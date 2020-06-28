Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Mumbai sees 1,460 new cases, 41 deaths today; Delhi tally reaches 80,188

Coronavirus Updates: With 1,460 new cases, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 73,747 on Saturday while deaths from the virus increased to 4,282 with 41 patients succumbing to the virus today

The extension order shall come into force with immediate effect, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said, adding that the movement of individuals shall continue to remain prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am.

The Jharkhand government announced an extension of the lockdown till 31 July on Friday to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. "Considering the seriousness of the situation, the state government has decided to extend the lockdown till 31 July," said Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"Scheduled international commercial passenger services to or from India shall remain suspended till 23.59 hrs IST of 15 July, 2020... However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis," said the circular by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Operations of commercial international flights to and from India will remain suspended till 15 July, civil aviation watchdog DGCA announced on Friday. However, international cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the aviation regulator will be exempted.

It was the seventh day in a row that India registered over 14,000 cases.

Now, a group of scientists at the University of Calgary, Canada, say that the COVID-19 causing virus (SARS-CoV-2) may have been circulating amongst the human population since at least 2013, though not the same variant that is responsible for the current pandemic.

While scientists have been studying the viral genome to find out more about it, it has been suggested that the virus jumped from an animal into humans. There have also been theories about it being made in a lab even though studies point towards its origin being natural and not man-made. Last month, the World Health Assembly passed a resolution to look into the origins of the virus.

COVID-19 showed up late in 2019. Since the virus is new to humans, there has been a lot of speculation about how it came to be.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has risen by over 177,000 in the past 24 hours to 9.4 million and the toll has topped 480,000, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday.

Three deaths were reported in Meerut, two each in Sultanpur and Etawah, one each in Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Firozabad, Basti, Gonda, Siddharth Nagar, Pratapgarh, Bareilly, Hardoi and Farrukhabad, an official report said in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 19 more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the toll to 630, while 750 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count towards the 21,000-mark, a senior official said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Maharashtra stood at 4.65 percent. There are 65,829 active cases in the state. Mumbai's total of coronavirus cases reached 72,175 on Friday.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, with over 5,000 new cases, reached an aggregate of 1,52,765, while West Bengal and Tamil Nadu also reported their biggest one-day COVID-19 numbers.

Of the total 5,08,953 cases, there 1,97,387 active cases across the nation.

After 384 more patients succumbed to the novel coronavirus, the COVID-19 toll across the nation stood at 15,685 on Saturday. This takes the mortality rate to 3.08 percent.

Of the total 5,08,953 positive cases, there have been 2,95,881 recoveries across the nation, said the health ministry.

More than 2.95 lakh COVID-19 patients have been cured of the infectious disease so far, taking India's recovery rate to 58.14 percent as on Saturday.

"We have increased testing by four times. Delhi is now following a strategy of very aggressive testing and isolation," tweeted Kejriwal on Saturday.

Claiming that COVID-19 testing capacity in the National Capital has increased by four times, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi conducted 21,144 number of tests in a single day on Friday.

Almost 80 lakh COVID-19 samples have been tested so far with 2,20,479 being tested in a single day on Friday, said Indian Council of Medical ResearcH (ICMR) on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, at least 43 new positive cases were reported in the Border Security Force, taking the total number of infected to 911 on Saturday. A total 633 personnel have been cured and discharged till now, said the BSF in a statement.

During a visit to north Mumbai on Friday, the city top cop attributed the spread of coronavirus infection to the high population density. North Mumbai, which includes Dahisar, Borivali, Malad, Charkop and Kandivali areas, has seen a sharp rise in cases in the last 15 days.

Buildings in congested areas and slums of north Mumbai will be sealed considering the rise in COVID-19 cases here in the last 15 days, PTI quoted Mumbai police commissioner as saying.

Due to the coronavirus-lockdown, many initiatives taken by the Government and a people-driven fight, India is much better placed than many other nations, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Over eight crore families have access to smoke-free kitchens. More than 1.5 crore houses have been made to give shelter to the homeless. India is home to the largest healthcare scheme in the world, Ayushman Bharat, said Narendra Modi at the inaugural address of 90th birth anniversary celebrations of the Reverend Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan.

