Coronavirus outbreak: Tom Hanks assures his wife Rita Wilson and him are being taken 'good care' of in Australia
Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 in Australia's Queensland with good cheer.
The 63-year-old actor posted an update on Twitter, thanking fans for their support after he made the announcement on Wednesday that they had contracted the virus, and were quarantined in Australia.
Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx
Also read on Firstpost — Coronavirus outbreak: Mulan, F9, A Quiet Place Part II, The New Mutants, Antlers, Sir release dates pushed indefinitely Earlier, the couple's son Chet Hanks shared a video on Instagram to update his followers about the health status of his parents. According to Fox News, the 29-year old did not seem to be troubled by his parent's recent diagnosis. In the clip, Chet also expressed gratitude towards all the fans who wished good health for his parents. Here's the video
The duo's other son, Colin Hanks, also took to Instagram to post an update on the same
Australia has reported a total of over 130 cases of coronavirus across the country.
Hanks and wife Wilson were in Australia where the Academy Award-winning actor was filming Baz Luhrmann's untitled biopic on Elvis Presley.
Hanks was filming for the role of Colonel Tom Parker, Presley's eccentric manager, who groomed the famous singer to stardom in the 1950s.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 11:55:56 IST
