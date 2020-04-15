Coronavirus Outbreak: Sports Ministry calls meeting with representatives of 11 NSFs to decide future course of action
New Delhi: The Sports Ministry will reach out to 11 national federations on Thursday via video conference for a possible discussion on the future course of action as sporting activities have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has been learnt from reliable sources in the National Sports Federations (NSFs) that Sports Secretary Radheyshyam Julaniya will address two representatives each from the 11 federations invited for a meeting, the agenda of which has not been disclosed.
The Ministry, in the first batch, will address federations which are managing 'priority' disciplines.
NSFs invited in the first batch are Handball, Basketball, Volleyball, Wushu, Tennis, Squash, Special Olympic Bharat, Yachting, Kayaking and Canoeing, Kabaddi and All India University (AIU).
All India Tennis Association CEO Akhouri Bishwadeep confirmed to PTI that there indeed is a meeting but did not tell what the agenda of the meeting is.
"I can't tell you what the agenda is because we have not been told. I don't know if it's an ACTC meeting. We were told that there a meeting via Zoom App. I assume now that Olympics have been delayed and we had certain plans in place, the ministry wants to discuss the way forward," Bishwadeep said.
Asked what thought process the AITA will take into the meeting, he said the federation will seek funds to create a robust national circuit in the changed circumstances.
"We still have some unutilised funds to the tune of Rs 65 lakh. We will ask for permission to use that fund for organising tournaments."
Asked why they would need permission if they already have funds in their pocket, Bishwadeep said the funds are always released for specific purposes and they are seeking a diversion.
"NSFs get funds, like some for equipment some for tournaments and some for foreign exposure. Due to lockdown, players are at home so money meant for exposure remains unutilised and something is there from the Fed Cup.
"We can't shift funds on our own, so we will ask them if we can utilise the money for tournaments because the players are suffering due to shutdown of ITF, WTA and ATP tours."
Bishwadeep fears that even when normalcy returns, it will be difficult to raise fund for tennis.
"I feel most of the corporates would put their money in more important things like feeding the hungry instead of supporting tennis. So we will seek more funds from the government," he said.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Apr 15, 2020 19:44:05 IST
Tags : AITA, All India University, ATP, Basketball, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19 Pandemic, Handball, ITF, Kayaking, National Sports Federations, NSF, Radheyshyam Julaniya, Special Olympic Bharat, Sports Ministry, SportsTracker, Squash, Tennis, Volleyball, WTA, Wushu, Yachting
Trending
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 15: 170 districts classified as hotspots, 1,076 new cases, spitting in public now illegal
-
2 million COVID-19 cases in the world: Here is what linear and exponential growth mean in the context of an outbreak
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 14: 1,211 new cases, UP gets approval for pool testing, SC limits free testing by private labs
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 14: Nearly 2 million cases, Russia braces for impact, China approves 2 more vaccines for clinical trials
-
10,000 COVID-19 cases in India: How are we faring in the war against coronavirus?
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 13: 35 more deaths, Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu extend lockdown, PM to address the nation tomorrow
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 8,312 have tested positive till date, says ICMR; MHA writes to West Bengal govt to ensure strict adherence to lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: 45-yr-old woman becomes first COVID-19 patient in Tripura; ICMR says over one lakh samples tested
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets