You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus Outbreak: USFDA approves albuterol sulfate-based inhaler as demand increases due to COVID-19 pandemic

FP Trending Apr 09, 2020 12:36 PM IST

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has given its nod to the first generic of a commonly used albuterol sulfate-based inhaler.

Coronavirus Outbreak: USFDA approves albuterol sulfate-based inhaler as demand increases due to COVID-19 pandemic

Representational image. Image by HenkieTenk from Pixabay.

The demand for albuterol products has seen a spike as people infected with novel coronavirus suffer from breathing difficulties.

“The FDA recognizes the increased demand for albuterol products during the novel coronavirus pandemic,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn. He added that they are committed to providing medical products to cater to the needs of the public.

The generic version of the inhaler will be manufactured by Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd. The albuterol sulfate-based inhaler is used in the treatment of bronchospasm, a condition in which patients face difficulty in breathing.

Last month, the drug regulator had put out a revised draft for proposed generic albuterol sulfate metered dose inhalers.

In its press release, USFDA also highlighted the common side-effects associated with albuterol inhalers.

Click here for Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates

Upper respiratory tract infection, rhinitis, nausea, vomiting, rapid heart rate (tachycardia), tremor and nervousness are the most common side-effects, it said.

The novel coronavirus has infected lakhs of people globally and claimed the lives of thousands. It has also brought financial activities across the world to a grinding halt.

The symptoms of coronavirus infection include fever, coughing and breathing difficulties.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 12:36:21 IST

Tags : Albuterol Sulfate Inhaler Cipla, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, COVID-19, NewsTracker, USFDA

Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Uttar Pradesh doctor on COVID-19: Hospitals need more PPE, more doctors and more ventilators

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 09 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 09 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres