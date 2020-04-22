Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Shops for educational books, electric fans, movement of Indian seafarers allowed during lockdown, says MHA
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order to include additional agricultural and forestry items, shops of educational books for students, shops of electric fans and movement of Indian seafarers in to the list of permitted activities during the lockdown, which will continue till 3 May.
UK health secretary Matt Hancock announced that Oxford University researchers will begin human trials of a potential vaccine against the coronavirus on Thursday, reported BBC.
56 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 928. This includes 711 active cases, 194 who were cured/discharged and 23 deaths, according to the latest update provided by the state health department.
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday revoked lockdown relaxations and exemptions in Mumbai and Pune regions because '"people are not behaving responsibly", the CMO was quoted as saying. "Rest of the parts of the state to continue to have partial exemptions," the statement added.
The Maharashtra government said that 552 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths were reported in the state on Tuesday, taking total number of cases to 5,218 and toll to 251 in the state.
With 150 patients discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, the number of cured patients stands at 722.
The Mumbai fire brigade said that a level-II fire broken out at the Rippon Hotel in Mumbai's Nagpada area on Tuesday. The fire fighting operation on. The fire has been confined in the hotel's lodging room, which was being used as a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients. Most of the patients rescued, search operation is on, the statement said.
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday said that 92 areas have been identified and designated as red zones in the union territory, of which 14 are in Jammu and 78 are in Kashmir. These red zones will be under stricter restrictions on movement, surveillance and will have enhanced testing, the statement said.
The Union health ministry said that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 18,985 in India. This includes 15,122 active cases, 3,260 cured/discharged/migrated people and 603 deaths.
The Maharashtra Police said that a total of 60,005 cases have been registered under Section 188 of IPC, since 22 March till 4 am on Tuesday, for violations of coronavirus lockdown norms. 411 accused have been arrested in cases of assault on policemen, the statement said.
An oncologist in Bengaluru has been given permission by the ICMR to use plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the state, the government said.
Karnataka minister Dr K Sudhakar said, "Plasma therapy holds great promise in treating COVID-19 patients and I am happy to inform that ICMR agreed to our request and has given permission for plasma treatment to Dr Vishal Rao, HCG Bangalore Institute of Oncology."
At least 25 people, including journalists, working for a Tamil news television channel tested positive for coronavirus here on Tuesday, a health department official said. To a question, the official said the test results of those associated with the television channel were being collated and indicated that the tally of total positives could be '27.'
The number of coronavirus cases in Rae Bareli district jumped from two to 35 with several people testing positive after coming in contact with participants at a Tablighi Jamaat congregation, officials said on Tuesday.
Rajasthan on Tuesday stopped using rapid test kits for coronavirus after receiving invalid and incorrect results for a large number of samples. Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the kits were giving mere five percent correct or valid results and a report has been forwarded to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in this regard.
Over 100 families residing at the President's Estate are under self-isolation as a preventive measure after a sanitation worker's relative tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Tuesday. The relative of the sanitation worker, who is a resident of the estate that houses Rashtrapati Bhavan, has been admitted to a hospital here for treatment, they said.
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien asked why the Centre did not send IMCT teams to states like Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh despite the high number of cases and hotspots there.
The toll due to coronavirus rose to 77 in Gujarat as six more people succumbed to the disease, a health official said on Tuesday. About 127 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, taking the tally to 2,066. This figure includes 131 recoveries and deaths so far.
Delhi has reported a total of 2081 positive cases, out of these 78 cases were found on Monday. The border between Delhi and Ghaziabad has been sealed as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.
472 more COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra till 10 am on Tuesday, taking total positive cases in the state to 4,676, reports ANI. Nine more deaths have been reported, taking the total toll in the state to 232, said Public Health of Department, Government of Maharashtra.
Three cops test positive for COVID-19 at Nabi Karim area in Paharganj, New Delhi. A total of 11 cops are COVID positive now in the central district. Nabi Karim area is one of the 84 containment zones in the National Capital.
25 hospital staff including 19 nurses tested positive for COVID-19 in Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, said Bomi Bhote, Chief Executive Officer of Ruby Hall Clinic, reports ANI. Meanwhile, according to worldometer, about 1,70,456 people across the globe have died so far from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak as of 21 April.
The total number confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise steadily in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. Rajasthan has so far reported 1,628 cases. Of these, 205 patients have recovered. The toll in the state stands at 25.
Five more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases to 79 in the state, a health department official said.
There are now 18,601 total cases of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India. Active cases stand at 14,759 and recoveries at 3,251 and deaths at 590.
US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in the state has slowed down further to seven days from five days earlier.
One coronavirus positive case found in Rashtrapati Bhavan, 125 families sent on home quarantine, reports ANI. 125 families advised to remain in self-isolation as mandated by the Health Ministry’s guidelines as a precautionary measure.
US crude oil jumped more than $20 per barrel on Tuesday but still traded below $0 after plunging into negative territory for the first time in history, dragged down by a supply glut and sagging demand for crude due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The confirmed cases in India rose to 17,656 and the toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 559, while several states sought to contain the ballooning economic cost of the pandemic by easing some lockdown curbs.
However, some states preferred to maintain strict restrictions, with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka joining Delhi in deciding against any relaxation till 3 May.
Punjab, which had earlier ruled out any relaxation till 3 May, said some industrial activity may resume in areas other than those identified as high-risk 'containment zones'.
No new cases in 59 districts in fortnight, says health ministry
According to the Union health ministry, the number of coronavirus positive cases saw a sharp increase of 1,553 between Sunday and Monday, while there has been a recovery rate of about 15 percent.
In the daily COVID-19 press briefing, health ministry Joint Secretary Law Agarwal said as many as 59 districts across 23 states and Union Territories have not reported a single case in the last 14 days and also asserted that the rate of the number of cases doubling has improved to 7.5 days, from 3.4 days before the lockdown. Last Friday, he had put the rate of doubling of cases at 6.2 days.
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Health Ministry officials said 80 percent patients were either asymptomatic or had only mild symptoms but were found to be positive after testing. They also said around 15 percent patients turn into severe cases, while 5 percent turn critical.
Later, in its 5 pm update, the ministry said the COVID-19 death toll has risen to 559 and the number of cases has risen to 17,656 across the country. Across the country, 2,851 people have been discharged, it said. According to data published on its website, the highest number of cases have been reported in Maharashtra (4,203), followed by Delhi (2,003), Gujarat (1,851), Uttar Pradesh (1,176) and Madhya Pradesh (1,485).
However, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states and Union Territories, as on 9.15 pm, showed 18,322 confirmed cases, 2,969 recoveries and 590 deaths.
