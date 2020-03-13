Coronavirus pandemic: Ahead of IPL governing council meet, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia says no matches to be held in city

Manish Sisodia, the Delhi deputy chief minister, on Friday announced that no Indian Premier League (IPL) games will take place in New Delhi in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and that all sporting events in the city will be cancelled.

Sisodia addressed the press stating the precautionary measures their government had taken to battle against the spread of the coronavirus in the National Capital.

"We have decided to ban any sports activity where people will gather in huge numbers like IPL. Social distancing is important to curb the breakout of coronavirus," Sisodia said in a press brief.

The IPL governing council had announced a meeting on 14 March in lieu with the fast-rising concerns over the global pandemic in the country. The will discuss the current situation and the upcoming edition of the league.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi government had declared all the schools, colleges – except those where exams were on — would remain shut till 31 March. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that disinfecting all public and private places will be made compulsory. The Delhi government had also said that the cinema halls would be closed till 31 March in view of rising coronavirus cases.

The sports ministry on Friday had informed that no public gathering is permitted for any sporting activity.

The 13th edition of IPL is scheduled to commence on 29 March and the first match is set to be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 13:22:36 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, India, Indian Premier League, IPL 2020, IPL Cricket, Manish Sisodia