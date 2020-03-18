Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Ladakh Scouts jawan becomes first army soldier to test positive; confirmed cases in UT at 6

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Mumbai steps up preventive measures after death at Kasturba hospital After a 64-year-old man, undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital, passed away, the city was seen springing into action to curb the spread of COVID-19. While some people distributed hand sanitisers, the local trains of Mumbai were covered with advisories and posters containing information about the virus and how to combat it. Maharashtra: Members of the Shree Jain Alert Group distributed hand sanitizers & masks to people in Mumbai yesterday, amid #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/bqIvDiWwYf — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020 Maharashtra: Central Railway has vinyl wrapped a 12 coach Mumbai local train with messages regarding #COVID19, in order to raise awareness among commuters. pic.twitter.com/mZ7WFsngFv — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Section 144 imposed in five Odisha districts Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts in Odisha. The state currently has one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates First army jawan tests positive An Indian Army jawan from Ladakh, whose father had travelled to Iran for pilgrimage, has become the first positive case of COVID-19 in the 1.3 million-strong force. Senior Army sources told ANI that the Indian Army Lance Naik from Ladakh Scouts was among the confirmed cases in the Union Territory.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates J&K suspends public transport in Udhampur Public transport, including buses, mini buses and tempos, will remain suspended across the Udhampur district till further notice. The Union Territory has also banned the entry of foreign travellers. In the neighbouring Ladakh union territory, six confirmed cases have been reported.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Kerala resident tested positive; 26 confirmed cases in state Seeram Sambasiva Rao, Kozhikode District Collector, said that a resident of Mahe, who arrived at Calicut international Airport on 13 March, on board Etihad Airways (EY 250) from Abu Dhabi has been confirmed with COVID19. He added that passengers of this flight residing in Calicut should be under house quarantine.and those residing in other districts must contact their respective District Control Rooms. The total number of cases in India right now are 137, icluding 24 foreign nationals. Kerala has 26 confirmed cases, including two foreign nationals.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates J&K bans entry of foreign tourists The government of Jammu and Kashmir barred the entry of foreign tourists as a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Currently, three positive cases have been reported in the Union Territory. Meanwhile, of the 137 people tested positive in various parts of India, 24 are foreign nationals.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Health ministry issues list of state helpline numbers Directing private and government hospitals and medical practitioners to direct all suspect cases of coronavirus to the respective district surveillance unit, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues a list of state helpline numbers. It also directed medical practitioners to keep self-declaration forms ready for those who travelled in the last 14 days and fall under the category of suspect cases. Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India issues guidelines for notifying #COVID19 affected persons by private institutions. pic.twitter.com/pMcozHWwJY — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates PM Modi dicussed outbreak with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the COVID-19 pandemic over a telephone conversation on Tuesday with the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman. Modi mentioned India’s recent initiative to organise a video conference among SAARC countries and the two leaders agreed that a similar exercise at the level of G20 leaders, under the aegis of Saudi Arabia as the Chair of G20, would be useful at a global scale. So far, over 7,900 deaths and or than 198,000 confirmed cases have been reported worldwide, with 82,762 people having recovered.

As the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 137 on Tuesday, several states took major preventive measures, including restrictions on assembly in public places, closure of schools, and even stopping entry to the Taj Mahal.

The country reported its third coronavirus fatality with the death of a 64-year-old man in Mumbai. The patient was admitted to the city's Kasturba Hospital and was suffering from multiple health issues apart from being infected by the novel coronavirus, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief Praveen Pardeshi.

The new cases reported on Tuesday include 24 foreign nationals and the three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The Delhi Police said that to prevent the spread of coronavirus, they appeal to the general public to "not assemble at any place for protest, dharna, rally, entertainment or any other purpose, whether in close space or outside" till 31 March.

Maharashtra reports most cases

Maharashtra has reported 39 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 26 cases, which includes two foreign nationals.

Karnataka has 11 coronavirus patients. Ladakh has reported six cases while Jammu and Kashmir three. Telangana has reported five cases, which includes two foreigners.

Rajasthan has also reported four cases, including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each.

Odisha reported its first case on Monday.