Maharashtra total reaches 4,666, 53 journalists test positive in Mumbai
Based on reports coming from state governments, Maharashtra alone has reported 4,666 cases, while Delhi has also crossed 2,000. Gujarat has 1,939 cases, while Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan are above 1,500 each, closely followed by Madhya Pradesh with 1,414 cases.
Fresh cases reported from various parts of the country included those of police personnel in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, of health workers at various places, journalists in Mumbai and even of prisoners in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.
In Mumbai, where 3,032 cases have been recorded so far, 53 journalists have contracted the disease, reported Huffpost. Shiv Sena leader and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s health committee member Amey Ghole told the publication that samples of 167 Mumbai journalists had been collected for the test and 53 of these had tested positive. Significantly, most journalists who tested positive did not display any symptoms, according to ANI.
Gujarat reported 201 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the number of the affected people in the state to 1939, a health official told PTI, adding that most cases were being reported from virus hotspots.
The Tamil Nadu government said that 43 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 1,520 in the state. Meanwhile, 46 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Monday.
Some states ease restrictions, Centre rebukes Kerala, West Bengal
Even as several states reported a rising number of cases, the first set of relaxations from the nationwide lockdown, which came into effect on 25 March, kicked in at select places across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Goa among other states.
But despite the relaxations announced by state authorities, which are mostly limited to non-urban areas, industry executives said most companies have decided to wait for a complete exit from the lockdown as continuing restrictions on goods and people's movement make it difficult to resume stalled economic activities, which are estimated to have suffered a loss of Rs 7-8 lakh crores already.
While attendance at government establishments also increased marginally, there have been no relaxations as such for the public road transport, railway passenger services and flights.
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said restrictions on domestic and international flights will be lifted when the government is confident that spread of coronavirus has been controlled, and poses no danger to Indians.
Goa eased some lockdown restrictions, in line with the central government's guidelines, as there are currently no active cases i the state after the recovery of its last patient on Sunday. However, leaders there warned against any hurry in declaring the state a 'green zone' one or free of the virus.
Manipur chief minister Biren Singh said that the state has become COVID-19-free. "We have decided to relax coronavirus lockdown in rural areas but the lockdown will continue in Imphal till further orders. Shops of essential goods will open between 8 am and 2 pm in urban areas," he said.
Manipur chief minister Biren Singh said the state has become COVID-19-free and announced that restrictions will be relaxed in rural areas of the state. "We have decided to relax coronavirus lockdown in rural areas but it will continue in Imphal till further orders. Shops of essential goods will open between 8 am and 2 pm in urban areas," he said.
Kerala, where the doubling rate of cases is among the best in the country at 72.2 days, also announced a number of relaxations, but had to rescind some after facing the flak from the Centre.
In a letter to the state government, the Union Home Ministry said Kerala's decision to open restaurants, allow bus travel in cities and open MSME industries in urban areas amounted to dilution of the lockdown guidelines and also a Supreme Court observation. Later in the day, the state government decided not to allow plying of buses in cities, opening of restaurants and pillion riding on two-wheelers.
At the daily press briefing, Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said states have been told that some of them were issuing certain guidelines that amounted to "diluting" the lockdown leading to "severe repercussions to health" of the citizens.
She said states and UTs can take stricter action than what is mentioned in the guidelines issued by the central government to enforce the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but cannot dilute or weaken them.
Separately, the home ministry also said the COVID-19 situation is "especially serious" in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal, and warned that violation of lockdown measures risks the spread of the novel coronavirus further. The ministry said six inter-ministerial central teams will visit these identified areas in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan within the next three days to make on-the-spot assessment and recommend remedial measures in a report to the Centre.
In identical orders issued to the four states on Sunday, the home ministry said there have been several incidents of violence against COVID-19 front-line healthcare professionals, complete violation of social distancing norms and movement of vehicles in urban areas.
The Centre also dispatched a team to asses the seriousness of the COVID-19 situation in West Bengal, which saw its highest ever spike of 54 cases. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Mod where she voiced her displeasure at the state government having been kept in dark about the visit , which she said violated established protocol.
Tamil Nadu, Karnataka extend lockdown till 3 May
Amid rising number of cases, Tamil Nadu government said prohibitory orders and other COVID-19 lockdown curbs will continue till May 3 without any relaxation, while the Karnataka Cabinet decided to promulgate an ordinance, giving it special powers to control the spread of COVID-19. These include provision for protection to front line health workers and making non-cooperation with the government a punishable offence.
Karnataka has also decided to continue the COVID-19 lockdown measures till 3 May without any relaxation, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said. However, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the COVID-19 Task Force have been authorised to meet in three or four days to review and take further decisions about any relaxation.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said some relaxation for economic activities has been given from Monday but it is limited, as he asked people not to violate lockdown norms and avoid going out of their homes. In Uttar Pradesh, no relaxation would be given in Lucknow, Agra and Firozabad.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said limited industrial activities have been allowed in certain areas of the state to restart the wheels of the economy, but this should not be seen as indication that the threat of coronavirus has receded in any way.
There has been a rise of 835 cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra in the last 36 hours, but we are relaxing the stringent norms of lockdown to restart the wheels of economy, he said.
Assam's Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state "will not be able" to pay salaries of its employees for May if it does not get financial support from outside.
Global toll crosses 1.66 lakh
According to the the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource centre, 1,66,794 people have died due to the viral disease across the world. Italy has reported the highest number of deaths (23,660) while Spain recorded 20,852. However, the USA now has the most number of infections (7,61,991) while the global count has reached 2,432,092.
However, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that “the worst is yet ahead of us”, while alluding to the Spanish flu of 1918.
“Trust us. The worst is yet ahead of us,” he said. “Let’s prevent this tragedy. It’s a virus that many people still don’t understand,” news agency AP quoted him as saying.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Apr 22, 2020 07:35:01 IST
Highlights
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Woman cop at Uddhav Thackeray's official residence tests positive
A woman police constable posted at `Varsha', the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, PTI quotes a senior official as saying. Also, a male constable at the official residence of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis has tested positive, according to a civic official.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
No COVID-19 case reported in Ghaziabad today
India Today reported that no new case of COVID-19 was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Tuesday.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
137 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh today
The Uttar Pradesh government said that with 137 new cases reported on Tuesday, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 1,337. The toll stands at 21 in the state.
Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Updates
South Korea company starts production of rapid test kits in Haryana
The Embassy of India in Sourth Korea on Tuesday said that SD Biosensor (a South Korea-based company) started production from its Manesar, Haryana facility with a capacity of 5,00,000 rapid test kits per week. This will be further enhanced in the coming weeks to meet growing demand, the statement said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
MHA specifies activities exempted from lockdown restrictions
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was quoted by ANI as saying, "It is clarified that specific services/activities-caregivers of senior citizens residing with them, prepaid mobile recharge utilities, food processing units in urban areas have already been exempted from lockdown measures to fight COVID-19."
