Coronavirus pandemic: All upcoming tournaments of Professional Golf Tour of India indefinitely postponed
New Delhi: All tournaments of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) from 16 March have been postponed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The deadly disease has killed over 4000 and infected more than 1,00,000 globally.
"However, we will continue to take advice from the relevant authorities while monitoring the situation closely before deciding on the rescheduled dates for the events in Gujarat, Pune, Noida & Chandigarh."
The Coronavirus outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, has wreaked havoc on the sporting calendar across the world, putting even the Tokyo Olympics under threat.
In India, the shooting World Cup and the Indian Open golf tournament were postponed, while badminton's India Open will be played without any spectators.
Given the health hazard, the government on Wednesday suspended all visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus as cases across India rose to more than 70.
The Sports Ministry also issued an advisory on Thursday to all national federations to follow the Health Ministry's advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events.
Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 10:42:07 IST