Potential job losses, financial burden and uncertainty about the future and fears of running out of food and necessities add to worries.

As oer experts, nervousness, fear of contamination, panic attacks, constant reassurance seeking behaviour, sleep disturbance, excessive worry, feelings of helplessness and probability of an economic slowdown are major factors leading to depression and anxiety among peope.

As the COVID-19 wave sweeps across the country, including Tamil Nadu, mental health experts told PTI the pandemic has triggered panic attacks among those who tested positive for the virus, causing bouts of depression and evening driving some to the brink of suicide.

Thanking the Centre for providing testing kits, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the number of beds had increased significantly over the past week. "There are 13,500 beds in Delhi, of which 6,500 are occupied," Kejriwal said. He added that 20,000 tests are being conducted daily and 4,000 oxygen concentrators have been procured for COVID-19 patients.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated all the students who passed the Class 10 and 10 board exams. He added that the UPMSP had conducted exams and declared results on time despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said the country's COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to over 58 percent. "Our mortality rate is near three percent and our doubling rate has come down to near 19 days," Vardhan added.

Thirty-six more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, taking the state's tally to 1,331 on Saturday, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said. Fifteen new patients are from the Gomati district while 14 are from South district, three each from Sepahijala and West districts and one from Dhalai, he said.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 92 on Saturday after a 70-year-old woman from Baramulla district tested positive for coronavirus following her death, officials said. The woman, from north Kashmir's sopore district, passed away at the SMHS Hospital late Friday evening. She was admitted to the hospital on Thursday and suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and pneumonia. Her sample, which was taken on Friday, tested positive.

Eight states, including Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, contributed 85.5 per cent of the active COVID-19 caseload and 87 per cent of the total deaths due to the disease in India, according to the Union Health Ministry.The ministry said it briefed the Group of Ministers on COVID-19 on the coronavirus situation in the country and the efforts to boost healthcare infrastructure on Saturday.

Maharashtra reports 167 deaths and 5,318 new coronavirus positive cases. Of these 167 deaths, 86 occurred in the last 48 hrs and the remaining 81 are from the previous period. The total number of cases in the state stands at 1,59,133, reports ANI quoting the state health department.

Furthermore, all Government offices in Karnataka shall remain closed on all Saturdays, with effect from July 10, reports ANI. The existing timing of night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in the morning has been revised to 8 pm to 5 am with effect from 29 June.

Gujarat reported its highest single-day spike of 615 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the overall count to 30,773, state Health department said, according to PTI. With the death of 18 patients in the day, the number of fatalities has gone up to 1,790. The state has 6,566 active cases while the number of the recovered cases climbed to 22,417 after discharge of 379 patients in the day, it said.

According to the release, the number of active cases in the city stands at 27,134. A total of 888 suspected patients were admitted to hospitals as well.

West Bengal records 521 new #COVID19 positive cases and 13 deaths, taking the total number of cases in the State to 16,711 and death toll to 629. Number of active cases stands at 5,293: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/4vhx618ZEe

West Bengal recorded 521 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 16,711 and toll from the virus to 629, the state health department said in a statement, according to ANI. As per the official figures, the state has 5,293 active cases.

State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Nyan Kikon, said all the fresh cases are asymptomatic.

"A total of 16 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported out of 422 samples tested today," Minister for Health and Family Welfare, S Pangnyu Phom, said.

Of the total confirmed cases in the state, 223 are active, while 164 persons have recovered, they said.

Nagaland on Saturday reported 16 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 387, officials said, according to PTI.

543 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of positive cases to 13,427. A total of 8472 people have recovered/discharged till date. The total death toll rises to 218: Health Department, Government of Haryana pic.twitter.com/5N7dbqyaOh

543 new COVID-19 positive cases reported were in Haryana on Saturday taking the total number of such cases to 13,427. A total of 8,472 people have recovered/discharged till date and the toll had risen to 218, reports ANi quoting the state health department.

