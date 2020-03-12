Coronavirus pandemic: UEFA closing in on decision regarding postponement of Euro 2020
UEFA is nearing a decision to postpone the European Championship by a year to 2021 as the continent grapples with the outbreak of the coronavirus, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The governing body is assessing the options over what to do with its flagship national teams' competition. A final decision will come when the UEFA executive committee meets on Tuesday after talks with clubs and leagues.
But the person said delaying Euro 2020 by a year is the main option now being explored at UEFA, which had been insisting publicly up to this week that the 24-team tournament would go ahead as planned. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss talks about the sport's response to the spread of COVID-19.
This was already shaping up to the be the most challenging Euros ever staged by UEFA because 12 stadiums in 12 different nations were being used, starting in Rome on 12 June and ending on 12 July with the final at Wembley.
Postponing the European Championship provides potential space in the calendar for leagues to complete seasons that are now being affected by the coronavirus. The Italian and Spanish leagues are on hold.
UEFA earlier said in a statement that Euro 2020 would be part of discussions about “European football’s response to the outbreak” when a video conference is held on Tuesday involving the 55 member associations, a representative of players' union FIFPRO and the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues.
UEFA said the talks were “in the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation.”
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak here
Updated Date: Mar 12, 2020 22:16:11 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Europe, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Sports, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Euro 2020, Football, Sports, UEFA, UEFA Euro 2020
Trending
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
-
International Condom Day 2020: Everything you need to know about condoms
-
The complete arms workout for beginners part 1: 5 triceps exercises to reduce arm fat
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: India reports first COVID-19 death, 76-yr-old man in Karnataka's Kalaburgi passes away due to illness
-
Seattle woman writes her experience as coronavirus patient and journey to recovery on Facebook; post goes viral
-
To combat coronavirus, India invokes provisions of colonial-era Epidemic Diseases Act: A look at what this means
-
Coronavirus cases rise to 62 in India, Jammu and Kashmir reports its first case of COVID-19 infection
-
Coronavirus myth busted: COVID-19 cases may not decline in warm climate