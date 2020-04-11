Coronavirus Outbreak: Rihanna, Jack Dorsey to contribute $4.2 mn for domestic violence victims during crisis
Los Angeles: Pop star Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have donated $4.2 million to help victims of domestic violence in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
CLF and Dorsey are each committing $2.1 million for a total of $4.2 million, in a joint grant to the Mayor’s Fund for LA to provide support and resources to individuals and children suffering from domestic violence amid the lockdown, reported Variety.
While Rihanna and Dorsey’s grants will aid domestic violence victims in Los Angeles, “victims of domestic violence exist all across the world, so this is just the beginning,” the announcement read.
#LIVE Mayor Garcetti announces Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and singer Rihanna helped fund $4.2 million grant to provide 10 weeks of support, including shelter, meals and counseling for individuals and children who are victims of domestic violence https://t.co/J2DIh32ONl
— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 10, 2020
Earlier this week, Dorsey had announced that he was allocating $1 billion of his equity in Square to help fund COVID-19 relief efforts.
Also CLF and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation have donated $2 million to support undocumented workers, the incarcerated, homeless and elderly populations, and children of frontline healthcare workers in Los Angeles and New York City amid the coronavirus pandemic.
