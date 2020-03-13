Coronavirus pandemic: Everton first-team squad, coaching staff in self-isolation after player reports symptoms of COVID-19
Everton’s first-team squad and coaching staff are self-isolating after a player reported symptoms of COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Friday.
The development follows Arsenal’s decision to isolate their squad and staff after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus. Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has also tested positive.
Everton did not name the player who reported symptoms.
“Everton Football Club can confirm that, as a precautionary measure, its entire first-team squad and coaching staff are undertaking a period of self-isolation following medical advice,” the club said in a statement.
“The step has been taken after a first-team player reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus. The club is in regular contact with the player in question and is monitoring the wellbeing of all players and staff."
The Premier League issued a statement on Thursday saying that matches “will go ahead as scheduled this weekend” but they are facing pressure to suspend the season, forcing them to convene an emergency meeting on Friday.
Everton were scheduled to host league leaders and Merseyside rivals Liverpool on Monday.
Top European leagues such as Italy’s Serie A and Spain’s La Liga have already been suspended after players either tested positive for the coronavirus or were quarantined.
Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 16:46:32 IST
