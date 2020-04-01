Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: India's COVID-19 toll rises to 35, positive cases climb to 1,397; Global casualties cross 40,000
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST updates: The number of novel coronavirus cases climbed to 1,397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 35, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The active cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) stands at 1,238, while three deaths — two in Punjab and one in Maharashtra — were reported, the ministry said in an updated data on Monday night.
The Union health ministry said that there has been an increase of 146 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which takes the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 1,397 in India (including 1238 active cases, 124 cured/discharged/migrated people and 35 deaths).
The Ministry of External Affairs (MHA) said that so far, 1,339 workers of the Tablighi Jamaat organisation have been shifted to Narela, Sultanpuri and Bakkarwala quarantine facilities in Delhi.
The statement also said that some have also been admitted to the LNJP, RGSS, GTB, DDU hospitals and AllMS in Haryana's Jhajjar. Rest of them are being currently medically screened for COVID-19 infections.
"Usually, all foreigners visiting India as a part of Tablighi team come on tourist visas. MHA had already issued guidelines that they should not indulge in missionary work on a tourist visa. Police will examine and take further action in case of violation of visa conditions," the statement added.
Several attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin tested positive for the coronavirus in Tamil Nadu and Telangana, while 36 attendees were kept in quarantine in Madhya Pradesh, reports said on Tuesday.
50 people from Tamil Nadu who attended the gathering at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, have been tested positive for coronavirus, Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh said.
The government also said that out of 1,131 people who returned to the state from Delhi, where the around 2,000-strong congregation was held, 515 have been traced while the remaining 616 are asked to self-report.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said that the Centre will take "strictest" action against those who violated visa rules and travelled to India for the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin held on 13 March.
Several attendees of the congregation from across the country have tested positive for the coronavirus, and some have also died. The MHA also said that the foreigners will be blacklisted and FIRs will be filed against "those spreading false rumours on COVID-19 crisis".
A 52-year-old person has been found positive for coronavirus in Assam, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, adding that it is Assam's first COVID-19 patient. He is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and his condition is stable, the minister said.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that seven positive cases have been reported in the state, two each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod. He said that additionally, one each was reported in Kollam, Thrissur, and Kannur. The total active cases are now 215.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday, "Amid all this gloom and grief caused by the pandemic, we have a very heartening story to share. An elderly couple from Ranni, of age 93 and 82, have left the hospital after being successfully treated for COVID-19. Good work health department.
Keep Hope Alive, We Shall Overcome."
R Gangakhedkar of the ICMR, one of the nodal agencies on India's action against the spread of coronavirus, said in the daily briefing on Tuesday, "Till now we have tested 42,788 samples, including 4,346 samples that were tested yesterday. It represents 36 percent of our capacity. 123 labs have been made functional, 49 private labs have been given permission. Yesterday 399 patients were tested in private labs."
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said that people using hashtags like 'Tablighi virus' after the Tablighi Jammat organisation which hosted a congregation in Delhi's Nizammudin, were "more dangerous than any virus that nature could ever conjure".
Several attendees from states across India have tested positive for coronavirus and some have succumbed to the infection.
Over 500 migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar were stuck at the Shamlaji border town in Gujarat after the Rajasthan Police refused them entry, an official said on Tuesday.
With five more people testing positive for coronavirus in Bareilly on Tuesday, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 100 mark, said, officials. 'Five cases have been found positive in Bareilly. The samples of 6 members of a family of a youth, working in Noida and earlier found corona positive, were sent for testing and five of them, including his mother, father, brother, sister, and wife were found as positive,' Chief medical officer, Bareilly, Dr Vineet Shukla said on Tuesday.
A doctor of mohalla clinic in Babarpur has tested positive for coronavirus, reported ANI. A notice has been put up in the area asking patients who had visited the clinic between 12 to 20 March, should self-quarantine at home for the next 15 days.
The 65-year-old man from Nayagaon near Chandigarh, who had tested positive for coronavirus succumbed to his illness on Tuesday morning. The total number of coronavirus cases in Punjab stood at 41 with 4 deaths.
AAP MLA Atishi Marlena urges for 'strong action' against Nizamuddin event organisers, stating that the event which took place between 13 to 17 march was illegal considering the Delhi government had banned gathering of more 50 people on 13 March itself.
Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday said that the government has information that around 45 people from Karnataka had taken part in the Nizamuddin congregation. The Tumkur resident (who died on March 27) is one of them, he said and added that 13 people have been traced so far.
Five more new cases have been reported in Maharashtra. Among the five, four cases were reported from Mumbai and one from Pune. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 230, said Maharashtra Health Department on Tuesday.
Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain told ANI that 24 people who were present at the Markaz building, Nizamuddin have tested positive for coronavirus, so far. He also said that around 1,500 to 1,700 people have been estimated by the government to have assembled at Markaz building.
Amid multiple reports which claim that the Markaz Nizamuddin had violated lockdown, the Markaz issued a detailed clarification into how they did not violate the lockdown announced by the government. With the help of the Health Department around 860 people have been shifted from Markaz building, in Nizamuddin to hospitals. Around 300 more people are yet to be evacuated, Delhi Police sources told ANI on Tuesday.
A 49-year-old woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 died in Madhya Pradesh, taking the number of coronavirus deaths in the state to five, an official said on Tuesday. She had no travel history and was already suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes, officials said.
A 68-year-old man from Thiruvananthapuram who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at Thiruvananthapuram medical college early Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed 87 coronavirus cases in Nizamuddin as area emerged as a hotspot after a religious meeting was held at Markaz by the Tableeghi Jamaat earlier this month.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region's COVID-19 count reached 170 on Monday with 47 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said. While 29 of the new infections are in Mumbai, the rest 18 are from other parts of MMR, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said.
Delhi Police cordon off Delhi's Nizamuddin area after six people from Telangana who attended a religious congregation in there died due to the novel coronavirus. The Delhi government has also asked the police to register an FIR against the Maulana of Markaz in Nizamuddin area as some people have shown symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering in Delhi.
The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 1,251 on Monday while the number of fatalities reached 32, said the Union health ministry.
The government said there was no immediate plan to extend the 21-day lockdown period, which entered its sixth day on Monday, while the Indian Army dismissed as "fake" social media posts about a possible emergency declaration next month.
At 227, this is the largest one-day increase in the number of cases for India. The highest number of cases was reported from Kerala (202) while Maharashtra has 198 cases, said the health ministry.
However, according to the latest figures given by the Maharashtra government, the case count rose to 220, with 17 persons testing positive. Out of these 17, eight are from Mumbai, five from Pune, two from Nagpur, while one each from Nashik and Kolhapur, PTI quotes a state health official as saying. The state also reported the death of two more persons due to the deadly infection, taking the total number of deaths in Maharashtra to 10. Of these, an 80-year-old man died in a private hospital of Mumbai on March 28, but his sample tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the official said. The city of Pune reported its first death after a COVID-19 patient who was on ventilator support died of multiple organ failure. The patient also suffered from diabetes and high BP, said the official.
Kerala reported 32 new positive cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of patients under treatment to 213 in the state with the worst affected Kasaragod district accounting for 17 fresh cases.The state also scripted history on Monday when an elderly couple was cured of the deadly virus.Thomas (93) and Mariyamma (88), from Ranni in Pathanamthitta district, admitted in Kottayam medical college were cured even as they battled with various age related complications.
