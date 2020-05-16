Coronavirus Outbreak: Swedish football clubs clash with health authorities as season remains on hold
Sweden’s elite football clubs have accused the country’s health authorities of banning them from carrying out their profession as frustration over the COVID-19 pandemic grows.
The top-flight Allsvenskan has been aiming to get underway on 14 June but the league has yet to get the green light from the nation’s Public Health Authority, which is worried about fans gathering outside stadiums and in sports bars to watch games.
“We believe that we have taken a large responsibility to be able to carry out our business without spreading the infection ... (and) we cannot see that this affects sports bars for example, as they have their own responsibilities and follow their own guidelines,” Swedish Elite Football said in a statement on Friday.
The Scandinavian country has opted against imposing the kind of strict lockdowns that has brought most of Europe to a standstill, keeping many schools and businesses open.
The top division in the Faroe Islands got underway last week and Norway, Finland and Denmark have all agreed dates to either start or resume their football seasons, but Swedish clubs are still unsure of when they will be able to compete.
They have submitted two separate protocols (one for training and one for games with no fans in attendance) outlining the measures they would take to ensure a safe return for the sport. They have also highlighted that in other parts of Swedish society, life is continuing as normal.
“Shopping centres and restaurants are allowed to stay open as long as they follow the demands of the authorities. But right now, elite football cannot play 11 vs 11 matches in an empty arena. Where is the logic in that?” the clubs asked in their statement.
Sweden’s chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell, who has become a household name in the country for his considered approach to the pandemic, remains unconvinced that top-level games can resume without the risk of spreading the disease.
“It’s not a question of risks for those performing their work, rather the consequences that that work will have in terms of the public and sports bars,” he said at the Public Health Authority’s daily press conference on Friday.
“Certain businesses must be limited in their operations as they carry large risks for the spread of infection.”
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: May 16, 2020 10:54:16 IST
Tags : Allsvenskan, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Sweden, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Football, Sweden
Trending
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 15: Global death toll crosses 300,000, Italy to allow movement, Japan eases restrictions
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 15: Cases cross 80,000, call for a tobacco ban, PM-CARES Fund for vaccine development
-
Azithromycin: What you need to know about this potential COVID-19 drug
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 14: Russia sees decline in cases, UK approves Roche antibody test, Wuhan’s 10-day target
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 14: Cases cross 78,000, Goa no longer a Green Zone, India to test 4 drugs for WHO trials
-
Scientists suggest twin antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19: Here's what that means
Most Popular
-
Narendra Modi Today on Coronavirus Updates: Information on 'new and improved' lockdown 4.0 will be given before 18 May, says PM
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Cases reach 3,232 in Maharashtra's Pune district, toll touches 175; cop tests positive in Delhi's Dwarka
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Narendra Modi says measures needed in third phase of COVID-19 lockdown aren't required in fourth phase
-
P Chidambaram mocks Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore package announcement, says PM gave us 'headline and blank page'
-
Disappearance of the first SARS virus: Why do we need a vaccine for COVID-19 but didn't for the other?
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Piyush Goyal accuses Bengal govt of not giving permission for enough special trains to bring stranded people home