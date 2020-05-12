Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonu Sood arranges transport for migrant workers stranded in Mumbai during lockdown
Sonu Sood has arranged buses for hundreds of migrant workers stuck in the city amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has sponsored the travel and meal kits for them.
After receiving permission from the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments, a total of ten buses left from Thane, Maharashtra on Monday for Gulbarga, Karnataka.
The actor said he believes that in the current global crisis, "every Indian deserves to be with their families and dear ones" and hence, he sought permission from the state governments to help the migrants reach home.
"The Maharashtra government officials were very helpful in terms of organising the paperwork and a special mention to the Karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home.
"It was really moving for me to watch these migrants walking on roads including the little kids and old parents. I shall continue doing the same for other states as well to the best of my abilities," Sonu said in a statement.
The 46-year-old actor had also donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab and had provided his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the medical forces.
Sonu has also been feeding thousands of underprivileged people along with providing meal kits to migrants in the Bhiwandi area during the holy month of Ramadan, the statement further read.
Farah Khan lauded the actor for his relief efforts. She shared a picture of Sonu bidding farewell to the workers in buses and wrote that she was proud of him before adding, "Pandemic times also show us who we should continue being friends with (sic)."
Here is her tweet
Proud of my friend @SonuSood .. organising n sponsoring buses to take migrants back to their homes. Pandemic times also show us who we should continue being friends with ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Y5ykPzfhB8
— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) May 12, 2020
Richa Chadha also shared her appreciation on Twitter
Here is her tweet
Wow ! How does one do this? That’s a great idea ! So kind of you @SonuSood ! 🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/C4pcRtX2D0
— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) May 11, 2020
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Updated Date: May 12, 2020 12:07:17 IST
