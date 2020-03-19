Coronavirus pandemic: Ashleigh Barty says she will defend Roland Garros title whenever tournament gets underway
Sydney: Roland Garros champion Ashleigh Barty did not receive a heads up from tournament chief Guy Forget about moving the 2020 edition back by four months but said she would grasp any chance she gets to defend her title.
Barty won her maiden Grand Slam title in Paris last June but will have to wait until at least September to return to Roland Garros after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) announced the shift on Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The FFT has been under fire for making the decision without consulting with other stakeholders but Australian world No 1 Barty said she was just looking forward to getting the chance to get back out on the famous red clay.
“I haven’t spoken to Guy Forget but I’m happy to play the tournament whenever it is scheduled,” Barty told the Australian Associated Press on Thursday.
“I hope I get the chance to defend my title in September - any opportunity to compete is something I’ll grab with both hands. There are more important things going on in the world right now, though, and I will do whatever helps keep us all safe and healthy.”
Barty last played in a semi-final loss to Petra Kvitova at the Qatar Open in February and faces a long wait before she gets back on court after the WTA suspended the tour until 7 June.
A freeze in rankings, however, means Barty will stay at the top for another three months at least.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic here
Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 12:18:44 IST
Tags : Ashleigh Barty, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, French Open, French Open 2020, French Tennis Federation (FFT), Roland Garros, Roland Garros 2020, SportsTracker, Tennis
Trending
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi Police to prohibit assembly for protests or social events till 31 March in bid to curb COVID-19 spread
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Narendra Modi to speak on measures to curb COVID-19 tomorrow at 9 pm; Srinagar reports first case, says report