With 25 new cases, the count of positive cases rose to 79 in Delhi.Karnataka reported five new cases taking the tally to 88 while Jammu and Kashmir reported 11 new cases taking the total to 49.24 people tested positive in Uttar Pradesh taking the total to 96. "Of the 24 new corona patients, 14 are from Meerut, seven from Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar), and one each from Agra, Lucknow and Bulandshahar," Joint Director-cum-State Surveillance Officer under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, said in a statement. "In Meerut, 13 cases have been reported, all of which are relatives and acquaintances of one infected person," said another state health official.
In Punjab, a 42-year-old coronavirus-positive woman died at a Patiala hospital taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to three, an official said. It is the second coronavirus-related death within 24 hours in the state where 41 people are confirmed so far to have been infected by the virus.The Ludhiana resident was admitted at the hospital on Sunday night, Patiala Civil Surgeon Harish Malhotra told PTI over the phone. “She was complaining of breathlessness and had acute respiratory distress syndrome,” he said, adding that she died around 1.30 pm on Monday, before the report of her samples confirming her as coronavirus positive arrived.
The state of Telangana also reported 1 death and 13 new cases taking the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 61. Details of the deceased person were not immediately known.
India in local transmission stage, says Union health ministry
Even as states reported a spike in numbers, the Union health ministry took a cautious approach and maintained that the country was in the local transmission stage. "It took 12 days for cases to rise from 100 to 1,000 in our country, whereas seven other developed nations having lesser population than us have seen multiple increase," Health ministry Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said while insisting that COVID-19 is still in the local transmission stage in India.
The ministry, however, in its Standard Operating Procedure issued on Sunday for transporting a COVID-19 case, had mentioned the current phase of the pandemic as "local transmission and limited community transmission".
"This SOP is applicable to current phase of COVID-19 pandemic in India (local transmission and limited community transmission), wherein as per plan of action, all suspect cases are admitted to isolation facilities. These procedures are meant to guide and be used for training ambulance drivers and technicians in transporting COVID19 patients," it read.
However, Agarwal attributed the slow pace of rise in cases in India to people's participation in strictly following the social-distancing guidelines and the collective preemptive actions taken by the Centre in tandem with state governments.
Speaking at the same press conference, Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research, said 38,442 tests have been conducted till now, out of which 3,501 were done on Sunday. He said 47 private laboratories have been given approval for conducting COVID-19 tests and in the last three days, 1,334 tests have been done in private labs, he said.
"It is still below 30 per cent of or testing capacity," he said.
On reports about death of doctors due to heart attack apparently after consumption of Hydroxychloroquine recommended by ICMR for healthcare workers taking care of COVID-19 patients, Gangakhedkar said they do not have details of the cases but added that two doses leading to death seemed difficult unless the doctor had underlying health issues. "It is difficult for me to say anything as I do not know the profile of the patient," he said.
Over several people being allegedly quarantined in a particular area in Delhi's Nizamuddin after they showed symptoms of coronavirus infection, Agarwal said they initiate action as per the protocol.
Be it in Nizamuddin or any part of the country healthcare teams go and take action as part of the containment strategy, he said, adding the government was focusing on hotpsots from where large number of cases are being reported and working in tandem with states to implement rigorous contact-tracing, community surveillance and other containment strategies to break the chain of transmission.
Responding to a question over a video on social media showing a group of migrant workers allegedly being sprayed with a chlorine solution by the Bareilly municipal corporation personnel, Agarwal said the district magistrate has clarified it was some "overzealous" employees who did something which was not required.
"This is an overzealous action done by field officers either out of fear or out of ignorance. There are no guidelines in terms of spraying disinfectants on people," he said.
The video which had gone viral on social media had evinced strong criticism from many, including Opposition leaders.
Government seeks to ramp up manufacture of ventilator, protective gear
The health ministry also said the government has asked automobile manufacturers to use their facilities to make ventilators and added that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will start manufacturing 20,000 N-95 masks daily from next week.
According to the health ministry, over 14,000 existing ventilators are earmarked for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals of the country, while there are 11.95 lakh N-95 masks in stock. and additional masks have been distributed over the past three days.
The ministry also said 3.34 lakh personal protection equipment (PPE) coveralls are available with hospitals in the country and another 3 lakh, which have been donated, will be received from abroad by 4 April.
Besides, the ministry has asked the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, to manufacture 30,000 ventilators in the next two months in collaboration with local manufacturers while private Agva Healthcare in Noida has been given an order to manufacture 10,000 ventilators within a month.
In the meantime, orders have been placed with international companies such as Hamilton, Mindray and Draeger to supply ventilators, it said. The Ministry of External Affairs is also approaching suppliers in China for sourcing 10,000 ventilators from them, it said in a statement.
Two domestic manufacturers are producing 50,000 N-95 masks per day. This is expected to go up to 1 lakh daily within the next week as they are ramping up their production capacities, the health ministry said.
SC seeks status report on migrant exodus
Seeking to contain mass spread of the deadly virus, several states effectively sealed their borders to stop movement of migrant workers rendered jobless due to a nationwide lockdown. Haryana police said they have completely sealed all inter-state borders to prevent the movement of migrant workers, while the Uttarakhand government withdrew its earlier decision of allowing inter-district movement of people within the state.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal warned district magistrates and deputy commissioners that strict action could taken against them for any laxity during lockdown. The lieutenant governor also told them to send anyone found roaming without an e-pass or a valid reason to district shelters set up by the administration.
Sources told PTI that Baijal wrote to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, expressing displeasure over the handling of the migrant workers crisis, after thousands of people gathered at Anand Vihar ISBT violating the lockdown. Intense patrolling was initiated in borders areas of Delhi on Monday.
Meanwhile a 35-year-old migrant worker placed in home quarantine after he returned to his native Dhamtari district in Chhattisgarh from
Tamil Nadu allegedly committed suicide on Monday, police said. "Local health officials had asked him to be in home quarantine as a precautionary measure. He was checked by doctors till 29 March and showed no symptoms like cold, cough etc. On Monday, however, he hanged himself,"a police official said.
The Supreme Court also observed that fear and panic becoming was becoming "a bigger problem than the coronavirus", but stopped short of passing any order and sought a report from the government by Tuesday. Hearing two separate PILs which sought relief, including food, water, medicines and proper medical facilities, for thousands of migrant workers who are rendered homeless and jobless due to the lockdown, a bench of Chief Justice Bobde and Justice L Nageswara Rao said said before passing any direction, it would like to wait for the status report from the centre.
The government also clarified that there was no immediate plan to extend the 21-day lockdown amid fears that shutdown of businesses across the country to counter the spread of the virus may trigger severe economic and social distress.
The worldwide tally of deaths crossed 35,900, with more than 26,000 people dying in Europe. Globally, more than 7,40,000 people have been detected positive so far, out of which nearly 1,42,300 have recovered, as per various reports. In UK, Prince Charles appeared recovering and moved out of self-isolation, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered quarantine after an aide tested positive for the deadly virus.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Punjab residents returning to state to be screened
All residents of Punjab returning from other states will be screened for coronavirus upon entry, the state government said on Tuesday.
Directions in this regard have been issued by the state Health department.
"Persons who are bonafide residents of the state of Punjab and are travelling from other states to the state of Punjab would be screened," a government notification said.
(PTI)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Total COVID-19 cases in UP stand at 103
The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 103 on Tuesday, with the highest number of cases reported in Noida with 39 cases.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
SpiceJet cuts 30% salary of employees in March, says report
SpiceJet airline is likely to cut 30 percent of its employees's salaries in March, The Indian Express quoted Chairman Ajay Singh as saying.
