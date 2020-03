Coronavirus pandemic: Fiorentina captain Germán Pezzella, forward Patrick Cutrone test positive for COVID-19

Two more Fiorentina players have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as a club physiotherapist.

The top-tier Italian league soccer team tweets that defender and club captain Germán Pezzella, forward Patrick Cutrone and physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli “are in good health at their homes in Florence." They were tested after “showing some symptoms.”

The club had already announced on Friday that 20-year-old striker Dušan Vlahović tested positive.

With Cutrone and Pezzella added to the list with Vlahović, there are now nine Serie A players who have tested positive. The others are Daniele Rugani of Juventus plus five Sampdoria players: Manolo Gabbiadini, Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina and Morten Thorsby.

Serie A is suspended until at least April 3 as part of a nationwide lockdown in Italy intended to contain the virus.

Most people quickly recover from the global virus after experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2020 17:08:27 IST

Tags : Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Daniele Rugani, Dusan Vlahovic, Football, German Pezzella, Italy, KickingAround, Manolo Gabbiadini, Morten Thorsby, Omar Colley, Serie A, Stefano Dainelli