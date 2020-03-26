Coronavirus Outbreak: Two more test positive in Rajasthan's Jaipur and Jhunjhunu; both have travel history to Middle East
Jaipur: Two more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the infection to 40 in the state, officials said.
The persons aged 45 years and 35 years have a travel history to Middle East. The former is a resident of Jaipur while the latter belongs to Jhunjhunu.
The state authorities have intiated an extensive contact tracing at both these places to contain the spread of the deadly virus.
The total number confirmed positive for COVID-19 cases in India have crossed the 600 mark, including 593 active cases and 42 people who have been cured or discharged from hospitals, according to the recent update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday morning.
Follow LIVE updates on the coronavirus outbreak here
The death toll due to the novel coronavirus in the country has reached 13, as per official data.
Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 17:37:16 IST