Coronavirus in Uttarakhand Latest Updates
No new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today
No new COVID-19 case were reported in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, the state government said, adding that the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 46.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
75 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today
The Delhi health department said that 75 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the National Capital on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,156.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi containment zones rise to 87
The number of COVID-19 'containment zones' in Delhi were raised to 87 by the Delhi government on Tuesday.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
552 new cases, 19 deaths reported in Maharashtra today
The Maharashtra government said that 552 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths were reported in the state on Tuesday, taking total number of cases to 5,218 and toll to 251 in the state.
With 150 patients discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, the number of cured patients stands at 722.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
274 active COVID-19 cases in Bengal so far
The West Bengal government said that as of Tuesday, there are 274 active COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths due to coronavirus in the state.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Fire breaks out at hotel being used as a quarantine centre in Mumbai
The Mumbai fire brigade said that a level-II fire broken out at the Rippon Hotel in Mumbai's Nagpada area on Tuesday. The fire fighting operation on. The fire has been confined in the hotel's lodging room, which was being used as a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients. Most of the patients rescued, search operation is on, the statement said.
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates
COVID-19 patient from first cluster in Kerala still infected, says CM
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said, "In Pathanamthitta, a woman belonging to the first cluster of COVID-19 cases is still positive after 36 days. How the coronavirus behaves cannot be predicted. Even after repeat tests every alternative day, the patient is positive. Her condition is stable."
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
76 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu today
The Tamil Nadu government said that 76 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Tuesday, taking total number of positive cases in the state to 1,596.
One death was also reported on Tuesday, taking the total toll in the state to 18.
Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates
92 areas designated as red zones in Jammu and Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday said that 92 areas have been identified and designated as red zones in the union territory, of which 14 are in Jammu and 78 are in Kashmir. These red zones will be under stricter restrictions on movement, surveillance and will have enhanced testing, the statement said.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
2,081 COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi till yesterday
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that 2,081 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the National Capital till Monday night. Of these, 431 have recovered and 47 have lost their lives due to the virus. Currently, there are 1,603 active cases.
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates
19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday. Of these, 10 were reported in Kannur, four in Palakkad, three in Kasargod, one each in Malappuram and Kollam.
He added that 12 people have recent foreign travel history. Total active COVID-19 cases in the state reaches 117.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha health bulletin today:
Total samples tested — 11,748
Number of positive cases — 79
Number of people recovered — 29
Toll — 01
Number active cases — 49
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
29 new COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours in Bengal
The West Begal chief secretary said that 29 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The total toll in the state is at 15.
"Rapid testing has begun in the state. Today 220 rapid tests conducted in Howrah and Kolkata. The results have been sent to the health department," said West Bengal chief secretary Rajiva Sinha
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka
The Karnataka health department said that 10 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases are at 418, including 17 deaths and 129 recoveries
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Almost 4.5 lakh samples tested for COVID-19 so far, says ICMR
ICMR's R Gangakhedkhar on Tuesday said that 4,49,810 samples have been tested so far. 35,852 samples were tested on Monday, of which 29,776 samples were tested in 201 Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) network labs and remaining 6,076 samples were tested in 86 private labs, he said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
COVID-19 cases rise to 18,985 in India
The Union health ministry said that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 18,985 in India. This includes 15,122 active cases, 3,260 cured/discharged/migrated people and 603 deaths.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
West Bengal govt likely to allow Centre's teams to visit Kolkata, say reports
Reports on Tuesday said that the West Bengal government is likely to allow central government teams to visit Kolkata to conduct review on alleged lockdown violations in the city, adding that the MHA wrote to the state government saying that the local administration is "not allowing the inter ministerial COVID-19 team to work".
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre instructsi states to ensure treatment needed for dialysis, HIV continue effectively
Health ministry joint secretary Lav Aggarwal said, "We have issued detailed guidelines to all states that while we focus on COVID-19, all other services need to be provided, be it for dialysis, HIV/cancer treatments etc. At the same time required infection management prevention should be in place."
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
ICMR asks states to avoid using rapid testing kits for 2 days
ICMR's R Gangakhedkhar on Tuesday said that states are advised not to use rapid testing kits for two days.
"A lot of variations, kits will be tested and validated by on-ground teams and we will give advisory in the next two days," he added.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
60,000 cases registered for lockdown violations in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra Police said that a total of 60,005 cases have been registered under Section 188 of IPC, since 22 March till 4 am on Tuesday, for violations of coronavirus lockdown norms. 411 accused have been arrested in cases of assault on policemen, the statement said.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
1,294 COVID-19 cases reported in UP so far, says govt
"Till now, there are 1,294 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state including 1,134 active cases and 140 discharged," said Uttar Pradesh principal secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates
83 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan so far
The Rajasthan health department on Tuesday said that 83 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, taking total number of positive cases in the state to 1,659 now. 25 deaths have been reported till date.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
ICMR grants Bengaluru doctor permission to use plasma treatment
An oncologist in Bengaluru has been given permission by the ICMR to use plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the state, the government said.
Karnataka minister Dr K Sudhakar said, "Plasma therapy holds great promise in treating COVID-19 patients and I am happy to inform that ICMR agreed to our request and has given permission for plasma treatment to Dr Vishal Rao, HCG Bangalore Institute of Oncology."
Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates
40 people discharged in Srinagar after completing quarantine period
The Jammu and Kashmir government said that 40 more people have been discharged after completing their two-week quarantine in Srinagar.
The total number of people discharged from administrative quarantine so far is now 1,906.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Mumbai Police reiterates message of adhering to lockdown guidelines:
Coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh Latest Update
IAF choppers airlift essential commodities to remote Arunachal Pradesh
Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers are airlifting essential commodities and medical equipment to a remote Arunachal Pradesh area without road connectivity.
Vijoynagar, a remote circle in Changlang district without road connectivity is strategically located along the India-China-Myanmar tri-junction. It comprises of 16 villages and has a population of 4,438. The nearest town is Miao which is 157 km away and takes about six-days to reach by foot.
IAF choppers are airlifting essential commodities and medical equipment to Vijoynagar circle, Arunachal Pradesh Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs minister Kamlung Mossang said on Monday.
"With Chief Minister Pema Khandu approving sorties by helicopters of Skyone and IAF to airlift rice given by the Centre under National Food Security Act, five kg free rice have been provided to each ration card holder besides other essential commodities, including medical equipment from Miao to Vijoynagar," Mossang told PTI over the telephone from Miao.
Coronavirus in Singapore Latest Update
Singapore extends ‘circuit breaker’ partial lockdown measures until 1 June
Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday that partial lockdown measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country will be extended by four weeks to 1 June, reports CNBC.
Some of those measures, which the Singapore leader calls a “circuit breaker,” involve shutting schools and most workplaces temporarily. Those measures, which were implemented two weeks ago, were initially supposed to end on 4 May.
Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Update
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Haryana now at 252
Total COVID-19 cases (including those of 14 Italian nationals) stand at 252. Of these, 142 have been discharged in Haryana. The state has reported two deaths so far, reports ANI.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Improper social distancing causes spread of coronavirus, says Sharad Pawar
Coronavirus infection spreads when social distancing is not observed properly, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday following reports that relative of a sanitation worker, who is a resident of the President's Estate that houses Rashtrapati Bhavan, tested positive for the infection.
Pawar also said though the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra is better when compared with Western countries, it is "worrying" vis-a-vis the rest of India.
Maharashtra has reported 4666 COVID-19 cases, the highest in the country, till 20 April. Noting that Maharashtra has reported 223 deaths (out of 590 in the country) till Monday, the former Union minister said the number (relating to the state) is "shocking" and that people must think about containing the spread.
He said cities like Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Pune were mainly hit by the COVID-19 disease and called for observing "stricter" discipline amidst the lockdown.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
COVID-19 patient on plasma therapy at private hospital shows improvement
A critical COVID-19 patient admitted to a private hospital here has shown signs of improvement and taken off ventilator support after he was administered plasma therapy, officials said on Tuesday.
The 49-year-old had tested positive for coronavirus on 4 April and the same day he was admitted to the dedicated COVID-19 facility in East Block of Max Hospital, Saket, with moderate symptoms and a history of fever and respiratory issues.
His condition deteriorated during the next few days and he soon required external oxygen to maintain saturation, hospital authorities said.
"He soon developed pneumonia with Type I respiratory failure and had to be put on ventilator support on 8 April," the hospital said in a statement on Monday.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
SC dismisses plea seeking free test, treatment for infection; says govt to take call on decision
The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Centre, all states and Union territories to provide free of cost treatment for coronavirus infection till COVID-19 pandemic is contained, saying it is for the government to take a call on it.
"Government has to decide on who to give free treatment. We do not have any funds with us," a bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said.
"Do not create public interest litigation," the bench, also comprising Justices SK Kaul and BR Gavai, said.
The bench, which heard the matter through video-conferencing, observed that government hospitals across the country are giving free treatment to coronavirus infected patients. "We think this case should close," it said.
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Update
At least 25 people of Tamil news channel test positive in Chennai
At least 25 people, including journalists, working for a Tamil news television channel tested positive for coronavirus here on Tuesday, a health department official said.
"Not less than 25 people have tested positive...(of the)...90 plus samples (for confirmatory RT-PCR test) taken," the official told PTI. The development comes days after two journalists, including one who worked with the TV channel, tested positive for the contagion in the city.
To a question, the official said the test results of those associated with the television channel were being collated and indicated that the tally of total positives could be '27.'
Asked in which hospital, they were being admitted, he said "a direction has been given to admit them at Omadurar (Government Medical College, Multi Super Specialty Hospital at Government Estate).
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
BJP attacks Congress over liquor 'smuggling'
The BJP on Tuesday took a dig at the Congress after its youth wing functionaries were caught allegedly smuggling liquor, saying this has exposed the opposition party's "character".
The Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV dubbed the arrest a "conspiracy" which, he claimed, was aimed at defaming his organisation's relief work to help the poor during the ongoing lockdown.
According to the Delhi Police, Shravan Rao (34) and Manish (24) were arrested on Sunday night from near the Delhi-Gurgaon border with illicit liquor.
The BJP has claimed that they are associated with the youth Congress. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said while lakhs of his party workers are busy bringing food to the needy during the nationwide lockdown, the "national office-bearers of the Congress are smuggling expensive liquor" in the national capital.
"This is the character of the Congress... What a strategy Rahul Ji," Patra tweeted, taking a dig at the former Congress president.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Update
Most of West Bengal's Hooghly district declared as containment zones
Most parts of the Hooghly district in West Bengal were declared as COVID-19 containment zones by the state government, a senior official said on Tuesday.
All wards of the municipalities of Uttarpara Kotrang, Dankuni, Srerampore, Rishra, Konnagar, Baidyabati, Champadani, Chandannagar, Bhadreshwar have been identified as COVID-19 containment zones, he said.
The gram panchayats of Raghunathpur in Srerampore Uttarpara block, Kumirmora, Bhagwatipur, Haripur of Chanditala I block and Garalgacha, Barijhati of Chanditala II, Mundalika, Kotalpur and Dilakhas under the Hooghly (Rural) Police District have also been identified as containment areas, an order issued by the office of the district magistrate said.
Areas under the gram panchayats of Rashidpur, Rajbhalhat I, Rabhalhat II of Jangipara block have been also been declared containment zones, the order stated.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
India heaven for Muslims, minorites, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said that India is heaven for minorities and Muslims and asserted that their social, religious and economic rights are secured in the country.
"India is heaven for minorities and Muslims. Their social, religious and economic rights are secured in India than any other country. If someone is saying this out of a prejudiced mindset then they must look at the ground reality of this country and accept it... Secularism and harmony is not political fashion but a passion," Naqvi said at a press conference here.
"We are doing our work. Modi ji talks about the interest and well being of 130 crore people of India. Those who can't see this, it is their problem. All sections of the country including minorities are happy. Those who are trying to vitiate the atmosphere cannot be friends of Indian Muslims," he said.
The minister's remark came after Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) urged India to take "urgent steps" to protect the rights of its minority Muslim community and stop the incidents of "Islamophobia" in the country.
The minister emphasized that "secularism and harmony" is not "political fashion" but it is "perfect passion". He cautioned the people about "bogus bashing brigades" involved in peddling fake news.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Update
Odisha rushes response teams, experts as 3 north districts emerge as hotspots
With three densely populated northern districts fast emerging as novel coronavirus hotspots, the Odisha government on Tuesday rushed Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) and experts to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease, officials said.
The move comes after Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts reported a spurt in COVID-19 cases. Of the 79 COVID-19 cases detected in the state so far, these three districts have together reported 23 cases. As many as 17 new cases were reported in the last 48 hours, a senior official said.
While Bhadrak and Balasore have reported eight cases each, seven COVID-19 cases were detected in Jajpur. The total number of novel coronavirus cases from the three districts was just five two days ago, an official pointed out.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
33 test positive in Rae Bareli, authorities link surge to Tablighi event
The number of coronavirus cases in this district jumped from two to 35 with several people testing positive after coming in contact with participants at a Tablighi Jamaat congregation, officials said on Tuesday.
Till Monday, the district had only two coronavirus patients, both had attended the religious congregation in Delhi last month. The area where they lived was turned into a containment zone and people in their neighbourhood were quarantined, the officials said.
