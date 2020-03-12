Coronavirus pandemic: Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini becomes second player in Serie A to test positive
Sampdoria’s Manolo Gabbiadini has become the second Serie A player to test positive for the coronavirus, his club said on Thursday.
Juventus on Wednesday announced that their defender Daniele Rugani had tested positive for the virus, which has infected over 12,000 and killed more than 800 in Italy.'
“He’s got a bit of fever, but he’s fine. The club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law,” the Genoa-based club said in a statement.
Verona, the last club that Sampdoria faced, said in a statement that they were “ceasing all activity” in light of Gabbiadni’s positive test for coronavirus.
All Serie A matches have been suspended until 3 April due to the epidemic.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic here
Updated Date: Mar 12, 2020 21:45:40 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Football, KickingAround, Manolo Gabbiadini, Sampdoria, Serie A, Serie A 2019-20, Sports
