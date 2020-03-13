Coronavirus pandemic: Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for COVID-19; first-team players, coaching staff to self-isolate
Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for the coronavirus and all first-team players and coaching staff will now self-isolate, the Premier League club said.
The 19-year-old’s positive test throws Saturday’s fixture against Aston Villa into doubt, with Arsenal’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion already postponed after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Premier League announced an emergency meeting on Friday.
"Callum displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution," Chelsea said in a statement.
“However, his test came in positive this (Thursday) evening and he will undergo a period of self-isolation. Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible.”
Chelsea said they expected those who did not have close contact with Hudson-Odoi to return shortly.
“In the meantime, the men’s team building, one of several separate buildings at our training ground, will remain closed. The rest of our training facility, Stamford Bridge and other facilities are operating as normal,” the club added.
Arsenal’s game at Manchester City on Wednesday was postponed as a number of their players had met Evangelos Marinakis, the owner of Greek club Olympiakos Piraeus, who contracted the virus.
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers, who has three players in self-isolation after showing symptoms of the virus, has called for the season to be stopped.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak here
Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 09:08:16 IST