According to Chief Development Officer Abhishek Goyal, the district reported 33 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. All the patients are admitted to Kripalu Institute in Munshiganj, he added.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Update
Rapid Testing Kits from China inaccurate, says Rajasthan health minister
Rajasthan on Tuesday stopped using rapid test kits for coronavirus after receiving invalid and incorrect results for a large number of samples. Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the kits were giving mere five percent correct or valid results and a report has been forwarded to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in this regard.
Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Update
SC seeks Centre, J&K govt's reply by 27 April on restoration of 4G services in UT
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration to file their responses by 27 April on a plea seeking restoration of 4G internet services in the Union territory in view of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
The top court was told that due to non-availability of 4G services, several aspects are affected including medical facilities and education services. The Centre opposed the plea by telling the apex court that
it is a question of national security as militancy still poses a serious threat in Jammu and Kashmir and cited a recent incident where hundreds of people gathered in the valley for a funeral of a militant killed by security forces.
Coronavirus in Meghalaya Latest Update
42-year-old tests positive in Meghalaya; state case count at 12
A 42-year-old woman, who is a family friend of the first COVID-19 patient in Meghalaya, has tested positive for novel coronavirus, raising the number of active cases to 11 in the state, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.
With the fresh case reported from the state capital, the total number of people afflicted with the dreaded virus in the state now stands at 12, he said.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
100 families in self-isolation in Rashtrapati Bhavan
Over 100 families residing at the President's Estate are under self-isolation as a preventive measure after a sanitation worker's relative tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.
The relative of the sanitation worker, who is a resident of the estate that houses Rashtrapati Bhavan, has been admitted to a hospital here for treatment, they said. The move comes after the sanitation worker's mother died of COVID-19 infection a few days back at the BL Kapoor hospital in Delhi, the officials said.
"The mother used to live outside the President's Estate. After she was tested positive, all her relatives were quarantined and their test was done. The test report came negative," an official said.
However, after the death of the sanitation worker's mother, initially, around 25 families were under self-isolation. Now there are around 100 odd families who are observing self-isolation as a preventive measure, the official said.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
Police inspector dies of coronavirus in Indore
A police inspector died due to coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Tuesday, an official said. Last week also, a police officer died in Indore after suffering from the disease.
In the latest case, the inspector, who was posted at a police station in Ujjain and also suffered from high blood pressure, was initially treated at a hospital there for four days after he contracted the disease.
"After his health condition turned grim, he was rushed to the Indore-based private Aurobindo hospital 10 days ago. Despite all efforts by doctors, he could not be saved," Ujjain's Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi said.
The patient had breathing problems and was on ventilator support for 48 hours before he died, Aurobindo Hospital's Dr Vinod Bhandari said. The victim is survived by wife, who is a tehsildar (revenue officer) in neighbouring Dhar district, and two daughters.
Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Update
Rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in Haryana is nearly 2 weeks, says health minister
The rate at which the number of coronavirus cases in Haryana was doubling is 13.15 days as against 7.5 days of the national average, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday.
The Union Health Ministry had on Monday said that the rate at which the number of coronavirus cases in the country was doubling in the last one week has slowed to 7.5 days, as against 3.4 days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed.
He also said that Haryana was fast moving towards normalcy. With 56.7 percent recovery rate against 16.38 percent of all India rate of coronavirus cases Haryana is moving fast towards normalcy, he said.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update
Andhra Pradesh reports 35 new cases
35 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh sofar today. Three of these cases were reported in Ananthpur and Krishna each, nine in Guntur, six in Kadapa, 10 in Kurnool and four in West Godavari districts. The total positive cases in the state now is 757, including 22 deaths.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
Two Bhopal gas tragedy victims succumb to COVID-19 in MP
Two more Bhopal gas tragedy victims succumbed to coronavirus, taking the total number of such deaths in the Madhya Pradesh capital to seven, an official said on Tuesday.
A 70-year-old gas mishap survivor died on April 17 while another 60-year-old tragedy victim died on 14 April, Rachna Dhingra, of the NGO Bhopal Group for Information and Actionwhich is working for the gas mishap victims, told PTI.
Samples of both the victims came out positive for coronavirus after their death, she said. Survivors of the 1984 toxic gas tragedy are more vulnerable to the coronavirus infection and need special care, she said.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update
Andhra Pradesh govt to give Rs 5,000 to all places of worship
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced that all mosques, temples, and churches in the state would be given Rs 5,000 assistance.
He made this announcement during a video conference with the District Collectors and Muslim religious leaders on the measures being taken to contain COVID-19. He thanked the religious leaders for accepting his request to urge the community to offer prayers at homes during the holy month of Ramadan.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi reports 2,081 cases so far
Delhi has reported a total of 2081 positive cases, out of these 78 cases were found on Monday. These 78 positive cases were found out of the 1397 samples tested yesterday. Out of all the patients admitted at hospitals, 26 are in ICU and 5 on the ventilator, said Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi-Ghaziabad border sealed to contain virus
The border between Delhi and Ghaziabad has been sealed as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus. The decision was taken after six people who had come from Delhi tested positive for coronavirus, said Ajay Shankar Pandey, Ghaziabad District Magistrate (DM), in an order issued on 20 April.
The said order is being issued under the National Disaster Act 2005, he added. Traffic movement between Delhi-Ghaziabad is completely prohibited, only those rendering essential services and people holding valid passes are being allowed.
Long queues of vehicles were seen at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border on Tuesday morning.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Nagpur reports 7 new patients
7 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Nagpur district, said the district officials on Tuesday. "With 7 more people confirmed of coronavirus in Nagpur district today, the total number of cases here has reached 88," said District officials.
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's total number of coronavirus cases has spiked to 18,601, of which 14,759 patients are active cases and 3,252 cases have been recovered/ migrated and 590 deaths have been reported till now.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
UN calls for scaling up all efforts to confront pandemic
The UN General Assembly has approved a resolution calling for global action to rapidly scale up development, manufacturing, and access to medicine, vaccines and medical equipment to confront the new coronavirus pandemic.
The Mexican-drafted resolution requests UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to work with the World Health Organization and recommend options to ensure timely and equitable access to testing, medical supplies, drugs and future coronavirus vaccines for all in need, especially in developing countries.
It reaffirms the fundamental role of the United Nations system in coordinating the global response to control and contain the spread of COVID-19 and in supporting the 193 UN member states, "and in this regard acknowledges the crucial leading role played by the World Health Organization."
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
472 new patients, 9 deaths reported in Maharashtra
472 more COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra till 10 am on Tuesday, taking total positive cases in the state to 4676, reports ANI. Nine more deaths have been reported, taking the total toll in the state to 232, said Public Health of Department, Government of Maharashtra.
Coronavirus in China Latest Update
Chinese medics may be injected with newly developed COVID-19 vaccine by year-end
China plans to inject Chinese medics with coronavirus vaccines by year-end to protect them to deal with any emergency situation, while 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the country with no deaths due to the virus, health officials said.
