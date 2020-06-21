Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra's cases surge past 1.28 lakh as 3,874 more test positive; toll mounts to 5,984 with 160 fatalities
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, on Saturday recorded 160 deaths and the highest single-day rise of 3,874 new infections, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,28,205 and the toll to 5,984., said the state health department.
136 deaths and 1,197 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of such cases to 65,265. The death toll is at 3,559, reports ANI quoting the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.
Gujarat High Court has ordered that the Jagannath Rath Yatra that was scheduled to take place on 23 June in Ahmedabad will not be held in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 539 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths on Saturday, taking the case count to 26,737 and fatalities to 1,639.
During the last 24 hours, a total of 9,120 COVID-19 patients have been cured, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,13,830, stated a PIB release quoting updates from the Union health ministry. The recovery rate is 54.13 percent, it said, adding that there are 1,68,269 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.
Tamil Nadu reports 2,396 fresh COVID19 cases and 38 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 56,845, reports ANI quoting the state health department.
Delhi LG Anil Baijal has withdrawn the order mandating five-days institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients in the National Capital, said reports. "Regarding institutional isolation, only those COVID positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation," he said on Twitter.
The Andhra Pradesh government has decided not to conduct 10 class exams in the wake of COVID-19, ANI quotes State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh as saying. The exams were scheduled to be held from 10 July.
Close to 2,75,000 Indians, who were stranded in foreign countries, have been brought back to the country in flights and ships during the lockdown, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday.
In the past 48 hours, at least 140 fresh coronavirus cases were reported among police personnel, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 3,960 on Saturday, ANI quoted Maharashtra Police as saying.
With another death, the COVID-19 toll in the police force climbed to 46. So far, 2,925 cops have been cured of the infectious disease.
Glenmark Pharma's antiviral drug favipiravir (branded as FabiFlu) for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients in India is expected to be available from Saturday evening.
Each tablet is priced at Rs 103. It will be available at hospitals and at chemist shops and will be sold under medical prescription.
Punjab recorded 217 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the total to 3,832, and reported nine more death, taking the toll to 92, according to an official statement.
With this, the state added highest single-day deaths in the state till date.
A consensus could not be reached at the SDMA meeting on rates of beds at private hospitals and Delhi L-G's order of ending home isolation, said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday.
Another meeting will be held at 5 pm on Saturday to further discuss the issue, said Sisodia.
Opposing Lt Governor Anil Baijal's order to "scrap" home isolation, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said when the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is allowing home-isolation for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic cases across the country, then why different rules are being implemented in Delhi.
"There is already a shortage of healthcare staff, how will it be possible to arrange doctors and nurses for thousands of patients at quarantine centres," said Kejriwal.
Under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan, for the development of villages, Rs 50,000 crores will be spent to give you employment. With this amount, about 25 work areas have been identified for employment in villages, for development works, said Narendra Modi on Saturday.
During the lockdown, I interacted through video conference with labourers in different districts after they returned to Bihar. I felt that they don't want to go to other states for work, said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar during the launch of 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' on Saturday.
More than 20 lakh people came to Bihar via trains and we made arrangements for them in quarantine centres in every district, said Kumar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a massive rural public works scheme, the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, on Saturday to create jobs for millions of migrant workers who returned home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Modi will launch the scheme worth Rs 50,000 crore through video conference in presence of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi.
The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in India was more than the active cases on Saturday. After 2,13,831 patients were cured of the viral infection, the COVID-19 recovery rate across the nation climbed to 54.13 percent.
While, there are 1,68,269 active cases in the country of the total 3.95 lakh cases.
India registered 14,516 new COVID-19 infections for the first in a single day, taking the total confirmed cases over 3.9 lakh on Saturday, according to the latest data of the health ministry.
With 375 more deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll across the nation jumped to 12,948.
One more policeman died of COVID-19 in Mumbai on Friday, taking the number of casualties in Mumbai Police to 31. A total of 2,349 police personnel have contracted the disease so far in the city, ANI quoted Mumbai Police PRO, Pranay Ashok, as saying.
No COVID-19 patient must be allowed to undergo home isolation before mandatory five-day institutional quarantine, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said in an order, prompting a sharp response from the Delhi government, which has been grappling with an acute shortage of hospital beds.
Blaming lack of "physical contact to monitor patients" during home isolation for the spurt of coronavirus cases in the National Capital, Baijal directed the authorities to conduct physical surveillance of those in self-quarantine.
