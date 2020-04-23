Coronavirus Outbreak: The Office cast offers virtual hangout opportunity to fans who've made donations
The Office cast rolls out virtual hangout opportunity for fans who donate to fundraising organisation Omaze.
According to Variety, the cast members have collaborated with Omaze and an official announcement was made by Kate Flannery, Oscar Nunez, Melora Hardin and Creed Bratton.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
Fans of the show have been asked to make donations for entering the sweepstakes. One lucky winner among the fans will stand a chance to win an online coffee date with the cast of the hit sitcom.
Besides the coffee date, the winner will also get a chance to listen to inside stories from the shoot of the comedy series.
Omaze is an organisation that is providing meals, emergency supplies, and other essential items to families.
The Office originally followed Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and BJ Novak. The show aired on US network NBC from 2005 to 2013.
Earlier on Tuesday, the cast of Friends launched the offer that will enable one of its fans to personally meet the entire cast and attend the filming of their exclusive reunion special for HBO Max later this year.
Updated Date: Apr 23, 2020 13:31:46 IST
Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus Outbreak, Creed Bratton, Friends, Kate Flannery, Melora Hardin, Now Streaming, NowStreaming, Oscar Nunez, The Office
