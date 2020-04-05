Coronavirus Outbreak: Serbian footballer Aleksandar Prijovic sentenced to three months of home detention after flouting curfew
Belgrade: Serbian football player Aleksandar Prijovic has been sentenced to three months of home detention for flouting a curfew imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The 29-year-old striker who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad pleaded guilty at a video link trial in Belgrade on Saturday.
Police had arrested Prijovic and 19 others for gathering at a hotel lobby bar in Belgrade on Friday and violating the country’s 5 pm to 5 am lockdown orders.
He is the second Serbian football player to be caught violating the stay-at-home orders after Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic flouted the state of emergency decree when he attended his girlfriend’s birthday party at a Belgrade cafe last month.
Those who violate the restrictive measures could face up to three years in jail.
Updated Date: Apr 05, 2020 18:34:43 IST
