Coronavirus pandemic: Australia tennis player Bernard Tomic in self isolation after showing COVID-19 symptoms

Australia's Bernard Tomic says he has placed himself into self isolation after showing symptoms of coronavirus. The 27-year-old has told the Australian media that he locked himself in Miami after feeling sick last week.

The World No 200 believes he caught the symptoms during travel. He has yet to be tested but has taken steps to be distant from others in order to not spread the virus.

“Since Tuesday, started feeling not right. I already had shortness of breath and my immune system was low and run down.” Tomic told The Herald Sun.

“I’m currently in Miami and isolated away from everyone, as advised. I’m yet to be tested for it (COVID-19) but I have all the symptoms. I reckon I got it travelling from Mexico to Monterrey last week. People need to take this super seriously, especially at home in Australia. I don’t know how long I’ll be in isolation or when I can be tested,” he added.

Since a first round exit in the qualifiers of the Australian Open, Tomic has played at a Challenger in Dallas, the New York Open, at Delray Beach and the Monterrey Challenger in Mexico.

The ATP Tour, governing body for men's tennis, had announced last week that tournaments were being suspended for six weeks in wake of the spread of the coronavirus. All events on the ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour level are cancelled until 27 April.

The announcement came soon after Indian Wells and Miami Open were cancelled and Fed Cup Finals was postponed. ITF, the governing body for tennis, has also cancelled events under its umbrella but the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) is taking their time to make an informed decision. Yet, tournaments in Charleston, Guadalajara and Bogota have been cancelled.

Updated Date: Mar 16, 2020 14:56:30 IST

Tags : ATP Tour, Bernard Tomic, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Miami Open Tennis, Tennis