"Moreover, the employees will also be treated as "on leave without pay" for the March 25-31 phase due to the suspension of air passenger services during the period, said the airline, which offered its aircraft and crew to the government for any "humanitarian mission" last week," the report said.
Coronavirus in Italy Latest Updates
Italy observes a minute of silence for 11,591 COVID-19 casualties
Italy on Tuesday observed a minute of silence and flags in the country were at half-mast in mourning for the 11,591 people who have died due to the coronavirus pandemic so far. Italy, one of the worst-affected countries, was declared as the epicentre of COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation (WHO) after the toll crossed that of China's.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
COVID-19 cases rise to 66 in Madhya Pradesh
In Madhya Pradesh, the total number of coronavirus positive cases on Tuesday rose to 66 in the state, of which 44 positive cases have been reported in Indore. Five people have died due to the infection till now in the state.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
MHA says 2,100 foreigners attended Tablighi Jamaat event
The government on Tuesday said as many as 2100 foreigners visited India for Tablighi activities since 1 January and all of them first reported at its headquarters in Delhi's Nizamuddin, which has apparently become a coronavirus hotspot.
In a statement, the home ministry said while approximately 824 of them, as on 21 March, were dispersed in different parts of the country, 216 of them were staying at Nizamuddin Markaz, where several of them tested COVID-19 positive.
It is estimated that from January 1 onwards, approximately 2100 foreigners had visited India for Tabligh activities, the statement said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
First 3 COVID-19 patients in West Bengal recover
First three COVID-19 patients in West Bengal have recovered, reports said, adding that they will remain in quarantine for the time being. Meanwhile, two new cases were confirmed for the infection in the state on Tuesday, the total cases are now 27.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Avoid blame game over Nizammudin event, says Centre
Addressing converns over the congregation that was held in Delhi's Nizammudin area of which several attendees have tested positive for coronavirus, the health ministry said that "fault finding" should be avoided.
"With respect to the Nizamuddin area, we all need to understand and appreciate that this is not the time to do fault finding. What is important for us is to take action as per our containment process in whatever areas we find a case," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
42,788 samples tested so far, which is 36% of capacity: ICMR
R Gangakhedkar of the ICMR, one of the nodal agencies on India's action against the spread of coronavirus, said in the daily briefing on Tuesday, "Till now we have tested 42,788 samples, including 4,346 samples that were tested yesterday. It represents 36 percent of our capacity. 123 labs have been made functional, 49 private labs have been given permission. Yesterday 399 patients were tested in private labs."
Meanwhile, the health ministry said that with more than 1,200 cases of COVID-19 in India, the number of hotspots in country has increased.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
SC asks Centre to curb migration amid lockdown
The Supreme Court asked the Centre on Tuesday to prevent migration of people due to coronavirus and set up within 24 hours a portal for disseminating real time information on the pandemic to counter the panic being spread through fake news.
"Panic will destroy more lives than the virus", the top court said and asked the Centre to get trained counsellors and community leaders of all faiths to calm down the migrants, who are kept in shelter homes across the country.
It said these shelters should be run by volunteers and not the police, and there should be no use of force and intimidation.
It asked the Centre to prevent migration of people and take care of their needs of food, shelter, nourishment and medical aid.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Update
Over 500 migrant workers stuck at Gujarat border
Over 500 migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar were stuck at the Shamlaji border town in Gujarat after the Rajasthan Police refused them entry, an official said on Tuesday.
These labourers are now being sent to shelter homes in Gujarat, said Inspector General, Gandhinagar Range, Mayanksinh Chavda, who rushed to the spot after getting information about the matter.
Thousands of Gujarat-based migrant workers had earlier started their journey on foot to reach Rajasthan following the announcement of lockdown last week to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Update
10 Indians from Iran test positive; Rajasthan tally stands at 93
Ten more Indian evacuees from Iran in Rajasthan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease. Fourteen more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 93, an official said on Tuesday.
Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said one person each has tested positive from Jhunjhunu, Ajmer, Dungarpur and Jaipur. The other 10 are evacuees from Iran who had landed at Jodhpur airport recently, Singh said.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Akhilesh Yadav asks UP govt to give Rs 25 lakh to kin of those labourers who died while walking home
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to identify the people who died while making their way home and give Rs 25 lakh to their families.
The 21-day nationwide lockdown sparked an exodus of hundreds of thousands of migrant labourers who undertook long journeys from major urban cities on foot to their native places in the last five days, threatening to overturn the benefits of the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.
"Those who are dying on way to home should be identified by the government and their bodies should be sent home. Families of such people should also be given Rs 25 lakh," Akhilesh said
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Five out of 6 family members test positive in Bareilly; UP tally rises to 101
With five more people testing positive for coronavirus in Bareilly on Tuesday, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 100 mark, said officials.
"Five cases have been found positive in Bareilly. The samples of 6 members of a family of a youth, working in Noida and earlier found corona positive, were sent for testing and five of them, including his mother, father, brother, sister, and wife were found as positive," Chief medical officer, Bareilly, Dr Vineet Shukla said on Tuesday.
After the report was received from the KGMU on Tuesday morning, the Subhash Nagar area, where the family resides, has been sealed off and 5-kilometre area around their house has been made the buffer zone the CMO said.
The health department has started screening of all the people residing in one-kilometre area around their house, he added. The number of positive cases in the state is now 101, a health official said here.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
SpiceJet announces 10-30% pay cut for all employees
Budget airline SpiceJet on Tuesday announced a pay cut for all employees, after the state-mandated lockdown grounded airlines in India for 21 days. Employees will take 10-30 percent deductions in their March pay with SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh taking a 30 percent pay cut.
IndiGo, India's largest airline, had announced similar cuts a couple of weeks ago. GoAir, owned by the Wadia group, has asked employees to go on a rotational leave without pay.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Update
Rajasthan govt tightens curfew norms in Bhilwara; passes to media revoked
With Bhilwara recording 30 percent of total COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, the district administration plans to impose a stricter lockdown in the textile town for 10 days starting from April 3 by revoking passes issued to media and NGOs, officials said on Tuesday.
Residents have been asked to remain indoors as the district administration has prepared a time-table to deliver essential services at doorsteps, they said.
For 10 days starting from 3 April, people should remain indoors. We are going to cancel all passes issued to media, public support groups or NGOs. Essential services will be delivered as per a time-table in the town, Bhilwara collector Rajendra Bhatt said.
He said people will have to maintain social distancing while buying essential goods. Bhilwara has reported 26 positive cases out of the 83 coronavirus cases reported in the state so far.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
WATCH: Mumbai Police make use loudspeakers to urge people to stay indoors in Sion
Video procured by Vaibhav Shah
Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Update
Nurse tests positive in Haryana; state tally at 22
One staff nurse of a hospital in Sector 6, in Panchkula has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. "She is in isolation now," Chief Medical Officer, Panchkula told ANI. The number of positive cases in Haryana stand at 22.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
FIR filed against two people, including Shiv Sena leader for sharing objectionable video
An FIR was registered against two persons, including a Shiv Sena leader, for allegedly sharing a video of the local police assaulting a man during the COVID-19 lockdown in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.
The Ulhasnagar police on Monday registered a case against former corporator and Sena leader Vijay Sawant and Raju Idani, while no arrests have been made so far, senior inspector Rajendra Kadam said.
The duo had shared a video showing the police beating upa man during the lockdown on several WhatsApp groups, he said, adding that posting such contents on social media is banned during the lockdown.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Bhayandar civic hospital turns into 100-bed isolation centre
To combat the coronavirus outbreak, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC)-run Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Civic Hospital has been converted into a 100-bed isolation facility with immediate effect, reports The Hindustan Times.
Earlier, the MBMC had set up a 40-bed ward at the civic hospital, but now it is upgraded to a 100-bed isolation ward to house patients, Chandrakant Dange, MBMC commissioner, MBMC told the newspaper.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Rohit Sharma donates Rs 80 lakh to help India get 'back on feet'
Star India batsman Rohit Sharma has donated Rs 80 lakh to fight the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic, saying the onus is on the citizens to help the country get back on its feet.
Rohit, who is the vice-captain of the Indian ODI team, has donated Rs 45 lakh and Rs 25 lakh to the PM and CM's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) respectively.
He has given Rs 5 lakh to 'Zomato Feeding India', which is helping families affected by the ongoing national lockdown, and another Rs 5 lakh to help aid the welfare of stray dogs.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Mumbai man arrested for circulating military deployment rumour
A 28-year-old man was arrested in Byculla in Mumbai on Monday for allegedly circulating a message on WhatsApp that the military had been deployed in some parts of the locality to enforce the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak with the mandate to “fire to control mobs”.
Sohail Salim Punjabi’s message read “Mumbai’s Null Bazar, Bhendi Bazar, Dongri, Madanpura, Kala Pani, Sat Rasta area is uncontrollable by Police, Hence Military has been called. They will use force, lathi charge as well as firing to controll Mob”.
“We arrested Punjabi from Bhendi Bazar area under section 188 of the IPC as well as provisions of the Disaster Management Act. He was later released on bail,” Senior Inspector Sanjeev Bhole of JJ Marg police station told PTI.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Vegetable, grocery vendors allowed to set up shop inside housing societies, says report
Times of India reported that keeping in line with the cooperative departments’ directive to housing societies to disallow its members to step out unless it is an emergency, several neighborhoods have got vegetables, grocery vendors allowed to set up shop inside housing societies.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Mohallah clinic doctor in Babarpur tests positive
A Doctor of mohalla clinic in Babarpur has tested positive for coronavirus, reported ANI. A notice has been put up in the area asking patients who had visited the clinic between 12 to 20 March, should self-quarantine at home for the next 15 days.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
SC asks Centre to curb fake news on coronavirus, set up portal within 24 hours for real-time info
The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre to set up a portal within 24 hours for the dissemination of real-time information on the coronavirus pandemic to counter the panic being spread through fake news.
The top court, which observed that panic will destroy more lives than the virus, asked the Centre to get trained counsellors and community leaders of all faiths to calm down the migrants, who are kept in shelter homes across the country.
It also asked the Centre to ensure that migration is stopped and to take care of food, shelter, nourishment and medical needs of the people and also to follow up of cases of the virus, also called COVID-19.
The Centre told the apex court that the suggestion to sprinkle water and chemicals on migrants to sanitise them does not work scientifically and is not the right way.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Domestic airlines, cargo operators transport over 15 tons of medical supplies
Amid the lockdown imposed to help curb the spread of coronavirus, domestic airlines and cargo operators along with the Indian Air Force have transported 15.4 tons of medical supplies in 62 flights between 26 to 30 March, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday.
"The cargo essentially included COVID-19 related reagents, enzymes, medical equipment, testing kits and personal protective equipment (PPE), masks, gloves & other accessories of HLL and cargo requisitioned by State/union territories governments and postal packets," Puri said.
The Civil aviation ministry has formed a committee to facilitate movement of cargo across the country during the 21 day-lockdown period.
Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Update
65-year-old dies in Chandigarh; Punjab toll at 4
The 65-year-old man from Nayagaon near Chandigarh, who had tested positive for coronavirus succumbed to his illness on Tuesday morning, reports The Tribune. His condition was critical and he had been put on a ventilator.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Punjab stood at 41 with 4 deaths. The states's first COVID19 patient has now fully recovered. "We are tracing and testing all connections of all positive patients," said Punjab Health Minister BS Sidhu.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Yogi Adityanath cut shorts visit to districts, to hold emergency meeting on Delhi congregation later today
Cutting short his visit to the districts with maximum number of COVID-19 patients, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday returned to the state capital to hold an urgent meeting with senior officials, in view of reports that people from the state attended a religious event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area which has emerged as one of the biggest hotspots of the disease.
The chief minister visited Ghaziabad Tuesday morning. He, however, cut short his visit and headed to Lucknow to meet senior health officers to review quarantine measures, especially in the light of the incident in Delhi, a government spokesman said.
He was scheduled to visit Meerut and Agra besides Ghaziabad to review the situation.
The chief minister will hold a meeting with senior officials later in the day, the spokesman added.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Update
24 people who attended Delhi congregation tracked in Bengaluru
Over 24 people, who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, were tracked in Bengaluru on Tuesday. "We've quarantined 54 people, aorund 8 people from Bidar. One person was found positive in Bidar and we've quarantined him. There are people who attended jamaat from almost all districts,' said Karnataka Home Mininster.
According to state data, 98 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes 3 deaths and 6 discharges. From 5 pm yesterday till 8 am on Tuesday, 10 new cases have been reported.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
60% cut in salaries of Maharashtra MLAs, MLCs
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said there would be a 60 percent cut in this month's salaries of public representatives in the state, including the chief minister, in view of coronavirus affecting the economy.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the state finance minister, said the decision has been taken after consultation with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and various unions of employees.
In an official statement, Pawar announced a 60 percent cut in the March salaries of the chief minister, all other ministers, MLAs, MLCs and representatives of local governing bodies.
"The salaries of Class I and II will be cut by 50 percent while that of Class III employees will be cut by 25 percent. There will be no cut in the salaries of remaining classes in the state bureaucracy," he said.
The decision has been taken after a detailed deliberation with various unions of employees, he said.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Ex Delhi L-G slams Nizamuddin organisers, says they should have cancelled event
Former Delhi L-G Najeeb Jung slammed the Markaz Nizamuddin gathering on Tuesday, saying the jamaat should have cancelled the event as soon as COVID-19 cases began to get reported in India. "It was the duty of the Delhi Police to have cracked down on them, writing a letter to them was not enough," he said, adding that the administration should have been aware of the gathering long time back. "We are now crying over spilt milk," he said. "I beg all religious leaders to shut their places of worship," he told News18.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Over 280 SEZ units making drugs, hospital equipment are operational, says commerce minister
Over 280 SEZ units engaged in manufacturing of essential items like drugs, pharmaceuticals or hospital equipment are operational to ensure these critical supplies are not disrupted during the lockdown period, the commerce and industry minister said on Tuesday.
Besides, more than 1900 IT/ITES units have been facilitated to enable their employees to work from home, a statement by the ministry said.
Further, Development Commissioners of SEZs have been requested to ensure that there is no hardship to Developer/Co-Developer/Units and no punitive action is taken in cases where compliances like filing of certain forms required to be filed by 31 March, are not completed.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
AAP MLA Atishi Marlena urges for 'strong action' against Nizamuddin event organisers
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Don't post fake news on COVID-19 on April Fool's Day, says Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday issued a stern warning against spreading fake news about coronavirus as part of April Fool's Day pranks, stating that it could trigger panic during the lockdown.
In a pre-recorded video message, the minister said, "The lockdown is in force to contain the coronavirus outbreak. I appeal to people not to spread any fake messages that can trigger panic among people."
The Maharashtra cybercrime has been asked to step up and take strict action against those who post fake or misleading information on social media platforms, Deshmukh said.
Coronavirus in Andaman & Nicobar Latest Update
9 out of 10 cases in Andaman & Nicobar had attended Nizamuddin event
The designated laboratory for COVID19 in Andaman & Nicobar, RMRC-ICMR, Dollygunj has tested 33 suspected cases on 29 March, out of which only 1 was found positive. The total number of cases found positive is 10 out of 99 samples tested till date, Andaman and Nicobar administration told ANI.
But 9 out of the 10 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Andaman & Nicobar, had attended Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz, Nizamuddin in Delhi. "Wife of one of these people later tested positive," said Abhijit Roy, Dy Director Heath and Nodal Officer.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
157 from UP participated in Nizamuddin event, says police
Uttar Pradesh Police confirmed to ANI on Tuesday that the search for 157 people from the state, who had participated in Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz, Nizamuddin in Delhi is currently underway.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Update
45 people from Karanataka took part in Nizamuddin congregation
Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday said that the government has information that around 45 people from Karnataka had taken part in the Nizamuddin congregation. The Tumkur resident (who died on March 27) is one of them, he said and added that 13 people have been traced so far.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi govt says ban was in place since 13 March, dismisses Markaz clarification as 'not enough'
Delhi government on Tuesday replied to Markaz clarification which claimed that they did not violate the government lockdown, by saying that a ban was already in place since the 13 March reports News18.
On the 16 March, the government further reduced number of people from 200 to 50 under the ban. Therefore, the clarification that has been issued wherein they say Makarz had intimated the SHO on 24 March is not enough.
In a press release, Nizamuddin Markaz — the Delhi headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat — said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Janata curfew’ on 22 March, the ongoing program was discontinued. However, as the Indian Railways suspended its operations, it had to accommodate the stranded guests.
Coronavirus in Assam Latest Update
Over 200 people from Assam participated in Nizamuddin event in Delhi, says govt
According to News18 Assam, over 200 people from Assam participated in the religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in New Delhi. An individual from Morigaon district in Assam, Kasem Ali, who spoke with News18 Assam said that he is still lodged in a six-storeyed building called Markaz in the institution. Ali claimed he has not been infected with the novel coronavirus, but one person from Assam has been admitted to a Delhi hospital.
People from Assam went to participate in the event by train and most of them stayed on the fourth floor of the building.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Nearly 300 foreigners who attended Nizamuddin event may be blacklisted for violating visa conditions
India is likely to blacklist about 300 foreigners who came from 16 countries, including Malaysia and Thailand, on tourist visas but attended an Islamic congregation at Nizamuddin here that has become a key source for the spread of coronavirus in the country, officials said on Tuesday.
These foreigners were among around 8,000 people who attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz facility in March, many of whom have shown symptoms of COVID-19, a Union Home Ministry official said.
About 30 of those who attended the Nizamuddin event in mid-March tested positive and at least three have succumbed to the infection in last few days.
"Those who came on a tourist visa but attended the Nizamuddin event stands to be in our blacklist as they have violated the visa conditions. Tourist visa holders can't attend religious function," a Union Home ministry official said.
If a foreigner is put in the Home ministry's blacklist, he or she can't travel to India in the future. A total of 281 foreigners were found by the police at the Nizamuddin campus in the last two days.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Country-wise case count of foreign nationals who were present during mosque event
A cluster case has emerged from Delhi, from Markaz building in Nizamuddin, which has initiated fast action against coronavirus in Delhi. This is the country-wise case count of foreign nationals who were part of the event that took place between 15 to 17 March.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Infosys Foundation donates Rs 100 crore towards relief efforts
Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, on Monday committed Rs 100 crore to support efforts towards fighting COVID-19 in India. The Foundation has contributed half of this commitment (Rs 50 crore) to the PM CARES Fund, a statement said.
This sum will primarily be utilised across three broad areas of support that the Foundation has prioritised, including expansion of hospital capacity for treatment and enable hospital stays for COVID-19 patients across India, especially ones belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society, it added.
Infosys Foundation, over the last two weeks, has announced support for creation of an exclusive hospital in Bengaluru for COVID-19 patients. It has also enabled the acquisition of medical and PPE equipment for multiple military and government hospitals across the country.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Bombay HC asks Maharashtra govt to make arrangements for migrant workers
Taking note of the hardships being faced by migrant labourers amid the lockdown, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government to make all necessary arrangements for them, and also consider taking funds from charitable organisations.
A single bench of Justice Sunil Shukre on Monday heard a petition filed by one C H Sharma, raising concerns over the spread of coronavirus on account of the movement of thousands of labourers and their families from cities to rural areas, both within and outside the state.
The court while considering the issue said such large-scale movement of labourers increases the danger of further spread of coronavirus, and noted that these people are in need of assistance from the state government.
"This is apart from the unfathomable hardships the labourers are going through owing to stoppage of their income," the bench noted.
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Update
Kerala govt issues special passes for tipplers facing withdrawal symptoms
The Kerala government has decided to issue special passes for tipplers, who have withdrawal symptoms and doctor's prescription, to purchase liquor from the Excise department.
A government order in this regard was issued on Monday night, despite objection from doctors' association, to supply liquor to tipplers under prescription during the 21-day lockdown initiated to counter the spread of COVID-19.
"Following the lockdown and the closure of liquor outlets in the state, there were many instances of social issues including the frustration and suicide tendencies shown by those who used to consume liquor regularly and the state government has decided to initiate steps to resolve the matter," the order read.
The order said that those who have physical and mental issues due to withdrawal symptoms could be given liquor in a "controlled" and "prescribed" manner.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
17 new cases arise in Indore; MP state rally climbs to 65
Seventeen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh to 65, a health official said.
So far, Indore has reported 44 COVID-19 cases, Jabalpur-8, Bhopal-5, Ujjain-5, and Shivpuri and Gwalior-2 each. Five coronavirus patients have so far died in the state, the official said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
G20 trade ministers agree to ensure uninterrupted flow of vital medical supplies
Trade and investment ministers of the G-20 group have agreed to ensure fair trade and a continued flow of vital medicines as well as other essential goods to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a joint statement issued after a video conference, the ministers agreed to support the availability and accessibility of essential medical supplies at affordable prices, on an equitable basis, where they are most needed and will guard against profiteering and unjustified price increases.
The ministers also called for working together for a free and fair international trade.
"We are actively working to ensure the continued flow of vital medical supplies and equipment, critical agricultural products, and other essential goods and services across borders, for supporting the health of our citizens," the statement said.
The ministers stated that they will take immediate necessary measures to facilitate trade in those essential goods. They also agreed to implement those measures, upholding the principle of international solidarity, considering the evolving needs of other countries for emergency supplies and humanitarian assistance.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Ensure uninterrupted supply of vital medicines, food products: Piyush Goyal to G20 trade ministers
India on Monday called for ensuring uninterrupted supply of vital medicines and food products across the globe to deal with the challenges in the wake of surge in the number of coronavirus cases across the world.
Participating in the Extraordinary G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial virtual meeting, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that trade facilitative responses need to be in place, and wherever necessary, requirements by authorities like customs, banks of producing original documents by importers for various clearances can be removed temporarily.
"Additionally, we need to think of a suitable framework under which critical pharma products, medical devices, diagnostic equipment and kits and healthcare professionals can be deployed at short notice across territories under a pre-agreed protocol," he said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Vijay Mallya asks FM to consider his offer to repay Kingfisher Airlines' dues in 'time of crisis'
Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya, on Tuesday asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to consider his repeated "offer to repay 100 percent" of the amount borrowed by now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, in this time of coronavirus pandemic.
Mallya, who is wanted in India on alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crore, also said all his companies have effectively ceased operations and manufacturing following the lockdown in India.
He further said, "Indian Government has done what was unthinkable in locking down the entire country. We respect that. All my companies have effectively ceased operations. All manufacturing is closed as well."
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh Latest Update
22-yr-old tests positive in Chhattisgarh; state tally at 8
A 22-year-old man with foreign travel history has tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, taking the number of COVID-19 infection cases in the state to eight, officials said on Tuesday.
The man, who studies in London, returned to Korba town via Mumbai on March 18 and was placed in home isolation. After he complained of cold and cough, his sample was sent for testing, Korba Collector Kiran Kaushal said.
His sample was tested COVID-19 positive late night on Monday, she said. He was accompanied by his sister during his travel from Mumbai to Korba and her sample was also collected for testing which came out to be negative, she said.
All his family members have been asked to stay in home quarantine, she added.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Rupee rises 8 paise to 75.51 against US dollar in early trade
The Indian rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 75.51 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday tracking positive opening in domestic equities.
Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as the higher opening in domestic equities supported the local unit, while sustained foreign fund outflows and strengthening of the American currency weighed on it.
At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 75.52, then gained ground and touched 75.51, registering a rise of 8 paise over its previous close. On Monday, rupee had settled at 75.59 against the US dollar.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Five more cases reported from Maharashtra; state tally at 230
Five more new cases have been reported in Maharashtra. Among the five, four cases were reported from Mumbai and one from Pune. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 230, said Maharashtra Health Department on Tuesday.
Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Update
3 new cases reported from Gujarat; state tally reaches 73
Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gujarat on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus patients in the state to 73, an official said. Out of the three new cases, two were found in Ahmedabad and one in Rajkot, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.
Till now, Ahmedabad has reported 25 cases, followed by Rajkot at 10, Vadodara, Surat and Gandhinagar nine each, Bhavnagar- six, Gir Somnath-two, and Kutch, Mehsana and Porbandar- one each.
So far, six coronavirus positive patients have died in the state. Five patients have been discharged, the official said, adding that two are on ventilator support.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Update
4 more test positive, total cases rise to 83 in Rajasthan
Four more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 83, an official said.
Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said one person each has tested positive from Jhunjhunu, Ajmer, Dungarpur and Jaipur. He said the total number COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 83.
Among the 83, seven are evacuees from Iran who had landed at Jodhpur airport recently.
Coronavirus in Assam Latest Update
Himanta Biswa urges people in Assam who attended Delhi congregation to report to govt hospital immediately
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update
WATCH: Cop uses horse to spread awareness about COVID-19 in Kurnool
With governments taking all possible measures of spread awareness over the highly contagious COVID-19, a cop in Andhra Pradesh devised a novel way to make people remember the enemy which the nation, and the world at large, is fighting.
Sub-Inspector Maruti Sankar was on Tuesday was seen riding a horse in Pyapili town of Kurnool district, while there is nothing unusual about this act what caught eyeballs were the drawings on the animal's body. The white horse had red circles dotted with lines, resembling the structure of the highly contagious virus which has plunged the world into crisis.
The cop was seen roaming outside the residential colonies of the area in a bid to raise awareness and urge people to take all necessary measures to contain coronavirus spread.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update
17 new cases reported from Andhra Pradesh; state tally at 40
Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 17 new cases, with most patients having a travel history with Delhi. According to an official release by the state government, the state tally of confirmed cases has now climbed to 40.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Centre extends till 30 June validity of driving licences that expired since 1 Feb
The Centre has extended till 30 June the validity of documents like driving licenses, permits and registration that expired since 1 February, in a move to ensure hassle-free transportation of cargo amid the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In an advisory to all states and Union territories, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has asked them to treat such documents as valid till 30 June.
The decision was taken to facilitate the citizens facing difficulties in renewing the validity of various documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules due to nationwide lockdown in the country and closure of government transport offices, according to the advisory.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Ministry of Tourism sets up special portal for tourists stuck in India
The Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday said it has set up a portal called 'Stranded in India' for tourists stuck in the country to disseminate information regarding the services that can be availed by tourists while they're here.
The aim is to extend support to the foreign tourists who are stranded in our country because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has set up a portal to disseminate information regarding the services that can be availed by them.
The portal is titled ‘Stranded in India’. The portal will help tourists get information/details of State Tourism departments and Regional offices of the Ministry of tourism to help foreigners to stay safe and healthy while in India. It will also help foreigners find information on ways of getting back to their home country.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
24 people who were present at Markaz building, test positive
Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain told ANI that 24 people who were present at the Markaz building, Nizamuddin have tested positive for coronavirus, so far.
He also said that around 1,500 to 1,700 people have been estimated by the government to have assembled at Markaz building. He added that thought the government was no certain of the exact number, 334 people have been sent to hospitals and over 700 others have been sent to a quarantine centre.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Markaz Nizamuddin issues clarification, says did not violate lockdown
Amid multiple reports which claim that the Markaz Nizamuddin had violated lockdown, the Markaz issued a detailed clarification into how they did not violate the lockdown announced by the government. With a hastily carried out lockdown, people were stranded and were forced to seek accommodation at the premises, on the orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for people to stay put at where they were.
The area has now emerged as the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India.
The press release said: "During this entire episode, Markaz Nizamuddin never violated any provision of law, and always tried to act with compassion and reason towards the visitors who came to Delhi from different states. It did not let them violate the medical guidelines by thronging ISBTs or roaming on streets."
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Update
Patient who died in West Bengal was admitted to general bed instead of isolation ward, says report
The third coronavirus casualty in West Bengal was an elderly female patient. She had travel history to Dooars in North Bengal, along with 3 other families (a team of 15 members) and returned on 21 March, reports News18.
She was admitted at the Howrah District Hospital on Sunday with COVID-19 symptoms. There have also been allegations of gross negligence in handling the patient by hospital authorities. She was admitted in general bed instead of the isolation ward. Nurses and hospital staff have agitated against the negligence.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
24 admitted at LNJP Hopsital from Nizamuddin area test positive, say reports
Among the people that were admitted at the LNJP hospital in Delhi, from the Nizamuddin cluster case, 24 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, reports CNN-News18. More results from two more hospitals are awaited.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Police shift around 860 people from Nizamuddin's Markaz building to hospitals
With the help of the Health Department around 860 people have been shifted from Markaz building, in Nizamuddin to hospitals. Around 300 more people are yet to be evacuated, Delhi Police sources told ANI on Tuesday.
Medical teams and police are present at the Markaz building, Nizamuddin where around 2500 people had attended a function earlier this month.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Notice was issued by SHO seeking closure of Nizamuddin's Markaz premises, says report
ANI reported that on 24 March, a notice was issued by SHO PS Hazrat Nizamuddin, seeking closure of Markaz premises. It was responded on 24 March, stating that compliance of directions regarding the closure of Markaz is underway and that around 1500 people had departed the previous day thus leaving around 1000 visitors of different states and nationalities in Markaz.
It was also informed that LD SDM concerned had been requested to issue vehicle passes so that the remaining people could be sent back to their native places outside of Delhi.
A list of 17 vehicles with registration numbers along with names of drivers plus their license details were submitted to Ld SDM so that stranded visitors/guests could be ferried towards their destination. The requisite permission is still awaited, said the statement of Markaz, Delhi.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Update
West Bengal reports its third COVID-19 death; confirmed cases at 26
An elderly woman who was infected with the coronavirus died at a hospital in West Bengals Howrah district, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to three in the state, a health department official said on Tuesday. The man had recently travelled to the northern part of the state, he said. Four new cases of coronavirus have been reported in West Bengal, taking the count to 26.
"The person died on Monday night before test results came. Her test results confirmed that she was infected with the coronavirus," the official said. There were four new cases of coronavirus reported in West Bengal, taking the total number to 26 in the state, he added.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
49-year-old woman dies in Indore
A 49-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Madhya Pradesh, taking the number of coronavirus deaths in the state to five, an official said on Tuesday. The woman, a resident of Chandan Nagar, breathed her last at the Manorama Raje TB Hospital, an official from Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College said.
She had no travel history and was already suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes, the official said. So far, 47 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the state, including 27 from Indore.
Besides, Jabalpur has reported eight cases, Ujjain- five, Bhopal- three and Shivpuri and Gwalior- two each. They are being treated in different hospitals of the state.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Five test positive in Maharashtra; state tally at 225
Five more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Maharashtra as the total state tally climbs to 225, said health officials on Tuesday. One case has been reported from Mumbai, two from Pune and another two Buldhana.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Update
Over 12,000 fake N95 masks seized from Bengaluru warehouse
Over 12,000 fake N95 face masks were seized from a warehouse here by the Central Crime Branch, police said on Tuesday. The filtering masks have been in demand since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has claimed 32 lives and affected 1,251 people in the country.
"So far, the accused has sold 70,000 masks at a cost of Rs 1.05 crore," police said in a statement. The warehouse in Kalyan Nagar was raided on Monday night and 12,300 fake N95 masks worth Rs 20 lakh were seized, it said.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Update
Migrant workers from Odisha self-quarantine outside village after returning from Kerala
A dozen migrant workers in the Kalahandi district have set up camp to self-quarantine outside their village even after testing negative for coronavirus, as a precautionary measure after returning from Kerala.
In a commendable move, which shows that people around the country and even in the rural areas are aware of the severity and the threat posed by the COVID-19 infection, the workers decided to self-quarantine themselves to protect their family.
Earlier, the testing of these migrant workers for coronavirus had been carried out after their return to the state and the result had come out as negative.
Coronavirus in Italy Latest Update
Italy to extend lockdown until Easter as new cases fall
Italy’s government on Monday said it would extend its nationwide lockdown measures against a coronavirus outbreak, due to end on Friday, at least until the Easter season in April, as the number of new infections declines.
The Health Ministry did not give a date for the new end of the lockdown but said it would be in law the government would propose. Easter Sunday is 12 April this year. Italy is predominantly Roman Catholic and contains the Vatican, the heart of the church.
Italians have been under lockdown for three weeks, with most shops, bars, and restaurants shut and people forbidden from leaving their homes for all but non-essential needs.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
47 new cases of infection in MMR brings the case count to 170
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region's COVID-19 count reached 170 on Monday with 47 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said.
While 29 of the new infections are in Mumbai, the rest 18 are from other parts of MMR, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said.
Also, an 80-year-old man, who suffered from acute respiratory distress, succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here, taking the death toll in MMR to eight, including six in Mumbai, said the civic body's release.
Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh Latest Update
Himachal Pradesh govt develops mobile app to monitor quarantined people
Himachal Pradesh government has developed a mobile application to track and monitor the people who are quarantined for COVID-19. The Department of Information Technology has started a 'Corona Mukt Himachal' mobile app. The health workers of the Health Department will monitor the people, especially on home quarantine through this app.
"This would be an OTP based application which would be given by health worker and violation of quarantine will be monitored through this tracking application," Rohan Chand Thakur, Director, Department of Information Technology said.
To date Himachal Pradesh has 1,779 people under home quarantine. One patient is under treatment for COVID-19. A total of 211 samples have been taken so far out of which 208 were negative.
Coronavirus in US Latest Update
6 US Congress members test positive for COVID-19
At least six members of the US Congress have announced that they have contracted the novel coronavirus, and more than 30 others are or were self-quarantining in hopes of limiting the spread of the pandemic.
Now that Congress has passed a $2.2 trillion economic relief bill and President Donald Trump has signed it into law, neither the House of Representatives nor Senate is due back in Washington until 20 April at the earliest.
An estimated 230 House members returned to Washington to pass the relief package on Friday, despite the health risks of traveling and gathering at the Capitol, after Republican Representative Thomas Massie said he would block any effort to pass the bill without at least half of the House’s 430 current members present.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Govt identifies 10 'hotspots' in India, says report
Indian Express reports that the government in India is set to ramp up testing in 10 identified “hotspots” where “unusual” transmission has been detected. Of these, two — Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin — are in Delhi, the others being Noida, Meerut, Bhilwara, Ahmedabad, Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, Mumbai and Pune.
Coronavirus in Russia Latest Update
Moscow goes into lockdown as rest of Russia braces for same
The Russian capital, Moscow, on Monday woke up to a lockdown obliging most of its 13 million residents to stay home, and many other regions of the vast country quickly followed suit to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.
A stern-looking President Vladimir Putin warned his envoys in Russia's far-flung regions that they will be personally responsible for the availability of beds, ventilators and other key equipment.
“We have managed to win time and slow down an explosive spread of the disease in the previous weeks, and we need to use that time reserve to the full,” Putin said.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi govt ask police to register FIR against Maulana in Nizamuddin for organising religious gathering
The Delhi government will ask the police to register an FIR against the Maulana of Markaz in Nizamuddin area as some people have shown symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering in Delhi.
"It has come to our knowledge that administrators of Nizammuddin Markaz violated coronavirus lockdown conditions and now several positive cases have been found. Strong action would be taken against those in charge of this establishment. Delhi Government to ask police to register FIR against Maulana of Markaz, Nizamuddin," the Delhi government stated.
Around 300-400 people had attended a religious gathering at Markaz and 163 people from Nizamuddin, have been admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital Delhi for tests.
Coronavirus in Asia Latest Update
Asia shares make cautious gains after European, US equities stabilise
Asian share markets managed a tentative rally on Tuesday after European and U.S. equities stabilised, though buying for month and quarter-end book balancing likely flattered the gains.
There were also hopes a survey of Chinese manufacturing due later would show a sizable improvement for March as factories began to re-open. Forecasts are that the China’s official purchasing manufacturers’ index (PMI) will bounce to 45.0, from a record-low 35.7 in February.
Analysts cautioned the result could even be higher given that the index measures the net balance of firms reporting an expansion or contraction in activity.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
6 who attended Nizamuddin congregation die of COVID-19
Six people from Telangana who attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin died due to the novel coronavirus, the state government said on Monday.
"Coronavirus has spread among some of those who attended a religious prayer meeting from 13 to 15 March at Markaz in Nizamuddin area in Delhi," according to an official release. "Among those who attended were some persons from Telangana."
Two of the six died at the Gandhi Hospital, one each in two private hospitals, and one each in Nizamabad and Gadwal towns, the statement said, without mentioning the time of their deaths.
The special teams under the collectors have identified the persons who came in contact with the deceased and they are shifted to the hospitals, it said.