China's National Health Commission (NHC) on Tuesday said that 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, of which four were imported.
The other seven new cases were domestically transmitted, the NHC said in a daily report, noting that six cases were reported in Heilongjiang Province bordering Russia and one in Guangdong Province. The overall confirmed cases in China have reached 82,758 by Monday.
No death was reported on Monday. Altogether 4,632 people have died of the disease, it said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Time for India to think long-term during COVID19 crisis, says Arvind Panagariya
Eminent economist Arvind Panagariya has said that India must now think long-term to create better paying formal sector jobs by seizing the opportunity presented by multinationals possibly moving out of China to diversify their operations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Panagariya, Professor of Economics at Columbia University and Director, Raj Center at Columbia's School of International and Public Affairs, emphasised that the one thing the current crisis has revealed is the vulnerability of Indian workers to a shock that forces a near end of economic activity.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a "time for thinking long-term. It will be a pity to let the crisis go to waste. The current crisis will only last till a vaccine becomes available. We must think beyond that," Panagariya told PTI.
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Update
Family from Tripura travels over 3,000 km in ambulance from Chennai to reach home
A family from Gomati district of Tripura, stranded in Chennai due to the ongoing lockdown, has travelled 3,213 km in an ambulance to return home amid the restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Chanchal Majumder along with his wife Ashima, who had gone to the southern metropolis for treatment in a private hospital there, reached home on Sunday evening, and they were sent in a quarantine centre, an official said.
They hail from Udaipur town and rushed back home in the midst of the ongoing lockdown as their daughter's marriage is scheduled on 8 May.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Rupee plummets 30 paise to 76.83 against US dollar in early trade
The Indian rupee depreciated by 30 paise to 76.83 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking weak domestic equities and strengthening of the US dollar overseas.
Forex traders said the rupee opened on a weak note as the US Dollar edged higher past the 100 level mark. The rupee opened weak at 76.79 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 76.83, down 30 paise over its last close. The rupee had settled at 76.53 against the US dollar on Monday.
Coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh Latest Update
Arunachal Pradesh maintains 'coronavirus-free state' status
Arunachal Pradesh continued to maintain its 'coronavirus-free state' status as of 20 April, as the total samples collected in Arunachal Pradesh are 439 of which 405 tested negative, 0 tested positive and results of 34 are awaited, said Chief Minister Pema Khandu
Coronavirus in Sri Lanka Latest Update
Sri Lanka postpones parliamentary poll for nearly 2 months
Sri Lanka's Election Commission has postponed the parliamentary elections for nearly two months in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed seven people and infected 295 others in the country.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on 2 March dissolved the Parliament, six months ahead of schedule and called a snap election on 25 April. A gazette notice signed by the three members of the National Election Commission announcing 20 June date of the election was issued on Monday.
The EC has written to President Rajapaksa asking him to seek the highest court's opinion on a possible constitutional standoff arising from the postponement of the election.
It said that the postponement meant that parliament would not be able to meet on 2 June which is three months from the dismissal of last parliament on 2 March.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
25 medics test positive in Pune
25 hospital staff including 19 nurses tested positive for COVID-19 in Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, said Bomi Bhote, Chief Executive Officer of Ruby Hall Clinic, reports ANI.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Vice President lauds civil servants for leading fight against coronavirus
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on Civil Services Day, saying like health professionals, the civil servants have also been leading the fight against coronavirus.
"On Civil Services Day, I compliment all the civil servants of our country for effectively and efficiently translating policies into programmes," the Vice President tweeted.
Their high professional standards have stood us well in times of peace as well as times of crisis like the current one, Naidu said.
"Our civil servants along with doctors and medical professionals have been leading India's fight against COVID-19 ... We are grateful to all such warriors who have been risking their lives at the face of the infection to protect all of us," he said.. The duration of the fight against coronavirus is still uncertain, he pointed out.
"I am sure our experienced and able civil servants will assist the nation in winning the battle," the vice president said.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Global toll at 1,70,456
According to worldometer, about 1,70,456 people across the globe have died so far from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak as of 21 April.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Out of 754 samples, 8 test positive for COVID-19: KGMU Lucknow
Out of the 754 samples tested on Monday for COVID-19, results of eight are positive, said King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, reports ANI. So far, Uttar Pradesh has reported 1184 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Guidelines issued for handling of waste generated during COVID-19 patient's treatment
Using double layered bags, mandatory labelling and colour coded bins for the management of waste generated during the diagnostics and treatment of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients are part of the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
The apex pollution monitoring body said specific guidelines are required to be followed by all, including isolation wards, quarantine centres, sample collection centres, laboratories, ULBs and common biomedical waste treatment and disposal facilities, in addition to existing practices under BMW Management Rules, 2016.
The CPCB has also written to the state pollution control boards and pollution control committees to consider operation of common bio-medical waste treatment and disposal facility and its associated staff as essential service part of health infrastructure.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Cases continue to rise in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu
The total number confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise steadily in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. Rajasthan has so far reported 1,628 cases. Of these, 205 patients have recovered. The toll in the state stands at 25.
Confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu now stand at 1,520, including 457 recoveries. As many as 17 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Update
Odisha reports 5 new infections, state case count now at 79
Five more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases to 79 in the state, a health department official said.
All the fresh cases have been reported from Balasore district neighbouring West Bengal, he said. The state health and family welfare department have not provided details of the new patients.
"Contact-tracing of all the new cases are going on and follow-up action is also being taken," the official said. Two COVID-19 cases including a two-year-old child were also reported from Balasore district on Monday.
The number of active cases in the state now stands at 53 while 25 persons have been cured of the disease.
Coronavirus in US Latest Update
72 active trials underway across US, says Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump has said there are 72 active trials underway across the country researching dozens of therapies and treatments for the coronavirus and tremendous progress is being made on vaccines.
According to the President, there are therapies designed to attack the virus as well as others that would hinder its replication, reduce the rate of infection, control the immune response or transfer life savings antibodies from the blood of recovered patients.
There are now 72 active trials underway across the United States researching dozens of therapies and treatments and another 211 are in the planning stages. They are literally mobilising on therapeutics and also on vaccines, and tremendous progress is being made on vaccines and I must say on therapeutics, Trump told reporters at his daily White House news conference on the coronavirus on Monday.
Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Update
Patiala reports 5 new cases
Five more positive cases have been reported from Rajpura in Patiala on Tuesday. All five positive cases are from the same source and all are asymptotic cases. Line of contact tracing is underway said KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Confirmed cases in India now at 18,601
There are now 18,601 total cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India. Active cases stand at 14,759 and recoveries at 3,251 and deaths at 590, according to the latest data by the health ministry.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
BREAKING: India registers 18,601 confirmed cases and 590 deaths
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Update
JUST IN: 80-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Kalabugari district
An 80-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district on Tuesday, reported PTI. The toll in the state is now at 17, said Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.
