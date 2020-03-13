Coronavirus outbreak: Tom Hanks assures his wife Rita Wilson and him are being taken 'good care' of in Australia

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 in Australia's Queensland with good cheer.

The 63-year-old actor posted an update on Twitter, thanking fans for their support after he made the announcement on Wednesday that they had contracted the virus, and were quarantined in Australia.

Here's the post

Also read on Firstpost — Coronavirus outbreak: Mulan, F9, A Quiet Place Part II, The New Mutants, Antlers, Sir release dates pushed indefinitely Earlier, the couple's son Chet Hanks shared a video on Instagram to update his followers about the health status of his parents. According to Fox News, the 29-year old did not seem to be troubled by his parent's recent diagnosis. In the clip, Chet also expressed gratitude towards all the fans who wished good health for his parents. Here's the video

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by (@chethanx) on Mar 11, 2020 at 7:16pm PDT

The duo's other son, Colin Hanks, also took to Instagram to post an update on the same

Check it out here

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Colin Hanks (@colinhanks) on Mar 11, 2020 at 9:51pm PDT

Australia has reported a total of over 130 cases of coronavirus across the country.

Hanks and wife Wilson were in Australia where the Academy Award-winning actor was filming Baz Luhrmann's untitled biopic on Elvis Presley.

Hanks was filming for the role of Colonel Tom Parker, Presley's eccentric manager, who groomed the famous singer to stardom in the 1950s.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 11:55:56 IST

Tags : Australia, Baz Luhrmann, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Chet Hanks, Colin Hanks, Colonel Tom Parker, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Update, Coronavirus Updates, Elvis Presley Biopic, Hollywood, QnA, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Tom Hanks Coronavirus, World Health Organization