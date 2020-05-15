You are here:
Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex slips over 200 points, Nifty at 9,080; rupee rises 8 paise to Rs 75.48 in opening trade

Business FP Staff May 15, 2020 10:16:00 IST
  • 10:14 (IST)

    'Stimulus package to provide incentive to migrant workers'

    'Stimulus package to provide incentive to migrant workers'

Sharda Mittul, CEO, Motilal Oswal Real Estate Fund, said, "One of the biggest challenges faced by the real estate sector in reviving activity pertained to migrant labour. The FM's announcement of providing free food grains to 8 crore migrant workers over the next 2 months and soon making their PDS cards portable across states will provide an incentive to the migrant works to return to the sites more quickly.

    "Announcing the scheme on providing affordable rented houses to migrant labour under the PMAY scheme will provide long term stability to them and may help in reinstating their faith in the current crisis. The Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) under which middle income group could avail reduced EMI under the PMAY scheme was applicable till March 2020. With interest rates already reduced, extending the CLSS scheme till March 2021 may provide the necessary boost in reviving demand for affordable housing.”.

  • 10:12 (IST)

    Rupee rises 8 paise to Rs 75.48 in opening trade

  • 10:11 (IST)

    Sensex slips over 200 points, Nifty below 9,100-mark

    Sensex dipped 245.33 points or 0.79 percent to 30,877.56 while the Nifty was down 62.35 points or 0.68 percent at 9,080.40 at around 10 am.

    M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti and Axis Bank were the major losers in the Sensex pack. 

  • 10:04 (IST)

    Tata Trusts to develop four hospital in UP, Maharashtra

    Tata Trusts is upgrading four government hospital buildings, two in Uttar Pradesh and two in Maharashtra, into Covid-19 treatment centres. The facilities, including both in-patient and out-patient wings, are permanent and will enduringly enhance health care in their locations, even after the immediate purpose is met.

    The Trusts’ intervention follows the Chairman Ratan N. Tata’s statement that “urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the Covid-19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face.”

    In Maharashtra, the hospitals are at Sangli (50 beds) and Buldhana (106 beds), and in Uttar Pradesh at Gautam Buddha Nagar (168 beds) and Gonda (106 beds). The treatment centres in Uttar Pradesh are in collaboration with a partner organisation. The decision to upgrade existing infrastructure was to bring speed and make use, wherever possible, of existing capabilities and services. The Trusts are attempting to hand over the facilities by June 15, 2020.

    Each hospital will be armed with critical care capabilities, minor operation theatres, basic pathology and radiology, facilities for dialysis and blood storage and telemedicine units, the company said in a statement.

    .

  • 09:58 (IST)

    Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty below 9,200

  • 09:58 (IST)

    Stimulus package to boost affordable housing

    Stimulus package to boost affordable housing

Sharad Mittal, CEO, Motilal Oswal Real Estate Fund, said, "One of the biggest challenges faced by the real estate sector in reviving activity pertained to migrant labour. FM's announcement of providing free food grains to 8 crore migrant workers over the next two months and soon making their PDS cards portable across states will provide an incentive to the migrant works to return to the sites more quickly.

    "Announcing the scheme on providing affordable rented houses to migrant labour under the PMAY scheme will provide long term stability to them and may help in reinstating their faith in the current crisis. The Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) under which middle income group could avail reduced EMI under the PMAY scheme was applicable till March 2020. With interest rates already reduced, extending the CLSS scheme till March 2021 may provide the necessary boost in reviving demand for affordable housing," he said.

  • 09:56 (IST)

    Hope no bureaucratic hurdles for labour

    Rajesh Narain Gupta, Managing Partner, SNG & Partners, said, "This is one chance to showcase finest reforms to push India bound investments and therefore labour reforms need to be progressive in line with international experience. In zeal to protect labour it should not so happen that there are more bureaucratic hurdles. Business being the golden goose need to be kept alive and a fine balancing is required to ensure that the entrepreneurship is encouraged," he said.

