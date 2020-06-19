Mumbai accounted for 51% of Maharashtra COVID-19 deaths in past 50 days; city's daily toll matched or exceeded by Delhi in June

India registered 13,586 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases over 3.8 lakh on Friday. At least 336 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With the addition of new cases, the total number of positive cases now stood at 3,80,532 including 1,63,248 active cases. The increase in deaths took the COVID-19 toll to 12,573 across the nation.

Of the total, as many as 2,04,711 patients have been cured of the viral infection so far, taking the recovery rate to 53.8 percent.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have reached 1,20,504 while, Tamil Nadu reported 52,334 cases so far. In Delhi, the COVID-19 count is 49,979.

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2020 11:55:33 IST