Confirmed cases in Telangana surged to 13,436 as the state recorded 1,087 new cases while six fatalities pushed the toll to 243. 888 of the new cases were reported in Hyderabad.

Goa on Saturday registered its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day at 89 and also saw its third death from the infection, an official told PTI.A 76 year-old woman died at the COVID facility in Margao, he added. Saturday's 89-case jump took the state's COVID-19 count to 1,128, though the number of active cases is 705 as 420 have been discharged after recovery and three have lost their lives to the infection.

People coming from Maharashtra will be placed in seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine in Karnataka. People coming from other states will need to undergo 14-day home quarantine, reports ANI quoting the Karnataka government.

The Karnataka government issued an order, directing private hospitals not to deny treatment to patients with COVID-19 and COVID-19 like symptoms, reports ANI. "Non-compliance of this order will attract punishment under sections of Disaster Management Act 2005," the order reads.

Meanwhile, lockdown would be imposed in Karnataka every Sunday, with effect from July 5, until further orders. No activities shall be permitted on that day except essential services and supplies, reports ANI quoting the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office. Furthermore, all Government offices in Karnataka shall remain closed on all Saturdays, with effect from July 10.

Eight states, including Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, contributed 85.5 per cent of the active COVID-19 caseload and 87 per cent of the total deaths due to the disease in India, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The updated protocol issued by the health ministry includes the advice to use dexamethasone as an alternative choice to methylprednisolone for managing moderate to severe cases of COVID-19. The change has been made after considering the latest available evidence and expert consultation, the ministry said.

India registered a total of 18,552 new COVID-19 infections and 384 fatalities in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry on Saturday. With this, India records the highest single-day spike taking the total confirmed cases to 5,08,953.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India inched closer to five lakh with a record number of 17,296 new cases being reported in 24 hours. With this, the nationwide tally rose to 4,90,401, while toll from the novel coronavirus climbed to 15,301 with 407 new casualties, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

Delhi, Chennai, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, Pune, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Ahmedabad, and Faridabad are the cities and districts that reported a larger number of COVID-19 cases between 19 and 25 June, contributing 54.47 percent of the total caseload, PTI quoted health ministry officials as saying.

Between 1 and 26 June, the country witnessed 2,99,866 cases. However, the number of recoveries have overtaken the active cases by 96,173, the health ministry said. The number of active cases stands at 1,89,463.

In the last 24 hours, 13,940 COVID-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure of recoveries to 2,85,636. "This has led to the recovery rate touching 58.24 percent," the ministry said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,76,228 samples have been tested up till 25 June with 2,15,446 samples being tested on Thursday.

In the quest to expand COVID-19 testing labs network across the country, the ICMR has inducted 11 new labs in 24 hours. India now has 1,016 COVID-19 diagnostic labs with 737 in the government sector and 279 private ones.

Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi tests positive

Congress leader and party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi has home quarantined himself after testing positive for COVID-19, PTI reported. While he has mild symptoms like fever, his wife has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has isolated herself at home as per the government guidelines.

After Singhvi tested positive, his son and other family members and staff are also being tested for the virus. Singhvi is the second Congress leader after Sanjay Jha to test positive for COVID-19. Jha has since recovered in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday, almost two weeks after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Jain, who had to be admitted to the ICU after his situation worsened, had received the Convalescent Plasma Therapy (CPT) last week ⁠— a procedure that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) still categorises as “experimental”. Jain underwent the procedure at Max Healthcare, Saket.

International flights suspended till 15 July

The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday it is extending the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in the country till 15 July but added that some international scheduled services on selected routes may be permitted on a case to case basis.

Scheduled international passenger flights were suspended in India on 23 March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The competent authority has decided that scheduled international commercial passenger services to or from India shall remain suspended till 2359 hrs IST of 15 July, 2020," said the DGCA circular.

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis," said the circular by the DGCA.

Delhi schools to remain shut till 31 July, Gurgaon malls likely to reopen next week

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that all schools in the National Capital will remain shut till 31 July in view of the coronavirus situation.

