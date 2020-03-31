Coronavirus Outbreak: Xiaomi pledges to donate Rs 15 crore to PM relief fund and CM relief fund

As India fights off coronavirus Xiaomi has announced that it will be donating a sum of Rs 15 crores to COVID-19 relief funds.

As per the official tweet, the company will be contributing Rs 10 crores to the PM relief fund and Rs 5 crores to CM's relief fund across various states. In addition to this, Xiaomi says, it will be donating face masks and protective suits to various hospitals across several states in the country.

Let's #FightCoronaTogether: We are pledging to donate ₹15 Crores to #PMCaresFunds and #CMReliefFund. In these testing times, all of us need to come together to safeguard our nation.

You can also contribute via donations to @GiveIndia on https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT.#Xiaomi❤️India pic.twitter.com/W6RDis81at — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 31, 2020

Xiaomi has also announced that it has partnered Give India, an NGO, on Mi.com to raise Rs 1 crore to make hygiene kits for 20,000 families. These kits will include soaps, sanitisers and masks.

Due to the lockdown in the country, Xiaomi has also postponed its Mi 10 smartphone launch that was scheduled to be held today (31 March). In addition to this, the first sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India was also delayed recently.



Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 16:49:13 IST

