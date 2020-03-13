Coronavirus pandemic: Australia-New Zealand Men's ODI series to be played with no spectators; Women's tour to South Africa cancelled

Melbourne: Cricket Australia says a three-match one-day international series between Australia and New Zealand will be played with no spectators due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The first men's match is ongoing at the Sydney Cricket Ground where the second ODI will be played at the same venue on Sunday while the third game will be held on 20 March in Hobart.

It also said Friday that the Australian women's three-match ODI and three-match Twenty20 series tour of South Africa had been postponed indefinitely.

The ODI matches were due to be played in Durban (22 March), Pietermaritzburg (25 March) and East London (28 March). The T20s were scheduled for East London (31 March) and Benoni (3 and 4 April).

Cricket Australia said the remaining games of the domestic first-class Sheffield Shield would go ahead.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020

