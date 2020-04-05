Coronavirus Outbreak: Rugby Australia says 'good progress' in talks over possible pay cuts with players' association
Sydney: Rugby Australia says it has made “good progress” in negotiations with players representatives over possible pay cuts, saying talks which began Sunday were “positive and robust.”
Talks between Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players’ Association were able to begin after the governing body provided the players’ organisation Saturday with documents outlining its current financial position.
"Representatives of Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players Association (RUPA) met again today and made good progress in the process of negotiating an emergency and interim pay deal in response to the global COVID-19 crisis,” Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle and chairman Paul McLean said in a joint statement.
“Talks were positive and robust, with both parties agreeing to continue to move negotiations forward with ongoing discussions scheduled for this week. Rugby Australia remains focused on securing a fair and reasonable deal with the players that will help protect the long-term future of our game.”
The statement highlighted World Rugby’s pledge to assist national unions which are in financial difficulty and thanked the players' association for recognising its players have to accept some short-term financial constraints.
“The players understand that the burden must be shared by everyone in our game and we will look to reach an agreement which is fair and reasonable given the extraordinary circumstances we are in,” it said.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Apr 05, 2020 16:48:47 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Rugby, Rugby Australia, Rugby Union, Rugby Union Players' Association, Sports, SportsTracker, World Rugby
Trending
-
Rapid and cheap: These new testing kits could change the course of COVID-19 in India
-
World Bank commits US$1 billion to help India fight COVID-19
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Second person in Dharavi tests positive for COVID-19; 576 Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined in Maharashtra
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Centre suspends two Delhi govt officers, issues show-cause notice to two others over 'dereliction of duty'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: COVID-19 patient assaults doctor in Hyderabad hospital, police says action will be taken against culprit
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Bihar govt says six of nine COVID-19 cases in state have no travel history
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Maharashtra govt announces compensation of Rs 50 lakh to kin of police officers if they die on COVID-19 duty
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%