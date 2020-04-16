Coronavirus Outbreak: Salman Khan shares how communities are coming together to 'set examples', chides lockdown violators

In an attempt to spread a message of communal harmony in the testing times of a pandemic, superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday shared a picture that sets an example of India's unity in diversity.

The 54-year-old actor took to his social media to share the picture in which two neighbours belonging to different faiths are seen sitting and praying in their balconies at the same time.

The picture featured a man sitting in his balcony with folded hands and another man wearing a skull cap sitting and praying with his hands joined for evening prayers.

Keeping his caption simple yet powerful, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan wrote, "Setting examples... #IndiaFightsCorona."

He also shared a video chiding those who have been violating the lockdown and have consequently been putting their families at risk. He even expressed his anger at attacks on doctors and nurses.

“Doctors aur nurses aapki jaan bachaane ke liye aaye aur aapne unpe patthar barsa diye (Doctors and nurses are saving your lives, and you are pelting stones at them)," he said.

Khan, who is currently staying indoors at his Panvel farmhouse, has been donating in different ways to help the country combat COVID-19. He has pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the national lockdown, according to Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE).

According to FWICE president B N Tiwari, Salman, via his Being Human Foundation reached out to their organisation to help the workers.

"Salman's Being Human Foundation has come forward to help daily wage workers. They called us three days ago. We have about 5 lakh workers out of which 25,000 are in dire need of financial help. Being Human Foundation said they will take care of these workers on their own. They have asked for account details of these 25,000 workers as they want to ensure that money reaches them directly," Tiwari told Press Trust of India.

