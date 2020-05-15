Coronavirus Outbreak: World Bank approves $1 bn loans for India for social protection response program
New Delhi: The World Bank on Friday approved $1 billion 'Accelerating India’s COVID-19 Social Protection Response Program' to support the country's efforts for providing social assistance to the poor and vulnerable households, severely impacted by the pandemic.
This takes the total commitment from the World Bank towards emergency COVID-19 response in India to $2 billion.
A $1 billion support was announced last month to support India's health sector.
The response to the COVID-19 pandemic around the world has required governments around the world to introduce social distancing and lockdowns in unprecedented ways, said Junaid Ahmad, World Bank Country Director in India in a webinar interaction with the media.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
These measures, intended to contain the spread of the virus have, however, impacted economies and jobs – especially in the informal sector. India with the world's largest lockdown has not been an exception to this trend, he said.
Click here to follow LIVE news and updates on stock markets
Of the $1 billion commitment, $550 million will be financed by a credit from the International Development Association (IDA) – the World Bank's concessionary lending arm and $200 million will be a loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), with a final maturity of 18.5 years including a grace period of five years.
The remaining $250 million will be made available after 30 June, 2020.
Updated Date: May 15, 2020 12:02:00 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Loan, Lockdown, NewsTracker, Shutdown, World Bank, World Bank Loan
Trending
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 14: Russia sees decline in cases, UK approves Roche antibody test, Wuhan’s 10-day target
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 14: Cases cross 78,000, Goa no longer a Green Zone, India to test 4 drugs for WHO trials
-
Scientists suggest twin antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19: Here's what that means
-
How to stay resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 13: Wuhan to test 11 million people, EU to relax borders, situation in Brazil worsens
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 13: Cases reach 74,281, Vande Bharat Mission’s next phase, Remdesivir production in India
Most Popular
-
Narendra Modi Today on Coronavirus Updates: Information on 'new and improved' lockdown 4.0 will be given before 18 May, says PM
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Narendra Modi says measures needed in third phase of COVID-19 lockdown aren't required in fourth phase
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Cases reach 3,232 in Maharashtra's Pune district, toll touches 175; cop tests positive in Delhi's Dwarka
-
Disappearance of the first SARS virus: Why do we need a vaccine for COVID-19 but didn't for the other?
-
P Chidambaram mocks Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore package announcement, says PM gave us 'headline and blank page'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: How did the previous pandemics end? When will we know that it is over?