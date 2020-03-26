Coronavirus Outbreak: Wenlock hospital in Karnataka's Mangaluru to be turned into dedicated facility to treat COVID-19
Mangaluru: The district Wenlock hospital in the city will be turned into a dedicated hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Thursday.
Addressing reporters, he said the 250-bed super speciality wing at Wenlock would be converted to a dedicated hospital to treat coronavirus patients in view of the prevailing situation.
The 20-bed Ayush block will be used for the treatment of suspected cases. The patients currently being treated for various other ailments at the hospital will be shifted to private hospitals within three days.
The expenses for their treatment will be borne by the government, he said. The 705 beds available at the hospital wards will be used for coronavirus cases in a phased manner.
The patients visiting the outpatient ward will be directed to go to nearby medical colleges for treatment, he said.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
A total of 140 children being treated at the regional advanced paediatric care centre at the hospital will be shifted to nearby medical college hospitals.
The centre will also be used for covid-19 treatment. Poojary said at present five COVID-19 patients and 140 suspected cases are being treated at the Wenlock hospital.
Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 19:39:00 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Karnataka, COVID-19, Dakshina Kannada, NewsTracker, Wenlock Hospital
Trending
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect