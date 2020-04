Coronavirus Outbreak: Reynolds, Lively contribute to NYC hospitals — Hollywood celebs who've donated so far

Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively announced that they have decided to donate 30 percent of proceeds for every bottle of Aviation gin ordered online to the Canadian Professional Bartenders' Association. In addition, the couple has also given the organisation $10,000.

They have also donated $400,000 to New York hospitals to aid the battle against the pandemic. According to TMZ, Reynolds and Lively, made personal $100,000 donations to NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai, Northern Westchester, and Elmhurst.

Deadpool actor and Lively also donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. Singer and actor Justin Timberlake announced on Instagram story that he will be donating to a food bank in Tennessee.

James McAvoy has donated £275,000 to a crowdfunding campaign set up by a group of doctors to raise money to buy vital protective equipment for NHS staff treating coronavirus.

McAvoy also took time to praise the health workers at the NHS who he said were "fighting a war" against COVID-19. "Thank you so much to the NHS for everything you've done for me in my life."

Priyanka Chopra, along with her husband singer Nick Jonas have donated to multiple charities raising funds to support those affected by coronavirus. The list of charitable foundations funded by them include, UNICEF, PM Cares, Goonj, Feeding America and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) among others.

Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this. ❤️ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020

Hollywood star-humanitarian Angelina Jolie and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner have donated $ 1 million each to aid relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While Jolie is contributing No Kid Hungry organisation to keep underprivileged children from going hungry during the COVID-19 outbreak, Jenner made the donation to LA area hospitals to buy necessary equipment.

"As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus.

"Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible," the Maleficent star said in a statement to E! News.

The news of Jenner, who is the founder-owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics, making the donation was announced by the billionaire's doctor Thais Aliabadi on Instagram.

"One of my patients, a beautiful living angel just donated USD 1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes.

"I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients," the OB-GYN specialist said.

Jenner responded to the post, saying "I love you! And thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do! You’re an angel on earth."

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is helping out fans with their bills amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to People magazine, on Wednesday, the 30-year-old, donated to several fans who publicly expressed their financial struggles during the global health crisis.

Taylor found the fans via Twitter and Tumblr after they shared their struggles. Along with thousands of dollars in donations, the singer also sent well wishes and words of encouragement.

Samantha Jacobson was one of the fans, who received a $3,000 donation after writing on her Tumblr that she has "no job, no income, no way to pay my bills" after her workplace was shut down over coronavirus concerns.

"I was in shock. I was just speechless. I couldn't believe someone I had looked up to and love and respected for so long has reached out with such generosity," Jacobson said.

However, Samantha wasn't the only fan another Twitter user named India, who tweeted that her "new job was canceled for at least six months because of the virus," also mentioned that she received $3,000 from the popstar.

The fan even shared screenshots of her exchange with Taylor on the social media, in which the star said she's like to donate to "help ease the strain.

Rihanna has donated personal protective equipment to the state of New York. The 'Diamonds' singer also gave $5 million via her Clare Lionel foundation to nonprofit bodies working for the health workers and marginalized communities.

Over 37,000 positive cases have been reported in New York, so hospitals and doctors in the area are heavily burdened.

Singer Ciara and husband American football star Russell Wilson provided 1 million meals in association with a Seattle food bank.

Popular pop singer Justin Beiber had announced in February that he donated $29,000 to a China-based children’s charity group. Singers Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande also took to their Instagram handles to announce contributions to relief work organizations.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have contributed undisclosed amount of money to various organizations.