"Delhi is reviewed regularly in the Ministry of Home Affairs and it was observed that 'home isolation' without physical contact to monitor the patients may be a reason for increase in spread of increase in COVID-19 infections in Delhi," Baijal said in a letter to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and top officials of the Delhi government.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 13,586 pushing the nationwide tally to 3,80,532, while the toll rose to 12,573 with 336 new fatalities, according to the Union health ministry data.
On the other hand, the number of recoveries reached 2,04,710, while there are a total of 1,63,248 active cases, according to the updated official figure at 8 am. "Thus, around 53.79 percent patients have recovered so far," an official was quoted as saying by PTI.
India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia. According to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, India is at the eighth position in terms of the death toll.
According to health ministry's data, of the 336 new deaths reported till Friday morning, 100 were in Maharashtra, 65 in Delhi, 49 in Tamil Nadu, 31 in Gujarat, 30 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 each in Karnataka and West Bengal, 10 in Rajasthan, six in Jammu and Kashmir, five in Punjab, four each in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, three in Telangana, two in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Assam, Jharkhand and Kerala.
Of the total 12,573 deaths, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 5,751 fatalities followed by Delhi with 1,969 deaths, Gujarat with 1,591, Tamil Nadu with 625, West Bengal with 518, Madhya Pradesh with 486, Uttar Pradesh with 465, Rajasthan with 323 and Telangana with 195 deaths.
The COVID-19 death toll reached 134 in Haryana, 114 in Karnataka, 92 in Andhra Pradesh, 83 in Punjab, 71 in Jammu and Kashmir, 44 in Bihar, 26 in Uttarakhand, 21 in Kerala and 11 in Odisha. Jharkhand has registered 11 deaths, Chhattisgarh 10, Assam 9, Himachal Pradesh 8, Puducherry 7, Chandigarh 6 while Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh have reported 1 fatality each, according to the Health Ministry.
More than 70 percent deaths took place due to comorbidities, the ministry said.
India has witnessed a surge of 1,89,997 infections from 1 to 19 June with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh among the top five states that have seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.
Maharashtra has reported maximum number of cases at 1,20,504 followed by Tamil Nadu at 52,334, Delhi at 49,979, Gujarat at 25,601, Uttar Pradesh at 15,181, Rajasthan at 13,857 and West Bengal at 12,735, according to the Health Ministry's data.
The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 11,426 in Madhya Pradesh, 9,218 in Haryana, 7,944 in Karnataka, 7,518 in Andhra Pradesh and 7,025 in Bihar.
It has risen to 6,027 in Telangana, 5,555 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4,777 in Assam and 4,512 in Odisha. Punjab has reported 3,615 novel coronavirus cases so far, while Kerala has 2,794 cases.
A total of 2,102 people have been infected by the virus in Uttarakhand, 1,946 in Chhattisgarh, 1,920 in Jharkhand, 1,155 in Tripura, 705 in Goa, 687 in Ladakh, 606 in Manipur and 595 in Himachal Pradesh.
Chandigarh has registered 374 COVID-19 cases, Puducherry has 271 cases, Nagaland has 193, Mizoram has 130, Arunachal Pradesh has 103, Sikkim has 70,
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 58 COVID-19 cases.
Meghalaya and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have registered 44 infections each so far.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding 8,927 cases are being reassigned to states.
State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.
Delhi health minister's condition deteriorates
Additionally, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to the ICU after being diagnosed with pneumonia. He had tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday along with AAP MLA Atishi and two senior functionaries in the Delhi government.
An official statement was quoted by News18 as saying that Jain "has been put on oxygen support after his lung infection worsened".
"Jain has been shifted to Saket's Max Hospital, where he will be administered plasma therapy for COVID-19," the report added.
MHA caps cost of isolation beds in Delhi pvt hospitals
Meanwhile, a high-powered committee set up by Home Minister Amit Shah recommended fixing the cost of an COVID-19 isolation bed in private hospitals in Delhi in the range of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 and an ICU bed with ventilator at Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 per day, the Home Ministry said on Friday.
The committee, under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog member VK Paul, was constituted on Sunday to ensure the availability of 60 percent beds by private hospitals at lower rates and fix the rate of coronavirus testing and treatment.
