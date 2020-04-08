You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Switzerland national football team members decline payments to tune of $1.03 million

The Associated Press Apr 08, 2020 21:46 PM IST

Zurich: The players and coach on Switzerland's national football team have declined to take more than 1 million Swiss francs ($1.03 million) of payments that were due from their federation in 2020.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Switzerland national football team members decline payments to tune of

Switzerland captain Stephan Lichtsteiner. Twitter: @premierleague

The team was scheduled to play in the now-postponed European Championship in June and had two games in Qatar canceled last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The shutdown of games has cost the Swiss football body millions of dollars.

Federation chairman Dominique Blanc says it's a magnificent gesture from the players. Blanc tested positive for the virus three weeks ago.

Team captain Stephan Lichtsteiner says we wanted to set an example and show solidarity.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2020 21:46:04 IST