"Reopening schools is not merely a technical work, rather, it is a creative work that would give schools a new and bigger role. Schools will continue to be closed in Delhi till 31 July," Sisodia said.

The government's decision came after a meeting with education department officials.

According to reports, the proposal to cut syllabus up to 50 percent for the current academic year was discussed at the meeting.

The novel coronavirus cases in Delhi continue to show an alarming upward trend, with the National Capital recently surpassing Mumbai to become India's worst-hit city.

Reports on Friday also said that malls in Gurgoan are likely to reopen next week, three months after they closed down following the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Additionally, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was quoted by reports as saying that the state government was mulling restarting the Metro Rail services in Kolkata from 1 July. "We are discussing with the Metro authorities about resuming the Metro services from 1st July, allowing passengers only up to the seating capacity," she said.

192 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Maharashtra, 64 in Delhi

According to the health ministry's figures, of the 407 new deaths reported till Friday morning, 192 were in Maharashtra, 64 in Delhi, 45 in Tamil Nadu, 18 in Gujarat, 15 each in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Andhra Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Punjab, six in Karnataka, five in Telangana, four in Rajasthan and two in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI on Friday evening reported that 5,024 new cases were reported in Maharashtra, taking the tally of cases in the state to 1,52,765.

Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand have reported one COVID-19 casualty each in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 15,301 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra tops the tally with 6,931 deaths, followed by Delhi with 2,429 deaths, Gujarat with 1,753, Tamil Nadu with 911, Uttar Pradesh with 611, West Bengal with 606, Madhya Pradesh with 542, Rajasthan with 379 and Telangana with 230 deaths.

The COVID-19 toll reached 198 in Haryana, 170 in Karnataka, 136 in Andhra Pradesh, 120 in Punjab, 90 in Jammu and Kashmir, 57 in Bihar, 36 in Uttarakhand, 22 in Kerala and 17 in Odisha.

Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have registered 12 deaths each, Assam, Puducherry and Himachal Pradesh nine each, Chandigarh six, Goa two and Meghalaya, Tripura, Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry.

More than 70 percent deaths occurred due to comorbidities, the ministry said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,47,741, followed by Delhi at 73,780, Tamil Nadu at 70,977, Gujarat at 29,520, Uttar Pradesh at 20,193, Rajasthan at 16,296 and West Bengal at 15,648, according to the ministry data.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 12,596 in Madhya Pradesh, 12,463 in Haryana, 11,364 in Telangana,10,884 in Andhra Pradesh and 10,560 in Karnataka.

It has risen to 8,473 in Bihar, 6,549 in Jammu and Kashmir, 6,321 in Assam and 5,962 in Odisha. Punjab has reported 4,769 novel coronavirus infections so far, while Kerala has 3,726 cases.

A total of 2,691 people have been infected by the virus in Uttarakhand, 2,452 in Chhattisgarh, 2,262 in Jharkhand, 1,290 in Tripura, 1,056 in Manipur, 995 in Goa, 941 in Ladakh and 839 in Himachal Pradesh.

Puducherry has recorded 502 Covid-19 cases, Chandigarh has 423, Nagaland has 355 and Arunachal Pradesh has 160. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 155 Covid-19 cases.

Mizoram has 145 cases, Sikkim has 85, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 59 infections so far while Meghalaya has recorded 46 cases.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said, adding that 8,123 cases are being reassigned to states.

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.

As COVID cases rise, White House seeks to scrap ‘Obamacare’

Meanwhile, in the US, as coronavirus cases rise in more than half of the states, the Donald Trump administration is urging the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

The administration’s high court filing on Thursday came the same day the government reported that close to half a million people who lost their health insurance amid the economic shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 have gotten coverage through HealthCare.gov.

The administration’s legal brief makes no mention of the virus.

More than 20 million Americans could lose their health coverage and protections for people with preexisting health conditions also would be put at risk if the court agrees with the administration. However, nothing will happen immediately as the case is unlike to be heard before the fall.

With inputs from agencies