The elderly person was suffering from Parkinson's disease for the last three years and died at a hospital on Monday, the minister said in a tweet.
"The person had developed fever on Sunday and was admitted to the hospital. The patient passed away yesterday at 9 am. Last night at 9pm the death report came, which confirmed that the person was COVID-19 positive," Sudhakar tweeted.
The total number of COVID-19 infections in the state has crossed the 400-mark, according to last evening's bulletin by the Karnataka health department
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Moradabad reports 15 new cases, one death
15 more positive cases reported in Moradabad, out of whom one died at TMU medical college, said Moradabad chief medical officer (CMO) Dr MC Garg on Tuesday.
Coronavirus in South Korea Latest Update
South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un's health
The South Korean government on Tuesday was looking into US media reports saying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in fragile condition after surgery.
Officials from South Korea's Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service said they couldn't immediately confirm the report. CNN cited an anonymous US official who said Kim was in grave danger after an unspecified surgery.
The Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said it couldn't confirm another report by Daily NK, which cited anonymous sources to report that Kim was recovering from heart surgery in the capital Pyongyang and that his condition was improving.
Speculation about Kim's health was raised after he missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on 15 April.
Coronavirus in Bangladesh Latest Update
Bangladesh shuts down villages after tens of thousands attend cleric's funeral
Bangladesh has tightened a clampdown on seven villages after tens of thousands attended the funeral of a popular local cleric in spite of a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus, officials said on Monday.
The massive gathering in Brahmanbaria district, about 60 km east of the capital Dhaka, has raised concerns about the potential for a spike in infections in a country of 160 million people with poor medical infrastructure.
“We’ve strictly ordered all residents of the seven villages to stay at home at all times at least for the next 14 days so we can identify if anyone contracted the virus following Saturday’s gathering,” a local police officer told Reuters.
Police had not expected such a large number of people to gather for the funeral, defying a weeks-long lockdown that forbids going out except for groceries and medicine. Local media said few of the mourners wore masks.
Coronavirus in US Latest Update
Trump says he will sign executive order to suspend immigration temporarily
US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States.
President Donald Trump has said that he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into America, amid the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 40,000 people in the US, the country with the most fatalities in the pandemic.
The number of people killed in the US due to COVID-19 has reached 42,094, according to Johns Hopkins University, and more than 750,000 cases have been confirmed.
Details of the Trump's executive order were not immediately known. He also did not indicate when he will sign such an order.
Coronavirus in US Latest Update
China hoarded PPE, selling it at high rates: White House official
The United States has "evidence" that in January and February, China bought 18 times more amount of masks and personal protective equipment, which they are now selling at high rates, a top White House official has claimed.
Peter Navarro, White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing, alleged on Monday that several countries, including India and Brazil, were not having enough PPE because Beijing was hoarding them.
"China vacuumed up all of the personal protective equipment around the world while it was hiding the virus," Navarro told Fox Business News in an interview.
"I have evidence directly from the Chinese government customs duty union that shows that, in the months of January and February, they bought 18 times more amount of masks," he said. "It was over two billion masks alone. They increased their expenditures of both goggles and gloves."
According to Navarro, Europe, India, Brazil and others don't have adequate PPE because China "is hoarding it".
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Update
One-third of COVID-19 cases in state are from Bengal, says Odisha govt
The Odisha government on Monday said that one-third of COVID-19 positive cases in the state is due to those who have returned from West Bengal.To date, there are 74 positive COVID-19 cases in the state, out of which 24 are those who have come from West Bengal.
"One-third of all positive COVID-19 cases are those that have returned from West Bengal which is worrying for the Odisha government," a press release said.
"Most people related to these cases having origin from West Bengal were clandestinely trying to sneak into the villages. They are held by and identified by the panchayats in Odisha, who did not allow them to enter into the villages. The panchayats in turn then informed the district administration and ensured that these people were placed in quarantine," it added.
"In doing so, the panchayats saved their respective villages from the menace of COVID-19 entering their habitations and also exhibited how the panchayats in Odisha are playing a leading role in combating COVID-19," the release said.
Coronavirus in France Latest Update
France becomes fourth country with more than 20,000 COVID-19 deaths
France on Monday officially registered more than 20,000 deaths from the coronavirus, becoming the fourth country to pass that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States, and the pace of increase in fatalities and infections sped up again after several days of slowing.
“The epidemic is very deadly and is far from over,” France’s public health chief Jerome Salomon told a news briefing, adding that the death toll was now higher than that of the heat wave in the summer of 2003.
He said the number of people in intensive care had fallen for the 12th consecutive day, to 5,683 - the lowest since March 31 - suggesting the national lockdown is having positive effects in containing the disease.
Coronavirus in US Latest Update
16 migrants test positive on Mexican border
Sixteen migrants from several countries have tested positive for coronavirus in Mexico's northern border state of Tamaulipas, the state government said on Monday.
Fourteen of the infected migrants from Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Cuba, and Cameroon were staying at a migrant shelter in the city of Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas. They are in isolation.
The Tamaulipas state government said a migrant deported from Houston, Texas had entered the same shelter without knowing that he had coronavirus.
Migrants now make up about 10 percent of the state's 193 coronavirus cases, causing anger in Tamaulipas.
Coronavirus in Jharkhand Latest Update
4 more test COVID-19 positive in Jharkhand, total rises to 45
Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Monday, taking the number of cases to 45 in the state, a senior health department official said.
Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said one person each from Ranchi, Bokaro and Hazaribag districts tested positive for COVID-19.
Later in the evening, Deoghar District Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay said a man from Gamahria village in Sarvan block also contracted the deadly virus. "He is asymptomatic and his condition is stable," she said, adding, this is the first case of coronavirus reported from Deoghar district.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
COVID-19 case doubling rate slows to 7 days in Maharashtra, says Rajesh Tope
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in the state has slowed down further to seven days from five days earlier.
Tope said some health experts are predicting a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state between 30 April and 15 May. "However, this will happen only if people violate lockdown norms," the minister said.
The current phase of lockdown will remain in force till 3 May.
In a message issued late in the evening, Tope stated that out of the total 76,000 tests for coronavirus conducted in the state so far, Mumbai city alone accounts for more than 50,000.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
One COVID-19 positive case found in Rashtrapati Bhavan, say reports
One coronavirus positive case found in Rashtrapati Bhavan, 125 families sent on home quarantine, reports ANI. 125 families advised to remain in self-isolation as mandated by the Health Ministry’s guidelines as a precautionary measure.
According to TimesNow News sources, the person, who has been tested positive for coronavirus is a relative of a sanitation worker. Although, an official statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan is awaited.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Cases in Delhi mount to 2,081; toll rises to 47
The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 2081 on Monday, with 78 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.
