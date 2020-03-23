Coronavirus outbreak: Thailand reports 122 new positive cases, raising total to 721; 52 patients recovered so far, says health ministry

Bangkok: Thailand has 122 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 721, a health ministry spokesman said on Monday at a news conference.

The new cases include 20 patients linked to previous cases, 10 new imported cases, and 92 cases that tested positive and are awaiting investigation into how they contracted the disease, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman said.

Thailand has recorded one death since the outbreak while 52 patients have recovered and gone home while 668 are still being treated in hospitals.

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2020 12:08:12 IST