  • 09:53 (IST)

    Relief for migrant workers will open newer avenues in realty

    Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, said, "Following the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the industry welcomes the measures announced today by the Government. The announcement on rural infrastructure and affordable rental accommodations for urban and migrant workers under PPP partnership will open newer avenues for the construction industry. For middle-income group, the extension of Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) upto March 2021, is a positive step and will further strengthen demand in the affordable housing segment," Magazine said..

  • 09:51 (IST)

    WTO chief to step down on 31 August

    The World Trade Organisation (WTO) chief Roberto Azevedo on Thursday resigned unexpectedly, amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the world economy, and trade at an unprecedented level.

    "At a virtual meeting of all WTO members on 14 May, WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo announced that he would step down on 31 August, cutting his second term short by exactly one year," WTO said in a statement.

    The 62-year-old Brazilian career diplomat's second four-year term was not scheduled to end until September 2021.

  • 09:48 (IST)

    'Focus should have been on direct fiscal transfer'

    Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities, said, "The second round of the stimulus announcements expectedly deals with ways to alleviate the hardships caused to the farmers, migrant workers and street vendors due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions. A special drive to provide concessional credit to PM-Kisan beneficiaries, extension of interest subvention schemes for farmers at concessional rates, liquidity support for farmers and rural economy, extension of credit linked subsidy scheme for affordable housing for middle income groups  are some intended ways to provide relief to these categories.

    "Again the focus has been more on providing concessional credit and liquidity support rather than direct fiscal transfer (except for interest subvention and free food). The measures are welcome from human suffering alleviation perspective (although proliferation of schemes could have been avoided) and the modus operandi could relieve the feared pressure on the fiscal situation. However this may not result in direct and immediate boost to demand and hence the economic revival could take some time," Relli said.

New York: Asian stocks were set to rise on Friday amid investor optimism about the re-opening of the US economy from coronavirus lockdowns and possibly more stimulus that could fuel a recovery.

US President Donald Trump said he was open to negotiating another possible stimulus bill amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but “was taking his time” to see if more federal action was needed.

Ahead of the Asian open, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures climbed 0.16 percent, Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.85 percent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.15 percent.

'“We’re expecting to see a positive situation evolve here,” said Ryan Felsman, a senior economist at CommSec in Sydney, noting that Asian equities would likely follow the positive Wall Street lead, driven in part by gains in banking and energy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.62 percent, the S&P 500 gained 1.15 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.91 percent.

Stock markets have rallied more than 30 percent since their March lows following unprecedented government stimulus measures and central bank intervention to counter the impact of economic lockdowns. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell quashed talk of US interest rates going negative to kick-start investment.

Optimism over potential stimulus spurred investors to look past a report from the US Labor Department, which showed just under 3 million new jobless claims last week, pushing the seven-week tally well over 36 million.

Investors also shrugged off bellicose remarks from President Trump regarding US-China trade and a whistleblower’s dire warnings that the United States could face “the darkest winter” if it does not improve its response to the pandemic.

Investors on Friday are awaiting monthly data from China that tracks industrial production, fixed asset investment and retail sales. The retail data will be an especially insightful indicator of China’s recovery as its economy reopens, Felsman said.

Residents in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the novel coronavirus emerged, braved pouring rain in queues of more than an hour to take part in a government-led exercise to test the city’s 11 million people for the novel coronavirus, a scale health experts describe as unprecedented.

The Japanese yen remained strong on the back of increased safe-haven demand, but is set to slip below the 107 yen per dollar mark, Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said in a note.

In commodity markets, oil prices settled higher on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast lower global stockpiles in the second half of 2020, although worries remain that a second surge in coronavirus infections could occur in coming months.

Brent crude futures LCoc1 settled up $1.94, or 6.7 percent, to $31.13 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled up $2.27, or 9 percent, to $27.56 a barrel.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.92 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.32 percent lower.

Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar rose 0.20 percent, hitting a three-week high.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 0.6218 percent.

Updated Date: May 15, 2020 10:16:00 IST