A committee has been constituted for a daily audit of every fatality due to COVID-19, they said. The death toll from COVID-19 in the national capital stands at 47.
Of the total fatalities reported to date, 25 victims were aged 60 and above, they said. Twelve of them were in the age group of 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said.
By Sunday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 2,003, including 45 deaths.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Update
5 jute mills in West Bengal get govt nod to resume operations
Five jute mills in West Bengal got the approval of the state government to resume operations amid a huge pending order for packaging materials.
The industry was disappointed with a handful of mills getting approval to operate despite repeated interventions from the Centre which fears that prolonged closure may lead to a shortage of packaging materials, especially foodgrains. The units have received permission to operate only with 50 workers, according to a mill owner.
Around 60 units in West Bengal, most of which are located in North 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Hooghly and Howrah districts, were awaiting the government's nod to resume operations from Monday and of them, only five got the approval, according to industry sources.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Update
20 policemen injured in clash with locals over alleged bid to dispose of body
At least 20 police personnel were injured in a clash with a mob which alleged that the authorities were secretly disposing of the body of a person who died due to COVID-19 in West Bengal's Alipurduar district.
The incident happened on the banks of the Teesta river in Salkumarhat area in the early hours of Monday, police said.
Locals alleged that a police team arrived in the area with an earthmover after midnight to secretly dump the body of a person who died of COVID-19. As locals got wind of the alleged plans, the officials met with resistance, they claimed.
As the clash continued, the policemen opened fire, injuring a youth, while leaving the spot, the locals alleged.
Three police vehicles were also torched by the mob. The policemen could only leave the area by a road that passes through the Jaldapara forest, officials said.
Coronavirus in US Latest Update
US oil prices rebound back in positive territory after historic crash
US crude oil jumped more than $20 per barrel on Tuesday but still traded below $0 after plunging into negative territory for the first time in history, dragged down by a supply glut and sagging demand for crude due to the coronavirus pandemic.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May delivery was up $21.96 at -$15.67 a barrel by 2214 GMT after settling down at a discount of $37.63 a barrel in the previous session.
The May contract expires on Tuesday, while the June contract, which is more actively traded, was up 51 cents, or 2.5 percent, to $20.94 a barrel.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
If social-distancing followed, liquor shops can function in Maharashtra, says Rajesh Tope
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said there should not be any ban on liquor shops in the state if social distancing measures, in place to curb the COVID-19 spread, are strictly followed.
Liquor shops are closed in the state since late month when the coronavirus-enforced lockdown was implemented. "If social distancing is properly maintained, there should not be any ban on liquor shops," he said.
Tope was replying to a question on the state government not clarifying, in its April 17 notification, whether liquor shops will be allowed to remain open after it permitted the resumption of industrial and business activities in non-coronavirus hotspots.
The health minister did not provide further details, but his response gave an impression about the possibility of allowing liquor shops to function with social distancing measures in place.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Oil price goes negative as demand collapses; stocks dip
Oil prices plunged below zero on Monday as demand for energy collapses amid the coronavirus pandemic and traders don't want to get stuck owning crude with nowhere to store it.
Stocks were also slipping on Wall Street in afternoon trading, with the S&P 500 down 0.9 percent but the market's most dramatic action was by far in oil, where benchmark US crude for May delivery plummeted to negative 3.70 per barrel, as of 2:15 pm. Eastern time.
Much of the drop into negative territory was chalked up to technical reasons the May delivery contract is close to expiring so it was seeing less trading volume, which can exacerbate swings. But prices for deliveries even further into the future, which were seeing larger trading volumes, also plunged.
Demand for oil has collapsed so much due to the coronavirus pandemic that facilities for storing crude are nearly full.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
No new cases in 59 districts in fortnight, says health ministry
According to the Union health ministry, the number of coronavirus positive cases saw a sharp increase of 1,553 between Sunday and Monday, while there has been a recovery rate of about 15 percent.
In the daily COVID-19 press briefing, health ministry Joint Secretary Law Agarwal said as many as 59 districts across 23 states and Union Territories have not reported a single case in the last 14 days and also asserted that the rate of the number of cases doubling has improved to 7.5 days, from 3.4 days before the lockdown. Last Friday, he had put the rate of doubling of cases at 6.2 days.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
00:11 (IST)
Coronavirus in Pakistan Latest Updates
Imran Khan to take coronavirus test
23:56 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
4,62,621 samples tested so far, says ICMR
According to the 9pm update issued by ICMR, a total of 4,62,621 samples from 4,47,812 have been tested till date, while 26, 943 samples were reported on Tuesday. However, the number of individuals who have tested posted was not mentioned in the update.
23:47 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Markaaz chief asks Jamaat workers to donate plasma blood
Tablighi Jamaat chief Mohammad Saad has written a letter to Jamaat workers and all Muslims who have been cured of COVID19, appealing to them to donate blood plasma for those still infected and under treatment.
23:39 (IST)
Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates
Twelve more test positive in Jammu and Kashmir, total reaches 380
23:36 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Woman cop at Uddhav Thackeray's official residence tests positive
A woman police constable posted at `Varsha', the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, PTI quotes a senior official as saying. Also, a male constable at the official residence of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis has tested positive, according to a civic official.
23:27 (IST)
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and seven other medical organisations have collectively written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating that the state's real-time and transparent data of Covid-19, including daily medical bulletins of all healthcare workers under treatment is highly solicited.
23:19 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Case count rises to 108 in Nashik
The case count in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 108 on Tuesday. 10 cases were reported in Nashik city, four in Nashik rural and 94 in Malegaon.
22:59 (IST)
Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates
UK toll rises by 828
22:52 (IST)
Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates
Oxford University researchers to begin trial of potential vaccine on Thursday: Report
UK health secretary Matt Hancock announced that Oxford University researchers will begin human trials of a potential vaccine against the coronavirus on Thursday, reported BBC. According to the report, the vaccine uses a small section of the genetic code packaged into a harmless virus. Scientists hope that delivering this into the body will teach the immune system how to fight off the real disease, without ever needing to become infected with coronavirus.The plan is to test it on around 500 volunteers by mid-May and if that work proves successful, give it to thousands more volunteers, said the report.
The secretary also announced that the government had pledged more than £40m to two British projects searching for a vaccine - the one by Oxford and the other led by the Imperial College.
22:38 (IST)
Coronavirus in Manipur Latest Updates
Manipur's second COVID-19 patient discharged
The second COVID-19 patient in Manipur was discharged from the Regional Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) on Tuesday as he tested negative in consecutive tests, PTI quotes RIMS director Prof Ahanthem Santa Singh as saying. The patient was advised home quarantine, according to protocol, the RIMS director said .