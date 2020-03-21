Coronavirus pandemic: Akshay Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Ajay Devgn urge citizens to participate in Janta Curfew
Several stars from the Indian film industry, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Anil Kapoor have urged people to follow Janta Curfew on Sunday, as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The PM made a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid getting infected by the coronavirus and called for ''Janta curfew'' on 22 March from 7 am - 9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of the house.
While Akshay hailed the PM's decision for social distancing, Kamal Haasan tweeted that he fully supported the move to stay indoors on 22 March.
Check out their posts
Well done @FeverFMOfficial on your #RJCurfew campaign. We all must follow #JanataCurfew in these tough times. May we all sail through. Stay safe, stay blessed.
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 21, 2020
I stand in full solidarity with our Prime Minister’s call for #JantaCurfew. In this extraordinary situation, we have to take extraordinary measures. It’s a disaster that has befallen on us and by staying united and indoors, we can Stay Safe. (1/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 20, 2020
Thank you, Mr @ajaydevgn for taking up arms against the biggest villain of the times – Coronavirus!
We’re all in this together. And every Mumbaikar will play their part to bring it down. #NaToCorona https://t.co/Sh3F0rEhnW pic.twitter.com/a5SC7j7wGh
— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 21, 2020
Bachchan, who had earlier hailed Prime Minister's statement, took to Instagram and wrote, "Tomorrow #janatacurfew, 7 am to 9 pm. I shall abide and at 5 pm clap, ring bells, blow shankh, in gratitude and honour for them that continue to work on all the essential services despite extenuating circumstances."
Check out the post
Tomorrow #janatacurfew .. 7 am to 9 pm .. I shall abide and at 5 pm clap, ring bells , blow shankh, in gratitude and honour for them that continue to work on all the essential services despite extenuating circumstances 🙏🙏🙏🙏
A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on
Anil Kapoor said he hopes everyone who has a choice is home or indoors.
"And for those who can't stay in, we will stay in for you. I would urge you all to follow the #JantaCurfew tomorrow from 7 am to 9 pm and at 5 pm, let's stand tall in solidarity in our own homes and show our appreciation loudly for those who are helping us fight the virus while risking their own lives! #SocialDistancing #StayHomeStaySafe," the actor said on Twitter.
Dharmendra also took to the microblogging site and said one must act according to PM's address. "You can’t kill, CORONAVIRUS with a gun. It is somewhere in the crowd. Wait and watch for another 15 days it will die its own death. Be at home, take it as an opportunity to get rid of some bad habits by doing yoga and exercise. Act according to Modi Ji's speech," Dharmendra tweeted.
Check out what Anil Kapoor and Dharmendra said
#SocialDistanacing #StaySafeStayHome #JantaCurfewMarch22 pic.twitter.com/L3dLx7wyMC — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 21, 2020
You can’t kill, CORONAVIRUS with gun. It is somewhere in the crowd. Wait and watch for another 15 days it will die it’s on https://t.co/cYZdlmlOce at home, take it as an opportunity to get rid of some bad habits by doing yoga and exercise. Act according to Modi ji,s speech 🙏 pic.twitter.com/g7ZQxZzFd5
— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 19, 2020
Celebrities such as Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan among others had previously applauded PM's statement on Janta Curfew.
Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 258 on Saturday after 35 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
