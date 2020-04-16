Coronavirus Outbreak: South Korea reports 22 new cases, bringing tally to 10,613; country has seen 229 deaths so far
Seoul: South Korea has confirmed 22 more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, raising the country's total tally to 10,613 with 229 deaths.
The new cases recorded Thursday means that South Korea's daily increase in virus infections has been below 30 for the fourth consecutive day.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
The Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in a statement that 7,757 people have been recovered and released from quarantine.
It says 14,268 people were under tests to determine whether they've contracted the virus. Despite the recently slowing caseload, officials have warned about the possibility of a broader “quiet spread” with people easing up on social distancing.
Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 11:20:18 IST
Tags : Corona, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In South Korea, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus South Korea, Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, NewsTracker, South Korea