"The committee has recommended Rs 8,000-10,000, Rs 13,000-15,000 and Rs 15,000-18,000 including PPE costs for isolation bed, ICUs without and with ventilator, respectively, to all hospitals as compared to the current charges of Rs 24,000-25,000, 34,000-43,000 and 44,000-54,000 (excluding PPE cost)," the spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted.
The spokesperson said the committee was set up by Shah to provide relief to the common man in the national capital and to fix rates charged by private hospitals in Delhi for isolation beds, ICUs without ventilator support and ICUs with ventilator support.
The Delhi government has also capped the rate of COVID-19 RT-PCR test at Rs 2,400 with the city witnessing an alarming spurt in coronavirus cases.
SC asks Centre to fix uniform testing rate in all states
The Supreme Court Friday took note of the differences in COVID-19 testing charges in various states and asked the Centre to decide on the issue, and said all states should set up panel of experts to inspect hospitals to ensure proper care of the patients.
A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, SK Kaul and MR Shah, which would pass the order later, observed during the hearing that there should be uniformity in COVID-19 testing charge in all states.
It indicated, however, that the court will not venture into the fixation of the charges which will be taken care of by the Centre.
It said the court may also consider passing an order for installation of CCTVs in hospitals to ensure monitoring of patient care.
Additionally, the apex court also directed the Centre to ensure that migrant workers wanting to return to their home states before the deadline of 24 June. The court reiterated that those travelling should not be asked to pay any part of the fare.
DGCI approves restricted use of antiviral drug Favipiravir
In the meantime, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Friday approved restricted use of antiviral drug Favipiravir for COVID-19 treatment.
According to News18, the DCGI's directions for the use of Favipiravir stipulate that it "can be used only in case of emergency and family consent will be mandatory. Course duration is 14 days and conditions of the first 1,000 patients will be monitored".
Glenmark will conduct phase 3 clinical trials of Favipiravir with 150 patients, the report added.
WHO says COVID-19 vaccine likely by year-end
The World Health Organisation's chief scientist, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, on Thursday said that the agency is optimistic and hopeful that the COVID-19 vaccines could be available before the end of this year.
Addressing a press briefing from Geneva on the latest coronavirus drug trial findings, the top WHO scientist also said that clinical trials have now definitively shown that anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine does not have an impact on preventing deaths from COVID-19.
"I'm hopeful, I'm optimistic, but vaccine development is a complex undertaking and comes with a lot of uncertainty. The good thing is we have many different vaccine candidates and platforms," she said, adding that WHO's focus is also on accelerating and scaling up a potential vaccine.
"If we are lucky, there will be one or two successful candidates before the end of this year," she said. There are about 10 candidates which are in human testing phase and at least three of them are entering the new promising phase-three stage which proves a vaccine's efficacy.
Global scenario on COVID-19
Globally, the pandemic is waxing and waning in many places, with numbers of cases soaring in Indonesia, Brazil and Mexico (besides India) but appearing to be under control or contained in Thailand, Japan, Vietnam and New Zealand.
On Friday, Britain, which has Europe’s highest pandemic toll with more than 42,000 virus-related deaths and over 300,000 confirmed cases, lowered its coronavirus threat level one notch Friday, becoming the latest country to claim it's getting a national outbreak under control.
Meanwhile, Germany reported the country's highest daily increase in virus cases in a month after managing to contain its outbreak better than comparable large European nations. The Robert Koch Institute, Germany's disease control center, listed 770 new confirmed cases, taking the country's total to 188,534.
Japan released an app Friday, using technology developed by Apple and Google, to help trace people who may have been exposed to the virus. Officials say data will only be recorded and stored in individual users' phones and deleted after 14 days to protect their privacy.
Singaporeans were able to wine and dine at restaurants, work out at the gym and socialise with up to five people at a time as of Friday, after the city-state removed most of its pandemic lockdown restrictions.
China declared a fresh outbreak in Beijing under control after confirming 25 new cases among some 360,000 people tested. That was up by just four from a day earlier.
In South Korea, outbreaks have inspired second-guessing on whether officials were too quick to ease social distancing guidelines in April after a first wave of infections waned. Officials reported 49 cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the virus continues to spread in the densely populated capital area of Seoul, where half of its 51 million people live. About 30 to 50 new cases have been confirmed per day since late May.
The novel coronavirus has infected more than 85 lakh people worldwide and killed more than 4,54,000, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The actual number is thought to be much higher because many cases are asymptomatic or go untested.
In the United States, which has reported the most confirmed cases at nearly 22 lakh, states have pushed ahead with emerging from full or partial pandemic shutdowns despite surges in new cases in many places, including Texas, Oklahoma, Florida and California.
Aid group Doctors without Borders said Friday that at least 10 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at one of the world’s largest refugee camps, the sprawling Dadaab complex in Kenya.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Jun 21, 2020 10:37:52 IST
Tags : Anil Baijal, Arvind Kejriwal, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Outbreak In India, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Pandemic In India, COVID-19, COVID-19 Outbreak, COVID-19 Pandemic, Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister, Delhi Government, Delhi L-G, Delhi Lt Governor, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, India, Migrant Workers, NewsTracker, Satyendar Jain, Supreme Court, Union Health Ministry
Trending
-
International Yoga Day 2020: Narendra Modi says ‘pranayama’ can boost immunity amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
International Yoga Day 2020: Here's how asanas like Uttanasana, Savasana help fibromyalgia patients
-
International Yoga Day 2020: Here's how kundalini yoga and kirtan kriya can help reduce risk of dementia
-
Sexual performance anxiety can lead to major dysfunctions: Here are six ways you can deal with it
-
US study claims low dose radiation therapy could help treat pneumonia in COVID-19 patients; results under peer review
-
COVID-19 immunity: Studies show antibodies against novel coronavirus may last only for two-six months
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 immunity: Studies show antibodies against novel coronavirus may last only for two-six months
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 178 COVID-19 deaths reported in Maharashtra, toll rises to 4,128; Centre brings back 156 Indians from Sri Lanka
-
WHO takes back statement saying asymptomatic patients spreading COVID-19 is rare, says they can cause 40 percent of transmissions
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 2,414 new COVID-19 patients recorded in Delhi today; Beijing tests 3.56 lakh residents as cases rise
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Beijing raises COVID-19 emergency response level to II from III; Puducherry govt restricts entry from Chennai
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 1 lakh with 3,493 new infections reported today; toll stands at 3,717
Highlights
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi caps rates for COVID-19 beds
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
Tamil Nadu's cases surge to 56,845
Tamil Nadu reports 2,396 fresh COVID19 cases and 38 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 56,845, reports ANI quoting the state health department. According to the latest update, there are 24,822 active cases now in the state while the toll has touched 704.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
BMC sets up special COVID-19 facility in Byculla; hospital to operate by June-end
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up a special COVID-19 hospital with 1,000 beds in Richardson and Cruddas (engineering company) premises in Mumbai's Byculla.
"Out of 1000 beds, 300 are ICU beds with oxygen supply and other facilities. It will be operational by the end of June," BMC said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Stranded Indians to be brought back in 750 flights in 3rd, 4th phases of Vande Bharat Mission: Aviation Minister
In the third and fourth phases of Vande Bharat Mission, 750 repatriation flights will be operated by domestic private carriers to bring back stranded Indians from foreign countries, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
International flights will operate only when other countries ready to receive them: Hardeep Singh Puri
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that repatriation flights under managed and controlled conditions will continue until there's an absence of decision in resuming international flights by other countries.
"Any suggestion that international traffic has opened up and we are the only one not to open up needs reality check. The exact time when we will resume international flight depends on the other countries to be open to receive flights," said the aviation minister.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
At least 2.75 lakh stranded Indians brought back from abroad: Hardeep Singh Puri
Close to 2,75,000 Indians, who were stranded in foreign countries, have been brought back to the country in flights and ships during the lockdown, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
COVID-19 toll in Maharashtra Police rises to 46 after death of another personnel
In the past 48 hours, at least 140 fresh coronavirus cases were reported among police personnel, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 3,960 on Saturday, ANI quoted Maharashtra Police as saying.
With another death, the COVID-19 toll in the police force climbed to 46. So far, 2,925 cops have been cured of the infectious disease.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha's COVID-19 death toll rises to 12; 179 new cases detected
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bengal Latest Updates
Sourav Ganguly's family members tests positive for coronavirus, say reports
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly's family members have tested positive for Coronavirus. Snehashish Ganguly, the secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and Sourav’s elder brother, has been infected by COVID-19, the health state department said on Friday. Also, Snehashish's wife has been infected with the virus.
According to the report, Shenashish’s mother-in-law and father-in-law were also diagnosed with the virus last week.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Daman and Diu Latest Updates
Daman sees rise in COVID-19 cases with 27 infections; border with Gujarat sealed
The number of COVID-19 positive patients in Daman district of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has gone up to 27 with eight fresh cases, following which the administration has sealed the district’s border with Gujarat border for a few days, officials said on Saturday.
Most of the 27 COVID-19 patients in Daman are factory workers who cross the border to work in industrial units at Vapi in neighbouring Gujarat and vice versa, the officials said.
— PTI
Coronavirus Outbreak in Arunachal Pradesh Latest Updates
Arunachal records 32 new COVID-19 infections for first time in a day
Arunachal Pradesh registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 32 more people tested positive for it, a senior health official said on Saturday.
The fresh cases raised the virus count in the northeastern state to 135 on Friday, the official said.
— PTI
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Antiviral drug Favipiravir to be available from today
Glenmark Pharma's antiviral drug Favipiravir (branded as FabiFlu) for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients in India is expected to be available from Saturday evening.
Each tablet is priced at Rs 103. It will be available at hospitals and at chemist shops and will be sold under medical prescription.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
If home isolation for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients ends there will be' chaos' in Delhi: CM
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that if home isolation ended in the National Capital for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID-19 cases then there will be chaos.
"Currently, there are more than 10,000 people under home isolation and there are only 6,000 beds at quarantine centres, where will we accommodate all the people?," said Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Punjab Latest Updates
Of 217 coronavirus cases in Punjab, 79 in Amritsar alone
The COVID-19 patients who died in Punjab were from Amritsar, Moga, Barnala, Sangrur, Jalandhar, Patiala and Tarn Taran districts.
Of the 217 fresh cases, Jalandhar recorded 79 cases and Amritsar 35. The state health department said 2,636 patients had so far recovered, and the number of active cases stood at 1,104.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Punjab Latest Updates
Punjab adds nine more COVID-19 deaths taking toll to 92
Punjab recorded 217 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the total to 3,832, and reported nine more death, taking the toll to 92, according to an official statement.
With this, the state added highest single-day deaths in the state till date.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
No consensus on Delhi L-G order to end home isolation reached yet: Manish Sisodia
A consensus could not be reached at the SDMA meeting on rates of beds at private hospitals and Delhi L-G's order of ending home isolation, said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday.
Another meeting will be held at 5 pm on Saturday to further discuss the issue, said Sisodia.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Puducherry Latest Updates
338 COVID-19 infections in Puducherry
Puducherry recorded 52 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking total number of infections to 338 on Saturday, said the health department. So far, seven deaths have been recorded in the Union Territory.
As many as 131 COVID-19 patients were cured of the viral infection.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi CM questions different rules being implemented for home-isolation of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients
Opposing Lt Governor Anil Baijal's order to "scrap" home isolation, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said when the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is allowing home-isolation for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic cases across the country, then why different rules are being implemented in Delhi.
"There is already a shortage of healthcare staff, how will it be possible to arrange doctors and nurses for thousands of patients at quarantine centres," said Kejriwal.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Kejriwal says Lt Guv's decision to make 5-day compulsory institutional quarantine will make people evade testing
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday opposed L-G Anil Baijal's decision of five-day compulsory institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients at the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting.
He said this will make people evade testing which will further increase the spread of infection, ANI quoted sources as saying.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
It is our endeavour that workers get jobs near home: Modi on efforts of rural India in fighting pandemic
Talking about the role of rural India in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The way villages have fought coronavirus has taught big lesson to cities. Whether someone acknowledges your work or not, I hail your contribution in fighting coronavirus."
"It is our endeavour that workers get jobs near home; till now you were developing cities, now you will help your village," he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Big lesson for cities the way you handled COVID-19 pandemic: PM lauds efforts of rural India
In a country with more than 6 lakh villages, which is over two-thirds of India's population, you have effectively prevented the infection of coronavirus in rural India, said Narendra Modi on Saturday.
The whole world was affected by Corona, but you stood firm. The way coronavirus has been fought in the villages of India, it has also given a big lesson to the cities, said the prime minister.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Rs 50,000 cr to be spent in 25 work areas to create employment, infrastructure in villages: PM
Under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan, for the development of villages, Rs 50,000 crores will be spent to give you employment. With this amount, about 25 work areas have been identified for employment in villages, for development works, said Narendra Modi on Saturday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
PM hails contribution of Indian villages in fighting COVID-19
During the launch of the Rs 50,000-crore employment scheme for migrant workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the efforts of the villages in its attempt to curb the fast-spreading novel coronavirus.
