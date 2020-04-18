Coronavirus Outbreak: Taylor Swift cancels all 2020 performances; Pitbull drops new song 'I Believe That We Will Win'

New York: Taylor Swift is canceling all of her performances and appearances for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

“With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year,” Swift’s representative said in a statement released Friday.

Among the shows canceled was a July performance that would have opened SoFi Stadium, the new home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams franchises in Inglewood, California. Swift would have become the first woman to open an NFL stadium, organizers said.

The statement said Swift’s U.S. and Brazil shows will take place next year, explaining that tickets for those shows “will transfer to a new show date without action on the part of ticket holders.” The dates for Swift’s 2021 shows will be announced this year.

Those seeking refunds for Swift’s Lover Fest US.tour dates “will be available starting 1 May, subject to Ticketmaster terms,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Pitbull is looking to uplift his fans around the world with a new dance anthem.

The singer has teamed up with the Saban Music Group to release 'I Believe That We Will Win' in the hope of turning the word fear into a positive.

“Fear is either you can forget everything and run, or you can face everything and rise. And we’re going to face everything and rise,” said the Grammy-winner, who is among the hundreds of artists who have canceled or postponed concerts due to the coronavirus.

“Things being canceled, to me, wasn’t the first thing on my mind. The first thing on my mind was how do we help the public, how do we help society? How do we help the world get through something like this,” he said. “And not only that, to be able to look at it from different angles.

We need people out there to stay strong mentally in order for their body to be able to fight this,” he said.

Here's the song

Stay healthy, stay focused, stay strong, stay educated, and more importantly, stay blessed. Listen to "I Believe That We Will Win" here https://t.co/JK4mHvENsU. Proceeds from the song will be going to charities worldwide. @Mr305_Inc @SabanMusicGroup #BelieveAnthem2020 pic.twitter.com/gwDvS3tCrV — Pitbull (@pitbull) April 17, 2020

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the single will go to the charities Feeding America and the Tony Robbins Foundation.

Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, says he’s “staying healthy and staying strong” but that he’s never seen his hometown of Miami so quiet.

“What you do see is, believe it or not, more people exercising,” he said, noting that they’re staying far apart. “The people that are out they’re just trying to be productive one way or another. I think that everybody down here has done a great job.”

The recording artist also has 11 charter schools called SLAM (Sports Leadership and Management) in cities such as Miami, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Atlanta, Tampa, Orlando and Phoenix. Pitbull says he’s proud of how quickly the staff, students and parents were able to adapt to remote learning.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen and how we’re going to pull it off,” he said. He said everyone involved — administrators, teachers, parents and students — have been “overachieving.”

“I want to give them a big shout out. Nothing but respect,” he said. “It gives me more motivation to be able to be out here talking to people and letting them know.”

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2020 11:10:29 IST

Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Updates, I Believe That We Will Win, Pitbull, Saban Music Group, Taylor Swift, Tune In, TuneIn