In Haryana, there are 15 cases, which include 14 foreigners, while Uttarakhand has reported one case.

According to the ministry's data, 14 people have been discharged so far, including the three patients from Kerala who were discharged last month.

The situation in Maharashtra prompted chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to urge people to strictly follow social distancing, saying that the state government may be forced to close public transport and government offices if this does not happen.

"There will be no closure of government offices and public transport in Mumbai. But if people don't exercise restraint and don't avoid non-essential travel, we will be forced to take the harsh decision," Thackeray said.

He said the decision of shopkeepers in Pune to shut down their establishments on their own was worth emulating by others.

"It would be good if shopkeepers in other cities shut down their establishments on their own except in case of essential services like grocery supply," he said.

"We are working on how to ensure the working of government offices with a minimum attendance," he said.

"If not required, don't venture out of homes. We don't wish to take harsh steps. People understand the gravity of this prevailing situation. Those who have the stamp of self-quarantine should stay at home. The next 15 days are crucial. People need to exercise self-discipline," he said.

Travel restrictions

On Tuesday, the government extended travel restrictions by banning the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India with immediate effect, according to an additional travel advisory.

This is in continuation of the travel advisories issued on 11 March and 16 March.

No flight shall take off from these countries to India after 1500 hours Indian Standard Time (IST). The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure, according to the advisory.

This instruction is a temporary measure and shall be in force till 31 March and will be reviewed subsequently.

On Monday, the government banned the entry of passengers from the European Union countries, Turkey and the UK from 18 to 31 March.

Biosafety precautions

The Health Ministry said that guidelines for the management of dead bodies infected with the disease have been issued to define a set of protocols in handling such cases.

Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said the COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 137 and the number of deaths stood at three.

"Guidelines for dead body management towards precautions, infection prevention and control measures, handling of body and environmental disinfection have been issued," Aggarwal said.

"The main driver of transmission of COVID-19 is through droplets. There is unlikely to be an increased risk of COVID-19 infection from a dead body to health workers or family members who follow standard precautions while handling the body.

"Only the lungs of dead COVID patients, if handled during an autopsy, can be infectious," the guidelines stated while listing out standard precautions to be followed by health care workers while handling bodies of those who die of the disease.

More than 5,700 people who came in contact with those that tested positive are under rigorous surveillance, Aggarwal said.

He also said that guidelines have been issued for the private sector laboratories intending to initiate COVID-19 testing.

Laboratory tests for coronavirus at private labs should be offered when prescribed by a qualified physician as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines for testing.

"Private labs testing is to ensure realtime reporting to Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the ICMR headquarters for timely initiation of contact tracing and research activities," he said.

Global picture

China began the withdrawal of thousands of doctors and medical staff from Wuhan after the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak reported just one confirmed case.

With mixed feelings of containing the dreaded COVID-19 but sad over deaths of thousands of people, the first batch of medical assistance teams started leaving Hubei province early on Tuesday as the epidemic outbreak in the hard-hit province has been subdued, official media reported.

Over 3,600 medical staffers belonging to 41 medical teams from across China have assisted 14 temporary hospitals and seven designated hospitals in Wuhan, the provincial capital and the epicentre of the outbreak, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Wuhan reported just one confirmed case of the COVID-19 and 12 deaths on Monday, the provincial health commission said on Tuesday.

Iran issued its most dire warning yet on Tuesday about the outbreak of the new coronavirus ravaging the country, suggesting "millions" could die in the Islamic Republic if the public keeps travelling and ignoring health guidance.

A state television journalist who also is a medical doctor gave the warning only hours after the hardline Shiite in the country pushed their way into the courtyards of two major shrines that had just been closed over fears of the virus.

Meanwhile, France said that it would follow other European countries in confining residents mostly to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the European Union considered closing its external borders to foreign travellers to impede infections.

French president Emmanuel Macron said that starting on Tuesday, people would be allowed to leave the place they live only for necessary activities such as shopping for food, going to work or taking a walk.

"From tomorrow at noon and for at least 15 days, our trips will be greatly reduced," Macron said in a televised address.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2020 09:04:35 IST

