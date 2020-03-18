Coronavirus Pandemic: Jared Leto, Big Brother contestants 'probably the last in the world' to learn about the outbreak

The contestants of reality show Big Brother Germany were informed about the coronavirus pandemic in a special live episode, making them some of the last people to know about the outbreak.

Follow our LIVE updates here.

As per CBSNews, the host of the show and a doctor enlightened the contestants, who are currently locked in inside a house in Cologne, about the disease. The decision to not keep them in the dark anymore came after severe backlash on social media.

A fansite has taken to Twitter to share a few screenshots from the episode, adding the participants appeared "a bit shell-shocked and emotional" upon hearing about the news.

Here are the tweets

Some pictures from Big Brother Germany's live coronavirus special - a few housemates have shed tears but they're generally keeping their composure. The doctor spoke to them at length and is now taking their questions #BBDE #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/CayT9HgERj — bbspy (@bbspy) March 17, 2020

Big Brother Germany's live coronavirus special ended with the housemates waving the host and doctor goodbye and making heart symbols with their hands - a few more tears shed but overall the mood seems optimistic #BBDE#BigBrotherpic.twitter.com/rdwkTonzDq — bbspy (@bbspy) March 17, 2020

E! Online reports the housemates were shown videos and pictures of their families and friends. Further, they were even told if any of their close ones contracted the disease, they would be permitted to leave the house and the show.

Endemol Shine, the producer of the global reality TV franchise, issued a statement saying they have revoked their standard rule of "no outside news" owing to the "evolving situation."

Check out their statement here

Big Brother statement (part 1) The health and wellbeing of Big Brother Housemates is our priority. All current productions were informed last week that the usual format rules regarding outside news do not apply in this instance.... — EndemolShineGroup (@endemolshine) March 17, 2020

Big Brother statement (part 1) The health and wellbeing of Big Brother Housemates is our priority. All current productions were informed last week that the usual format rules regarding outside news do not apply in this instance.... — EndemolShineGroup (@endemolshine) March 17, 2020

The 14 participants entered the German edition of the show on 6 February, at a time when COVID-19 was just starting to percolate out of China. On the other hand, four other contestants who entered the show on 6 March, were instructed to not divulge anything about the pandemic.

Incidentally, while authoritative bodies around the world are sending people into isolation to contain the spread of the diseases, these 18 individuals have exemplified self-quarantine even without the knowledge of the same.

According to BBC News, contestants on Big Brother Canada and Big Brother Australia have also been informed about the virus.

Meanwhile, it seems the Big Brother participants were not the only ones unaware of the pandemic. Jared Leto, who was on a 12-day silent meditation, has taken to Instagram to express his shock over finding a "very different world."

Check out his post here



View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on Mar 16, 2020 at 10:26pm PDT

He also urged his followers to quarantine themselves and stay safe.

Germany is one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, with over 7,636 confirmed cases and 12 deaths.

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2020 14:16:09 IST

Tags : Big Brother, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Updates, NowStreaming, Shareworthy