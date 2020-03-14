Coronavirus pandemic: India captain Virat Kohli asks everyone to stay vigilant and fight disease
New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli has urged his countrymen to take all necessary precautions in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed lives of over 4,000 people across the globe.
In India, there have been two deaths along with 80 plus positive COVID-19 cases which have prompted a suspension of all sporting activities including an ODI series against South Africa and the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).
Let's stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone.
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 14, 2020
"Let's stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone," Kohli tweeted.
On Friday, the Indian captain was seen coming out of the Lucknow airport wearing a face mask.
The Indian team were supposed to have a training session on Saturday but in the evening, the BCCI and South Africa mutually agreed to call off the series after visiting team players made it clear that they wanted to return home at the earliest.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic here
Updated Date: Mar 14, 2020 11:38:49 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, India, India Vs South Africa 2020, IPL 2020, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli
Trending
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
-
International Condom Day 2020: Everything you need to know about condoms
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Infosys vacates Bengaluru office after employee suspected with COVID-19; demand for face masks, sanitizer soars over 500% in 15 days
-
To combat coronavirus, India invokes provisions of colonial-era Epidemic Diseases Act: A look at what this means