"COVID-19 is a huge menace, the whole world has been shaken by it but you stood tall. The way India's villages have fought coronavirus, it has taught a lesson even to the cities," said Modi.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha's COVID-19 toll reaches 12 after death of 60-yr-old patient
After the death of a 60-year-old COVID-19 patient in Puri district, the toll in Odisha climbed to 12 on Saturday, said state health department. 179 more people tested positive for the viral disease, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 4,856.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi govt will oppose L-G order on ending home isolation for COVID-19 patients: Manish Sisodia
The Delhi government will oppose Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's order to end home isolation of COVID-19 patients in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting scheduled for 12 pm on Saturday.
"Ending home isolation is against ICMR guidelines and will create chaos in Delhi," said Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha reports 4,856 COVID-19 infections
With 179 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Odisha, the total number of confirmed cases climbed to 4,856 on Saturday, said the state health department.
Of the total, there are 1,543 active cases in the state.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Nation is proud of soldiers in Bihar regiment who lost lives in Ladakh: PM
The nation is proud of the sacrifice made by the Indian Army soldiers in Ladakh. Today when I am speaking to people of Bihar, I will say the valour was of Bihar Regiment, every Bihari is proud of it. I pay tributes to those who laid down their lives for the nation, said Narendra Modi during the launch of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on Saturday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Updates
More than 20 lakh people returned home during lockdown, says Nitish Kumar
During the lockdown, I interacted through video conference with labourers in different districts after they returned to Bihar. I felt that they don't want to go to other states for work, said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar during the launch of 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' on Saturday.
More than 20 lakh people came to Bihar via trains and we made arrangements for them in quarantine centres in every district, said Kumar.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Updates
Migrant workers who have returned to Bihar willing to stay back: CM
Migrant workers who have returned to Bihar are now wiling to stay back in their native places hence, it is important to create employment opportunities for them, said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said during the launch of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on Saturday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Updates
158 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan
Rajasthan reported 158 COVID-19 cases till 10.30 am on Saturday, taking total number of cases to 14,314 out of which 2,860 cases are active. Number of deaths due to the disease stood at 333, said the state health department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
25 different types of work for migrant labourers under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan
The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, a rural public works scheme, will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide jobs and create infrastructure in the rural regions of the country with a resource envelope of Rs 50,000 crore.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Narendra Modi to launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan through video conferencing
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
AAP MLA Raghav Chadha says Delhi will need 90,000 hospital beds by June-end
"As per our calculation, Delhi needs 15,000 beds by 30 June but after this order, now we need 90,000 beds by the end of the month. From where will we get 90,000 beds?" said AAP MLA Raghav Chadha after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal ordered to make five-day institutional quarantine mandatory for COVID-19 patients.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Plasma therapy for Delhi health minister
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, has been shifted to a private hospital and will be given plasma therapy, doctors said.
The minister is experiencing difficulty in breathing and is running high fever. He has also developed pneumonia.
"His latest CT scan report shows that the pneumonia patches in his lungs have increased. He experienced increased giddiness and tiredness today. The advice of doctors will be followed," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Rs 50,000 cr programme to cover 116 districts across 6 states
The campaign of 125 days across 116 districts in six states, the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, aims to work in mission mode to help migrant workers.
The programme will cover 116 districts across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha. All these districts have received more than 25,000 migrant workers during the lockdown.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
PM to launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan at 11 am; campaign aims to benefit migrant workers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a massive rural public works scheme, the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, on Saturday to create jobs for millions of migrant workers who returned home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Modi will launch the scheme worth Rs 50,000 crore through video conference in presence of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India's overall recoveries exceed active cases after more than 2.13 lakh patients are cured
The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in India was more than the active cases on Saturday. After 2,13,831 patients were cured of the viral infection, the COVID-19 recovery rate across the nation climbed to 54.13 percent.
While, there are 1,68,269 active cases in the country of the total 3.95 lakh cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India's COVID-19 mortality rate rises to 3.3%
Of the total 3,95,048 COVID-19 infections, there are 1,68,269 active cases across the nation, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As many as 12948 deaths were recorded so far, taking the COVID-19 mortality rate to 3.3 percent.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India reports 14,516 new COVID-19 infections, 375 deaths in past 24 hours, says health ministry
India registered 14,516 new COVID-19 infections for the first in a single day, taking the total confirmed cases over 3.9 lakh on Saturday, according to the latest data of the health ministry.
