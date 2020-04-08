Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: India reports jump of 773 cases in 24 hrs; govt says no shortage of hydroxychloroquine drug

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in India Latest Update Equities surrender gains as virus concerns weigh; IT, bank stocks skid Equity benchmarks failed to hold on to intra-day gains on Wednesday as investors turned jittery amid an unabated rise in coronavirus cases. Plunging over 1,300 points from the day's high, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 173.25 points or 0.58 per cent lower at 29,893.96. It hit an intra-day high of 31,227.97. Similarly, the NSE Nifty closed 43.45 points, or 0.49 per cent, down at 8,748.75. Traders said the previous session's euphoria evaporated and volatility set in on account of speculation that the central government was mulling lockdown extension beyond 14 April.

Telangana bans spitting in public Telangana government has issued a notification banning unhealthy practices such as Spitting of Paan/ chewable tobacco or non tobacco product, sputum in public places and institutions with immediate effect.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update Modi distances himself from campaign being run to honour him Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Wednesday said that a malicious campaign was running urging people to stand in public for 5 minutes to honour him. He distanced himself from the said appeal and urged people to not fall for such false calls. "It has been brought to my attention that some people are running a campaign urging people to honour Naremdra Modi by standing up for 5 minutes. At first glance, it seems like a mischief to drag me into controversies. But even if someone is doing this with good intentions, I would like to insist that if you really want to express your love towards me then please take the responsibility of a poor family, at least as long as the coronavirus crisis exists. There can be no greater honour for me than that," he tweeted in Hindi.

12 arrested in Navi Mumbai for violating lockdown News agency PTI reported on Wednesday that at least 12 morning walkers were arrested in Navi Mumbai today for violating lockdown orders.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update Don't stop MPLAD funds, ready to give away full salary: TMC at meeting with PM TMC leader Sudip Bandopadhyay urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday not to suspend the MPLAD funds scheme as it would impact development works at the grassroots level and demanded a financial moratorium for West Bengal to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Bandopadhyay, the leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Lok Sabha, spoke to the prime minister during a video-conference Modi held with the floor leaders of different parties in Parliament to discuss the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic and the government's efforts to contain the fast-spreading virus in the country.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update No shortage of hydroxychloroquine drug, says Health Ministry Health secretary Lav Agarwal on Wednesday said that the government has ensured that not only today even in future there will not be any lack of HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine) as and when needed.

India reports jump of 773 cases in 24 hours The health ministry has said that till date total 402 people have been discharged, total 5,194 positive confirmed case have been reported. In last one day, 773 positive cases were reported. Total 149 deaths have been reported and around 32 people have died yesterday.

Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Update Karnataka mulling to relax restrictions on liquor sales Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa told PTI on Wednesday that the state intended to relax liquor sales, stopped since the 21-day lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, after April 14 in a bid to increase state revenues.

Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Update Karnataka in favour of lifting lockdown in districts not affected by COVID-19 The Karnataka government is in favour of lifting the coronavirus lockdown in districts which remained free of the virus infection, subject to approval from the Centre, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told PTI on Wednesday. According to officials, there were no COVID-19 cases in 12 districts of the total 30 districts in the state. As on Wednesday, there were 181 COVID-19 cases in the state, including 5 deaths and 28 discharges. If the Prime Minister suggests to states to take decision

(on lock-down) based on the situation in their respective states, my position is to take a call (on roll-back) in districts free from COVID-19, Yediyurappa said.



World Athletics suspends Olympics qualification until December The World Athletics has suspended the Tokyo Olympics qualification period until December 2020 due to the fast-spreading Covid-19 or coronavirus pandemic after consulting its athletes' commission, area presidents and council. The news comes after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) deferred the Tokyo Summer Games to from 23 July to 8 August, 2021.

Coronavirus in Mumbai Latest Update Film producer Karim Morani tests positive for coronavirus, admitted Bollywood producer and Mumbai resident Karim Morani has tested positive for the coronavirus, media reports said. Morani, in all likelihood, may have contracted the virus from his daughter who was confirmed with COVID-19 earlier last week. The producer has been shifted to the Nanavati hospital for treatment.

Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Update Amid rumblings of lockdown extension, Punjab govt approves work from home for employees till 30 April In an attempt to curtail mass movement of people even after the scheduled deadline of the lockdown, Punjab government has asked all people working from home to continue doing that till 30 April, News18 reported. The government made it clear that this order should not be conflated with an extension of curfew. It is merely applicable on people already working from home.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update Home secy urges States, UTs to ensure availability of essential goods Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to all the state chief secretaries to ensure the availability of essential goods by invoking provisions of the Essential Commodities Act 1955, reported by news agency ANI. The Home Secretary also urged for steps to be taken to prevent hoarding and black marketing and ensure essential items are available at fair prices to the public,

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update BMC makes wearing face masks compulsory in Mumbai Amid an increase in the number of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases in the city, Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has made wearing of masks compulsory in public places, hospitals, offices, markets and while travelling in vehicles. "All person will be moving for whatsoever purpose and under whatever reason authority in a public place, like street, hospital, office, markets must be wearing 3 ply mask or cloth mask compulsorily," an order issued by the Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi stated. "These masks may be standard masks available with the chemist or even homemade washable masks and can be reused after proper washing and disinfecting them," the order said.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update 69 people booked for violating lockdown orders in Firozabad The police have registered cases against 69 people here for violating the lockdown orders, officials said on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police (city) Prabal Pratap Singh said, "Cases were registered against 69 persons for moving in the city without masks, not maintaining social distancing and also not adhering to the lockdown orders." Notice have also been pasted on the houses of the 69 people.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update Narendra Modi likely to extend lockdown, claim reports Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held an all-party meeting via video conference to discuss the fight against coronavirus as the number of cases in the country rose to 5,194. Citing government sources, multiple reports are saying that Narendra Modi has said that lifting the lockdown was 'not an option.' Amid speculation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that lockdown will not be lifted in one go on 14 April, said BJD's Pinaki Misra to PTI after all-party meet.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update Kejriwal interacts with Delhi MPs on coronavirus, says 'will have to fight it together' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a meeting with MPs from the national capital on the coronavirus outbreak and said "we all will have to fight it together". In the meeting via video conferencing, Lok Sabha members belonging to the BJP and Rajya Sabha members of the Aam Aadmi Party interacted with the chief minister and discussed measures to contain the COVID-19 spread in the national capital. "Discussed the issue of corona with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs via video conferencing. Several MPs have given good suggestions which will soon be implemented by the government. We all will have to fight it together," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. The meeting came a day after Kejriwal announced a five-point action plan which includes one lakh rapid anti-body blood test in hotspots to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update Only home delivery and medical teams will be allowed, says UP chief Secy on lockdown order UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari state that further restrictions in the 15 districts will only be applied for those hotspot areas that have reported high coronavirus positive cases. He also said that affected areas that have positive COVID-19 cases will be sealed. He also added, "Movement will be affected as the lock down is still on. Only areas with high positive cases will be sealed off."

Coronavirus in UK Latest Update UK PM Boris Johnson stable; still in ICU British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been reported to be stable after he spent two nights in ICU. His condition is said to have improved after he was administered oxygen support.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update ESMA invoked in Madhya Pradesh, says CM The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday invoked the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) with immediate effect to tackle the coronavirus spread, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. "In a bid to manage the COVID-19 outbreak in a better way and in the interest of the citizens, the government has implemented the Essential Services Management Act, called ESMA, with the immediate effect in Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan said in a tweet. So far, 327 persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh with 14 more cases being reported on Wednesday.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update Uttar Pradesh to seal borders of 15 districts to stop the spread of coronavirus Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanatha told CNN-News18 that the state government would be 'completely sealing' 15 districts from 12 am today. Among these 15 districts are Agra, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Basti, Kanpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Shamli, Bulandshahr, Sitapur, Maharajganj, Meerut, Bareilly, Firozabad, Saharanpur. RK Tiwari, Chief Secy of Uttar Pradesh said that in the sealed areas no delivery movement will be allowed.. Only stores with essentials and medicines will be open, he stated.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update Govt helpline receives 92,000 calls on abuse and violence in 11 days The Childline India helpline received more than 92,000 SOS calls asking for protection from abuse and violence in 11 days, a sombre indication that the lockdown has turned into extended captivity not just for many women but also for children trapped with their abusers at home. Of the 3.07 lakh calls received by the 'CHILDLINE 1098' helpline for children in distress across the country between March 20-31, covering the first week of the lockdown, 30 per cent were about protection against abuse and violence on children, said Harleen Walia, deputy director of Childline India. This comes to 92,105 calls. According to Walia, the number of calls after the lockdown, which started after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on March 24, has increased by 50 per cent.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update Six including scribe test positive in Bhopal Six more people tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal, taking the number of such cases in the Madhya Pradesh capital to 91, officials said on Wednesday. The six new patients include a journalist working with a news channel, a public relations department official said. He possibly contracted the infection from a police officer who earlier tested positive for coronavirus, the official said. Out of the total 91 patients, one died while two have so far been discharged after recovery, Bhopal's Chief Medical and Health Officer Sudhir Deharia said.

Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Update Lockdown will be lifted once virus is controlled, says aviation minister Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said the lockdown "will be lifted once we are fully confident that the spread of the virus has been controlled and it poses no danger to fellow Indians." These Restrictions will be lifted once we are fully confident that the spread of the virus has been controlled & it poses no danger to fellow Indians. I thank everyone for their cooperation & help in these testing times.



Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Update Kerala Police tweeted video showing drone footage of men running away that won Twitter In an attempt to introduce some levity during India’s coronavirus lockdown, the Kerala Police has tweeted amusing footage from its recent drone surveillance efforts to keep people indoors. The video was recorded taken at Ponnani in the Malappuram district and shows a group of men running in all directions as soon as they spot the drone. The Kerala Police tweeted the video from their official handle Monday. Drone sightings during lockdown... pic.twitter.com/kN3a4YCJ5D — Kerala Police (@TheKeralaPolice) April 7, 2020

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update Uddhav Thackeray appealed to retired healthcare workers to help govt fight pandemic Uddhav Thackeray urged retired healthcare workers to volunteer to help the government fight the global pandemic as cases in state crossed 1,000. "I am requesting retired nurses, ward boys, trained personnel and medical staff to help us. They can email us their names and contact information at Covidyoddha@gmail.com."

Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Update With 11 fresh cases, Haryana's tally rises to 141 With 11 more people testing positive for coronavirus, the number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana rose to 141 on Wednesday. Among the fresh cases, seven were reported from Faridabad, one from Nuh and two from Palwal while Fatehabad district reported its first case, according to state health Department's bulletin. At present, there are 122 active cases in the state, 17 patients have been discharged while the state has recorded two COVID-related deaths. Reports of 558 samples were awaited. Among the total positive cases reported ten are foreign nationals including six from Sri Lanka, and one each from Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia and South Africa while 51 are from other states of India, as per the bulletin. The worst affected districts are Nuh (38 cases), Palwal (28), Faridabad (28) and Gurugram (20).

Coronavirus in India Latest Update SC asks Centre to prevent private labs from charging high fee for testing The Supreme Court on Wednesday suggested that the Centre should create a mechanism wherein private laboratories conducting COVID-19 tests do not charge exorbitant fees from public and government should reimburse the fees charged by labs. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Ravindra Bhat was told by the Centre that earlier 15,000 tests were conducted per day by 118 labs and later to enhance the capacity, 47 private labs were allowed to conduct the COVID-19 tests. The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi seeking a direction to the Centre and authorities to provide free of cost testing facility for COVID-19 to all citizens in the country. Sudhi told the bench that there should be free testing of COVID-19 by labs in the country as it is expensive.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update Wear masks while stepping out of your houses, says Uddhav Thackeray The Maharashtra chief minister urged all citizens to use masks while stepping out of the house for buying essentials. "It is not necessary to buy masks from shops. You can make one at home with a clean cloth," he said during the state briefing on Wednesday.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update Such is the situation that US is asking India for help with medicines, says CM Maharashtra chief minister Udhhav Thackeray addressed concerns regarding the shortage of masks. He said, "There are reports of a shortage of N-95 masks, PPE kits and ventilators here. We need to understand that there is a shortage of these things across the world. Even the United States is asking us for medicines."

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update Maharashtra govt to arrange for 15 lakh meals per day for migrant labours Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the state government is currently arranging 15 lakh meals per day for all migrants stranded in the state. He further said, "We are aware of what is happening in the United States, Japan, and Singapore. But we are also hearing that Wuhan, where this outbreak began, has eased its lockdown. This is a positive development. This too shall pass for us. We will definitely overcome this crisis."

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update Uddhav Thackeray begins state briefing on COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray begins briefing the state via social media on video on Wednesday. He said, "We held a Cabinet meeting yesterday via video conferencing. I am constantly in touch with all ministers. This is a teamwork. It has been a month since we reported the first cases in Maharashtra. There is still growth in the number of cases, but it is not as steep."

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update 12 injured in clash during ration distribution in Aligarh Twelve people were injured as two groups belonging to separate communities clashed over the issue of distribution of ration in Kamalpur village here, police said on Wednesday. Six persons have been arrested in connection with the clash that took place on Tuesday, ADM City, Rakesh Kumar Maalpani told PTI. "The incident took place in the village at the time of ration distribution in which two groups clashed. Twelve persons were injured in brickbatting between rival groups. They have been admitted at the district Malham Singh hospital," police said. The situation in the village is now "fully under control", police said. An FIR has been lodged against 150 people, including 100 unnamed people. Among those booked for the violence is the pradhan of the village Chaman Khan.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update Man alleges he was thrashed in front of NCP minister, files case A 40-year-old civil engineer in Mumbai has claimed that policemen took him to NCP minister Jitendra Awhad's bungalow instead of the police station, where the minister's men thrashed him for posting a morphed photo. The man, in a police complaint, also alleged that he was beaten with a bamboo stick and belt in front of the minister. The alleged incident took place on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to light diyas or torch to show a "collective resolve" against coronavirus. Anant Karmuse, a resident of Ghodbunder, had posted a photo morphed with Mr Awhad's face and a lit-up match stick with a caption, "I protest against the person who has edited the photo." "On Sunday night, two policemen came to my house and said that they wanted to take me to the police station as their superior wanted to enquire about some case," he said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update Invoke Essential Commodities Act against those hoarding essentials, says MHA The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to states to take urgent steps to ensure the availability of essential goods, and invoke provisions of the Essential Commodities (EC) Act, 1955, if needed, against hoarders. These measures include fixing of stock limits, capping of prices, enhancing production, an inspection of accounts of dealers and other such actions, a notification from the MHA stated.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update 78-year old recovers from COVID-19 within a week; Report Times of India reported that a 78-year-old Nerul resident on Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19 after a week of hospitalisation and was successfully discharged from Kasturba Hospital on Tuesday. Navi Mumbai civic officials said that they were very relieved to hear the news. The man was admitted on 30 March.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update Uddhav Thackeray to address state at 1:30 pm, say reports Maharashtra chief minister Udhhav Thackery will address the state at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, reports News18.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update Tablighi event attendees who are hiding will face action, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister​ Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked the state residents who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat's religious congregation in Delhi last month to report to the state authorities within 24 hours or face criminal charges. The congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in the national capital last month emerged as a major coronavirus hotspot in the country. "The administration has quarantined all those from the state who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz and identified the people from abroad who have been hiding in mosques," Chouhan said in a tweet late Tuesday night. ऐसा न करने पर देश और प्रदेश की सुरक्षा संकट में डालने के आरोप में उन पर प्रशासन द्वारा आपराधिक प्रकरण दर्ज कर उचित क़ानूनी कार्यवाही की जाएगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 7, 2020

Coronavirus in Uttarakhand Latest Update One more tests positive in Uttarakhand, state tally at 32 One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, officials said. A Health Department spokesman said the latest case has been reported from Haridwar and it takes the number of coronavirus patients in the state to 32. Five people suffering from COVID-19 have been cured and discharged in the state so far, he said.

Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Update Karnataka's confirmed cases climb to 181 With six new cases reported at 5 pm on Tuesday till 12 noon on Wednesday, total cases in Karnataka have risen to 181, which includes 5 deaths and 28 cured cases, said health minister B Sriramulu. 6 new positive cases have been reported from 7th April 2020, 5:00 PM to 8th April 2020, 12:00 noon. There are 181 #COVID19 confirmed cases in Karnataka out of which 28 people have been completely cured and discharged from the hospital. #IndiaFightsCorona — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) April 8, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Update Centre plans 'larger force' to replace frontline workers engaged in COVID-19 management Asserting that India faces a significantly higher threat from COVID-19, the central government has decided to create a "larger force" to replace frontline workers engaged in various works to tackle the pandemic and its exponential increase. It has decided to provide them with necessary training through online mode. "...As all are aware, India faces a significantly higher threat from COVID-19 pandemic. It will be pertinent to take note of the fact that India's first line of workers is already engaged in COVID-19 relief and doing a commendable job. "However, a large force will be needed to replace the first line and to tackle the exponential or geometric increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the subsequent stages of the pandemic," according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update Five die of coronavirus in Pune; district toll rises to 13 Five people died of coronavirus in Pune in the last 12 hours, taking the COVID-19 toll in the Maharashtra district to 13, officials said on Wednesday. Three of the deaths were reported from Sassoon General Hospital, and one each from Naidu Hospital and Nobel Hospital, a health official from the Pune Municipal Corporation said. All these patients had some co-morbid health conditions, he said.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update 49-year-old dies in Indore; MP toll at 16 A 49-year-old coronavirus patient died at the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, taking the total deaths in the district to 16.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update Eight family members of Markaz attendee test positive in Khargone Eight members of a family have tested positive in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh as they came in contact with an infected member who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month. The attendee and his mother have died due to the disease reported ANI quoting District Magistrate GC Dad.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update PHOTOS: Narendra Modi holds meeting with all parties via video conferencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with floor leaders of parties whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to 5 MPs, via video conferencing today, on COVID-19 situation in the country. Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with floor leaders of parties whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to 5 MPs, via video conferencing today, on #COVID19 situation in the country. pic.twitter.com/62LkzLGhYE — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update Cop on lockdown duty attacked with stones in Indore; five arrested A group of persons pelted stones at a police constable in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district when he asked them to stay indoors to contain the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday. Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place in Chandan Nagar area here on Tuesday evening, he said. A purported video of the incident also went viral on social media, in which the policeman was seen running to save himself from seven to eight people who were throwing stones and chasing him. One of the miscreants was seen picking up a stick while chasing the policeman. Superintendent of Police Mahesh Chandra Jain told PTI that when the constable asked some people out on streets to go back home, they started arguing and threw stones at him.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update 51 new cases reported in Delhi 51 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Delhi on Wednesday which includes 35 patients with a history international travel, 4 Markaz attendees and 2 deaths. The total number of positive cases in the union territory now stands at 576, reports ANI.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update Rupee slips 21 paise to 75.85 against US dollar in early trade The Indian rupee fell 21 paise to 75.85 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, as investors braced for a prolonged period of uncertainty as coronavirus cases rise. Forex traders said rising brent prices and firm US dollar index weighed on the local unit. The rupee opened weak at 75.83 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 75.85, down 21 paise over its last close. The rupee had settled at 75.64 against the US dollar on Tuesday. According to Reliance Securities rising brent prices and firm US Dollar Index could limit gains for the rupee.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update Maharashtra tally jumps to 1,078 after 60 new cases were reported Sixty new coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the toll number of such cases in the state to 1,078, a health official said. Among the new cases, 44 have been found in Mumbai, nine in Pune, four in Nagpur, and one each in Ahmednagar, Akola and Buldhana, he said. We received reports of 60 people testing positive for coronavirus today. The Maharashtra tally is now 1,078, said the official. The state has so far reported 64 deaths due to the viral disease.

Coronavirus in Rajashtan Latest Update Rajasthan registers 5 new cases as state tally climbs to 348 Rajasthan recorded five more cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of virus cases in the state to 348, an official said. The virus has so far claimed six lives in the state. However, officials maintain that deaths occurred due to co-morbidity, more than one illness or disease occurring in one person at the same time. "Five new cases have come up today, including three in Jaipur and one each in Bikaner and Banswara district. In Jaipur, positive cases have come in Ghat Gate and Ramganj area" Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. The entire state is under lockdown from 22 March and massive survey and screening are underway to trace the contagion.

Confirmed cases climb to 4,789, toll reaches 124, says health ministry

Of the 4,789 cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), 352 patients have been discharged or cured, one has migrated and there are 4,312 active cases in India.

However, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states at 9.45 pm showed 5,192 testing positive across the country and at least 162 deaths.

More than 400 have so far been cured and discharged, while nearly 1.1 lakh tests have been conducted so far in the country, as per official announcements, PTI said.

Also, while some states including Maharashtra reported a significant increase in the numbers, several states did not report a single additional positive case.

The number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra surged past 1,000, with 116 new cases being detected only in the city of Mumbai. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai now stands at 642 with 40 deaths so far, including six new victims, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a release.

In Madhya Pradesh and Rajsthan the number crossed 300, while in Delhi the number of COVID-19 patients reached 576. Fresh cases were also reported from Punjab, Telangana, Haryana, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu among other states.

However, no fresh cases were reported from various states and union territories including Chattisgarh, Chandigarh, Goa, Jharkhand, Laddakh, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Puducherry and Uttarakhand.

Lockdown, social distancing arrested spread of virus, claims health ministry

Officials said that the lockdown and social distancing measures have helped contain the pandemic in a big way in India.

Citing an ICMR study, the Health Ministry said just one COVID-19 patient can infect as many as 406 people in 30 days in the absence of preventive measures such as social distancing and the lockdown.

