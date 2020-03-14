Coronavirus pandemic: India captain Virat Kohli asks everyone to stay vigilant and fight disease

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli has urged his countrymen to take all necessary precautions in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed lives of over 4,000 people across the globe.

In India, there have been two deaths along with 80 plus positive COVID-19 cases which have prompted a suspension of all sporting activities including an ODI series against South Africa and the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

Let's stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 14, 2020

On Friday, the Indian captain was seen coming out of the Lucknow airport wearing a face mask.

The Indian team were supposed to have a training session on Saturday but in the evening, the BCCI and South Africa mutually agreed to call off the series after visiting team players made it clear that they wanted to return home at the earliest.

