Coronavirus pandemic: International Triathlon Union to suspend all activity until 30 April, says president Marisol Casado

The International Triathlon Union (ITU) has suspended all activity until 30 April including all events in the World Triathlon and Continental calendars due to the coronavirus outbreak, the governing body said on Saturday.

All world rankings, Olympic qualification rankings, paratriathlon rankings and Paralympic qualification rankings will be frozen from Monday as a result, it added.

“This is a decision that is hard to take and... we are taking it with the health and safety of athletes, coaches, officials, facilitators, staff, volunteers and spectators, all the triathlon family, as the top priority,” ITU President Marisol Casado said in a statement.

“We are taking this decision convinced that we all have to take our part to prevent and stop the spread of the virus. It is our responsibility, as a society. Having our athletes, coaches, officials and staff travelling around the world at this challenging time is not something that we in World Triathlon are willing to risk.”

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2020 18:11:17 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, International Triathlon Union, ITU, Marisol Casado, World Triathlon