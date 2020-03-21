Coronavirus Pandemic: Demi Lovato, Elton John, Millie Bobby Brown take up #IStayHomeFor challenge

Taking up self-isolation and practicing social distancing could go a long way in stopping the spread of coronavirus. And this is what a number of celebrities are promoting by taking up the #IStayHomeFor challenge.

(Follow our LIVE coverage on coronavirus here)

It seems that the trend was started by actor Kevin Bacon who posted a short video clip on Instagram explaining what the challenge was and sharing that he is taking the challenge for his wife Kyra Sedgwick.

“Hey everybody, it’s now so important to stay home and keep our distance from others if you are able. It’s one way we can help prevent the spread of #Coronavirus and save lives,” wrote the Hollow Man actor.

Check out the video

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder David Beckham took the challenge posting an image.

He revealed that he is staying in isolation for his wife and kids, alongside the caption, “Staying at home for the ones that we love . Thank you @kevinbacon for nominating me. I’m staying at home for Victoria and our kids, including Cruzie who’s made his way into this photo Let’s stop the coronavirus spread together."

Check out what David Beckham said

Singer Demi Lovato too shared the challenge saying that “one thing that matters it’s spreading love.”

Check out the video

View this post on Instagram

There’s a lot of things going on in our world right now, but if there’s one thing that matters it’s spreading love. #IStayHomeFor my parents, my neighbors and my health 💗 Thanks for sharing this with me @kevinbacon!! 😝 I’m challenging @mileycyrus @beberexha @arianagrande @ashleygraham @rubyrose & @alokvmenon to share who they stay home for!!

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Mar 19, 2020 at 5:56pm PDT

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she is staying at home for her family, nan and the "vulnerable and elderly."

Check out the video

From Elton John to Eva Longoria and Elle Fanning, there were other celebs who were up for the challenge.

Here's what they posted

View this post on Instagram

Healthy carriers could be endangering or even causing the deaths of the most vulnerable: people 65 and up and people with underlying conditions. In order to help bring attention, I am joining the #IStayHomeFor campaign. #IStayHomeFor my grandmother, Mary Jane. Who do you stay home for? I nominate: @dakotafanning @nicholashoult @reedmorano @maxminghella @nicolekidman @naomiwatts And please let’s nominate MORE! We can only do this together. Thank you to all the COURAGEOUS healthcare workers, grocery store clerks, takeout/delivery employees, mail and package handlers and many others on the frontlines risking their safety and having to spend time away from their loved ones to protect our community. ❤️ You are our heros. #Corona #Coronavirus #IStayHomeFor #StaySafe #6Degrees #ThinkingOfYou #SpreadTheWord

A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on Mar 19, 2020 at 8:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

Thank-you @kevinbacon for the nomination!! #IStayHomeFor @davidfurnish and our boys. Today it’s snakes, ladders and staying inside to stop the spread of coronavirus. Who are you staying home for? Please post your own #IStayHomeFor photo with a sign like mine and tag six of your friends asking them to do the same. My six nominations are - @teddysphotos @samsmith @taron.egerton @sharonstone @sharonosbourne and @sam_fender!

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Mar 18, 2020 at 6:34pm PDT

Updated Date: Mar 21, 2020 09:59:14 IST

Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, David Beckham, Demi Lovato, Kevin Bacon, Millie Bobby Brown