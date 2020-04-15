Coronavirus Outbreak: Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello join One World: Together At Home; SRK tweets about WHO initiative

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan has pledged to be a part of the global initiative- 'One World: Together At Home' to support the front-line health care workers and the World Health Organisation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

The 54-year-old star took to Twitter and confirmed being a part of the digital special by Global Citizen.

Here's the tweet

Health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis need our support. That’s why I’m standing in solidarity with @glblctzn and @WHO for One World: #TogetherAtHome — a one-night special event on April 18. Find out how and when you can tune in: https://t.co/UlyDDSy7Rl pic.twitter.com/SOVmaF86ps — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 14, 2020

The global event 'One World: Together At Home' is a one-night multi-hour digital broadcast event that has been curated by American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga. The mega event will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

It will feature appearances by global stars including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Elton John, David Beckham, John Legend, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Lizzo, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli, Maluma, Green Day's Billy Joe Armstrong, Lang Lang, Kacey Musgraves, Alanis Morissette, Keith Urban, Burna Boy and Eilish's producer-brother, Finneas.

The second round of artists were added on Tuesday by Global Citizen for the upcoming virtual benefit concert with Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Usher and Pharrell Williams.

Other personalities coming on board include Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Awkwafina, Amy Poehler, LL Cool J, Lupita Nyong'o, Matthew McConaughey and Victoria Beckham, reported Variety.

Earlier singer Elton John, hosted a star-studded 'iHeart Living Room Concert for America', with a view to bringing relief amid the coronavirus pandemic.

'One World: Together At Home' will be up live at 5 pm PST on ABC, NBC, CBS, BBC, and other digital platforms around the world on 18 April.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2020 10:08:04 IST

Tags : Alanis Morissette, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Burna Boy, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Updates, Ellen DeGeneres, Hollywood, Joe Armstrong, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang, LL Cool J, Lupita Nyong'o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Tune In, TuneIn, Victoria Beckham