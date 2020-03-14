Coronavirus pandemic: AIFF suspends I-League and other football tournaments till 31 March; ISL final to go ahead behind closed doors

The All India Football Federation on Saturday suspended tournaments at all levels, including the flagship I-League, till 31 March owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes all 2nd division matches, and Youth Leagues Golden Baby Leagues. All national competitions will also stay suspended with immediate effect.

The suspension will come into effect from Sunday. The release also reiterated that Saturday's Indian Super League final will be played behind closed doors in Goa.

"Adhering to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and directives from several State Governments, all footballing activities under the aegis of AIFF stay suspended till 31 March, 2020," the country's apex football body said in a statement. "All India Football Federation understands and prioritises the importance of human health and life, an area which AIFF will never compromise upon. The AIFF will take a stock of the situation in the last week of March, and take a decision abiding by directives from relevant authorities at that juncture."

The coronavirus pandemic has led to ether cancellation or postponement of many sports events across the world.

On Friday, the BCCI postponed the cash-rich IPL till 15 April.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2020 16:41:22 IST