With 375 more deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll across the nation jumped to 12,948.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
31 COVID-19 casualties in Mumbai Police, 2,349 personnel contract disease
One more policeman died of COVID-19 in Mumbai on Friday, taking the number of casualties in Mumbai Police to 31. A total of 2,349 police personnel have contracted the disease so far in the city, ANI quoted Mumbai Police PRO, Pranay Ashok, as saying.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jharkhand Latest Updates
1,961 coronavirus cases in Jharkhand
After 41 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jharkhand, the state's total confirmed cases reached 1,961 on Saturday. Of the total, there are 615 active coronavirus cases in the state.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
64,068 COVID-19 infections in Mumbai
Mumbai registered a total of 64,068 COVID-19 infections on Saturday after 1,269 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
While the COVID-19 toll in the city reached 3,423 after 114 patients succumbed ot the disease. Of 114 deaths, 55 deaths were recorded between 16-18 June and the remaining 59 were recorded before 15 June.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
AAP calls Delhi L-G decision on mandatory 5-day institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients 'arbitrary'
No COVID-19 patient must be allowed to undergo home isolation before mandatory five-day institutional quarantine, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said in an order, prompting a sharp response from the Delhi government, which has been grappling with an acute shortage of hospital beds.
Blaming lack of "physical contact to monitor patients" during home isolation for the spurt of coronavirus cases in the National Capital, Baijal directed the authorities to conduct physical surveillance of those in self-quarantine.
"Delhi is reviewed regularly in the Ministry of Home Affairs and it was observed that 'home isolation' without physical contact to monitor the patients may be a reason for increase in spread of increase in COVID-19 infections in Delhi," Baijal said in a letter to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and top officials of the Delhi government.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Dean of medical college in Latur gets show-cause notice for asking COVID-19 patient to buy medicines
Director of Directorate of Medical Education & Research, Maharashtra, issues show-cause notice to the Dean of a government hospital in Latur district for allegedly asking a COVID-19 patient to buy medicines from the market.
He has been asked to respond to the notice within three days, reported ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Mizoram Latest Updates
10 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram take total to 140
With 10 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, the total number of confirmed cases in the state rose to 140, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram on Saturday. Of the total, there are 131 active coronavirus cases.
At least nine patients have recovered so far.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi reports 3,137 COVID-19 cases for first time in single day
With 3,137 new positive cases, Delhi reported the highest number of COVID-19 infections in a single day taking the total in the National Capital to 53,116 on Saturday.
The toll climbed to 2,035 after 66 more people succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Updates
Assam reports 5,006 coronavirus cases with nine deaths
At least 102 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Assam, taking the total number of infections to 5,006 on Saturday, ANI quoted health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as saying.
Of the total, there are 1,928 active cases while, nine deaths have been reported so far, said Sarma.
At least 3,066 patients have been discharged taking the COVID-19 recovery rate to 61.25 percent in the state.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
23:36 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Pune sees highest single-day spike
23:24 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi reports highest-single day spike of 3,630 fresh infections
23:15 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in US Latest Updates
US halts hydroxychloroquine trial
The US National Institutes of Health said on Saturday it has halted a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The study found that hydroxychloroquine, which President Donald Trump has frequently touted a possible treatment, did not provide any benefit to the patients, even though it did no harm, NIH said in a statement.
Reuters
22:55 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Updates
Karnataka allows empanelled pvt hospitals to treat coronavirus patients
22:47 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Cases in Maharashtra surge by 3,874 to cross 1.28 lakh, toll up by 160
Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, on Saturday recorded 160 deaths and the highest single-day rise of 3,874 new infections, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,28,205 and the toll to 5,984, reports ANI quoting the state health department.
22:43 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Punjab Latest Updates
Punjab to cap COVID-19 treatment charges in pvt hospitals, says Amarinder Singh
22:29 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Chhattisgarh Latest Updates
Chhattisgarh reports 49 new cases
22:10 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Telangana Latest Updates
Telangana's case count up by 546 to 7,072
Telangana reports 546 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 7,072. Death count stands at 203 after five more fatalities reported today, reports ANI quoting the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana.
21:52 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Staffer in Delhi Cabinet minister's office dies of COVID-19
21:40 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Mumbai reports 136 deaths, 1,197 new infections
136 deaths and 1,197 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of such cases to 65,265. The death toll is at 3,559, reports ANI quoting the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.