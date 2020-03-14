Coronavirus pandemic: Fiorentina captain Germán Pezzella, forward Patrick Cutrone test positive for COVID-19
Two more Fiorentina players have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as a club physiotherapist.
The top-tier Italian league soccer team tweets that defender and club captain Germán Pezzella, forward Patrick Cutrone and physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli “are in good health at their homes in Florence." They were tested after “showing some symptoms.”
The club had already announced on Friday that 20-year-old striker Dušan Vlahović tested positive.
With Cutrone and Pezzella added to the list with Vlahović, there are now nine Serie A players who have tested positive. The others are Daniele Rugani of Juventus plus five Sampdoria players: Manolo Gabbiadini, Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina and Morten Thorsby.
Serie A is suspended until at least April 3 as part of a nationwide lockdown in Italy intended to contain the virus.
Most people quickly recover from the global virus after experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic here
Updated Date: Mar 14, 2020 17:08:27 IST
Tags : Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Daniele Rugani, Dusan Vlahovic, Football, German Pezzella, Italy, KickingAround, Manolo Gabbiadini, Morten Thorsby, Omar Colley, Serie A, Stefano Dainelli
Trending
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
-
International Condom Day 2020: Everything you need to know about condoms
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Govt confirms 84 cases, says over 4,000 under surveillance for symptoms, exposure
-
To combat coronavirus, India invokes provisions of colonial-era Epidemic Diseases Act: A look at what this means