With the preventive measures, the possibility of the infection can be reduced to an average of just two-and-a-half persons per patient in the same period, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said in the central government's daily briefing on COVID-19.

He said social distancing works like a "social vaccine" in management of COVID-19, but refrained from commenting on whether the ongoing nationwide lockdown would be extended or lifted after 14 April.

"Whenever a decision is taken, it will be informed. Till a decision is officially communicated, please refrain from speculation," he said.

Government sources, however, said many state governments and experts are requesting the Centre to extend the lockdown and the Central Government is thinking in that direction.

There has been a nationwide lockdown since 25 March, though some states had initiated such measures a few days earlier, to check the pandemic that has claimed more than 75,000 lives worldwide since its emergence in China last December. Over 13 lakh people have tested positive for the virus across the world so far.

States likely to relax restrictions on some sectors

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said some relaxation on work front for unorganised sector workers was on the anvil. She, however, made it clear that all must practise social distancing. The state government has identified seven COVID-19 hotspots in West Bengal.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, however, said his government will extend the lockdown if needed, while his counterpart in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, said the state cannot withdraw the lockdown immediately and it has to be done in a phased manner.

A Karnataka government minister said it's too early to take a call now on lifting the nationwide lockdown but appeared favouring an extension by at least two weeks.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary RK Tiwari said, "There is still time for the lockdown and we will review the situation and then decide" on lifting it.

A panel report by the Kerala govt has suggested phased withdrawal of restrictions subject to the areas under review meet certain conditions.

Addressing his ministers through video conferencing on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also indicated towards a graded approach to lift the lockdown.

The Prime Minister had also asked the ministers whether the restrictions should be lifted sector-wise or district-wise, a source said. Modi has also asked the ministers to lay out plans to contain the economic impact of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the GoM chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and participated by Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday concluded that religious centres, shopping malls and educational institutions must not be allowed to resume normal functioning at least for four weeks from 14 April when the current lockdown ends.

The GoM also briefly discussed possible scenarios after end of the current spell of the lockdown. It also recommended that the inputs of the states are crucial in taking specific decisions on measures to contain the pandemic.

Arvind Kejriwal announces 'five-T' action plan

Several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, also announced plans to ramp up the tests, while numerous leaders across the country urged the people to strictly follow the lockdown and social distancing measures including for religious rituals.

Gehlot, the Rajasthan chief minister, said the state will start rapid testing within a week and that it has ordered 10 lakh testing kits from China.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a five-point action plan of "five Ts — testing, tracing, treatment, team-work and tracking — and monitoring" to contain the virus spread and said one lakh random rapid COVID-19 tests will be conducted in the city's hotspot areas. He said arrangements have been made to deal with as many as 30,000 cases.

Gujarat government has also decided to implement a cluster containment plan across 15 localities in four cities, which involves a complete lockdown of these areas.

Low GDP forecasts in view of lockdown

Rating agency ICRA on Tuesday forecast a GDP forecast of just 2 percent for the current fiscal and said the Indian economy is estimated to have contracted by 4.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY20 ended 31 March.

Industry body Retailers Association of India on the other hand warned that around 80,000 jobs were expected to be cut by various retailers due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It had conducted a survey of 768 retailers, which employ 3,92,963 people across India, to gauge their view on the impact of COVID-19 on their business and manpower.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) also said that the COVID-19 crisis has the potential to push around 40 crore informal sector workers in India deeper into poverty, with the lockdown and other containment measures affecting jobs and earnings.

The stock market, however, witnessed a sharp rebound on Tuesday with a 2,476-point rally in the benchmark Sensex, while the investors' wealth measured in terms of market value of all listed companies rose by nearly Rs 7.7 lakh crore.

Shares of pharma companies especially saw a lot of surge after India decided to partially lift a ban on export of paracetamol and anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

The decision came a week after a telephonic conversation between Modi and US President Donald Trump, who sought supply of hydroxychloroquine to the US to treat coronavirus infected people.

Trump on Monday said he would be surprised if New Delhi did not relent to the request as it has good relations with Washington and warned India of retaliation if it did not export the anti-malarial drug despite his personal request.

Indian pharma companies said there is enough stock of hydroxychloroquine in the country, and drug firms are ready to ramp up the production to meet domestic as well as export requirements.

Agarwal said cluster containment strategies are producing required results in some areas like Agra, Gautam Budh Nagar (UP), Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Bhilwara (Rajasthan), East Delhi and Mumbai and similar strategies are being adopted in other coronavirus-affected districts.

With inputs from PTI

