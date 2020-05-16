Coronavirus Outbreak: WHO calls for 'national unity' and 'global solidarity' in bid to make Tokyo Olympics a safe event
Geneva: The head of the World Health Organization said on Saturday it will not be easy to make next year's Tokyo Olympics a safe global gathering after the pandemic.
Speaking at a joint news conference with the IOC, the WHO's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for “national unity and global solidarity” to fight the coronavirus outbreak ahead of the Olympics. The Games, postponed this year, should bring athletes from more than 200 countries to Japan.
The Summer Games opening ceremony is now due on 23 July, 2021, after the International Olympic Committee and organizers in Japan used WHO advice in March before agreeing a one-year delay.
“We hope Tokyo will be a place where humanity will gather with triumph against COVID,” Tedros said at WHO headquarters.
“It is in our hands, but it is not easy. If we do our best, especially with national unity and global solidarity, I think it’s possible,” he said.
Around 11,000 athletes from more than 200 teams are due to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. Most would be joined by team officials staying in an athletes village complex of 5,600 apartments at Tokyo Bay.
Health experts, including in Japan, have questioned how the 33-sport Olympics can be run before an effective global vaccine program is in place.
“Nobody can at this moment in time really give you a reliable answer on how the world will look like in July 2021,” IOC president Thomas Bach acknowledged.
“It is too early to start speculation on different scenarios and what it may need at the time to guarantee this safe environment for all participants.”
Tedros and Bach signed a renewed working agreement between the two organizations, which aims to help promote sport to governments as part of an active and healthy lifestyle.
“The Olympics or athletics or football is not just for the athletes only,” Tedros said. “It has to be a culture for everybody and it has to be everybody’s responsibility.”
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: May 16, 2020 19:21:01 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Olympic Games, Olympic Games 2020, Olympics, Olympics 2020, Sports, Tokyo Olympics, Tokyo Olympics 2020, WHO, World Health Organisation
Trending
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 15: Global death toll crosses 300,000, Italy to allow movement, Japan eases restrictions
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 15: Cases cross 80,000, call for a tobacco ban, PM-CARES Fund for vaccine development
-
Azithromycin: What you need to know about this potential COVID-19 drug
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 14: Russia sees decline in cases, UK approves Roche antibody test, Wuhan’s 10-day target
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 14: Cases cross 78,000, Goa no longer a Green Zone, India to test 4 drugs for WHO trials
-
Scientists suggest twin antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19: Here's what that means
Most Popular
-
Narendra Modi Today on Coronavirus Updates: Information on 'new and improved' lockdown 4.0 will be given before 18 May, says PM
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Cases reach 3,232 in Maharashtra's Pune district, toll touches 175; cop tests positive in Delhi's Dwarka
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Narendra Modi says measures needed in third phase of COVID-19 lockdown aren't required in fourth phase
-
P Chidambaram mocks Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore package announcement, says PM gave us 'headline and blank page'
-
Disappearance of the first SARS virus: Why do we need a vaccine for COVID-19 but didn't for the other?
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Piyush Goyal accuses Bengal govt of not giving permission for enough special trains to bring stranded people home