Police and paramilitary personnel cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West in south Delhi on Monday and over 200 people have been kept in isolation in hospitals after several people who took part in a religious congregation there showed symptoms of coronavirus.
Coronavirus in US Latest Update
H1B workers seek 180 instead of 60-day stay in US post-unemployment period
Fearing massive layoffs in America due to the coronavirus crisis that is hitting businesses around the globe, foreign technology professionals on H-1B visas, most sought after among Indians, demand the Trump administration extend their permissible post-job loss limit to stay in the US from the existing 60 to 180 days.
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.
The current federal rules require an H-1B visa holder to leave the US along with their family members within 60 days of losing their job.
Economic experts fear massive layoffs in various sectors of the American economy due to the current economic distress that is only going to deteriorate in the coming weeks and months.
Coronavirus Latest Update
Medtronic shares portable ventilator design specifics and code for free for all
Healthcare and biomedical engineering company Medtronic is making available to anyone the full design specifications, product manuals, design documents and, in the future, software code for its Puritan Bennett (PB) 560 portable ventilator hardware, say reports.
The PB 560 ventilator has a number of advantages, one being that it’s a relatively compact and lightweight piece of equipment that can be easily moved around and installed for use in a range of different healthcare environments and settings. And it’s a design that was originally introduced in 2010, so it has a decade of qualified, safe medical use in treating patients.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Uddhav Thackeray assures Tamil CM; says he will take care of 300 Tamilians stuck in Maharashtra
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray reassures Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami that the 300 Tamil migrants stuck in Maharashtra will be taken care of. The move comes after the Tamil Nadu chief minister raised the issue on Twitter, urging Maharashtra to look after 300 Tamilians, who were stranded in the two locations without food for the past 4 days
Coronavirus in US Latest Update
Wall Street pushes higher, led by surging health care stocks
Stocks pushed higher on Wall Street Monday, led by big gains for health care companies announcing developments that could aid in the coronavirus outbreak.
The rally tacked more gains onto a recent upswing for the market, which is coming off the best week for the S&P 500 since hitting bottom after the financial crisis 11 years ago.
Nascent optimism is budding on Wall Street that the worst of the selling may be over, but markets around the world remain tentative amid uncertainty about whether global authorities can nurse the economy through the pandemic.
The S&P 500 remains about 23 percent below its record set last month, and oil tumbled to an 18-year low. In early afternoon trading on Monday, the S&P 500 was up 2.3 percent.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Maharashtra govt demands Rs 25,000 Crore special package from centre
The Maharashtra state has sought the expedition of the release of Rs 25,00 crore that the Centre has not yet paid to the state. These dues are to be paid by 31 March, demands the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government and will be used to fight the outbreak of the novel virus in state.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
US coordinating with India to bring back its stranded citizens
The Trump administration is coordinating with the Indian government to evacuate stranded American citizens from India who have expressed interest to return to the US, a top official here has said, amid the rapid spread of coronavirus pandemic that has upended life, disrupted travel and killed over 37,500 people.
Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Ian Brownlee told reporters during a teleconference on Monday that the US had brought back some 25,000 of its citizens from 50 countries and another 9,000, including those from India, have expressed their interest to return to America in the wake of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has engulfed the world.
"Now we are seeing growing interest from US citizens wanting to return from Asia, India, Bangladesh, and Indonesia. We had our first repatriation flight out of Bangladesh today and are coordinating with the Indian Government to begin flights there," Brownlee said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Important to stay safe and maintain social distancing, says Vijay Mallya
Coronavirus in Manipur Latest Update
Manipur receives second consignment of medical equipment
The Manipur government on Monday received the second consignment of essential medical equipment including screening kits, sanitiser, masks, gloves and other personal protective gear, which will help the state health workers to combat the coronavirus outbreak, an official said.
The consignment of medical equipment weighing more than 5 tonnes was brought by an cargo aircraft of the Indian Air Force, he said.
A total of 1,008 units of personal protective equipment, 10,000 masks, 5,000 screening kits, 6,000 confirmatory kits for test and 7,000 units of hand sanitiser among others were supplied to fight the coronavirus crisis, the health department official said.
The first consignment of such materials had arrived here last week, he said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Ford, GE to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days
Ford Motor Co said on Monday it will produce 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days at a plant in Michigan in cooperation with General Electric’s healthcare unit, and can then build 30,000 per month as needed to treat patients afflicted with the coronavirus.
Ford said the simplified ventilator design, which is licensed by GE Healthcare from Florida-based Airon Corp and has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration, can meet the needs of most COVID-19 patients and relies on air pressure without the need for electricity.
Officials in states hard hit by the pandemic have pleaded with the Trump administration and manufacturers to speed up the production of ventilators to cope with a surge in patients struggling to breathe. Hospitals in New York already are using one ventilator to sustain two patients. New Orleans has a fraction of the ventilators it needs for a surge of COVID-19 patients, Louisiana officials said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Confirmed cases rise to 1,251 with 32 deaths
The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 1,251 on Monday while the number of fatalities reached 32, said the Union health ministry.
The government said there was no immediate plan to extend the 21-day lockdown period, which entered its sixth day on Monday, while the Indian Army dismissed as "fake" social media posts about a possible emergency declaration next month.
At 227, this is the largest one-day increase in the number of cases for India. The highest number of cases was reported from Kerala (202) while Maharashtra has 198 cases, said the health ministry.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
00:02 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Migrants in Nagpur shelter allege lack of basic utilities
Migrant workers staying in a shelter home in Nagpur allege that it lacks basic utilities.A worker says,"We don't have electricity and toilet facilities.We've to eat our meals near garbage. We were assured that we'll be fine but situation here is such that we can fall ill."
23:56 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
23 COVID-19 testing labs approved in Maharashtra
"Twenty-three laboratories in the Maharashtra (10 government and 13 private ones) have been approved by ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) for COVID-19 diagnosis. Reports from private laboratories are being evaluated before they are finalised," the state public health department said.
23:54 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
15,001 people under observation for COVID-19 in J&K
At least 15,000 people are listed for observation for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, a media bulletin said on Tuesday. The bulletin also said that 9,895 people were being kept under home quarantine, while 350 were in hospital quarantine and 51 people were kept in hospital isolation. A total of 3,334 people were kept under home surveillance, while 1,371 had completed the surveillance period.
23:50 (IST)
Coronavirus India Latest Updates
US' COVID-19 toll crosses official China tally
The United States' coronavirus toll on Tuesday exceeded the official China tally, according to Johns Hopkins, AFP reported.
23:47 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Bihar, Odisha report new COVID-19 cases
Five more COVID-19 cases from Bihar, including four from Siwan and one from Gopalganj have been reported on Tuesday. Total cases in the state are now at 21.
Meanwhile, a fourth COVID-19 has been confirmed case in Odisha. Reportedly, the patient is a 29-year-old male from the Bhadrak district with a travel history to Dubai. Efforts are on to isolate him from his family and to bring him to the coronavirus ward at SCBMCH in Cuttack, the state's largest govt-run hospital. He was asymptomatic and quarantined at home.
"With this, Odisha now has four positive cases. The previous three are in various stages of recovery," reports said.
23:42 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
2nd batch of donation from China arrive in India
Sun Weidong, Chinese Envoy to India , said, "The 2nd batch of donation from Chinese charity organizations Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundations has arrived in Delhi today and been received by Indian Red Cross Society. Donation includes protective clothes, masks, respirators and ventilators. Chinese state-owned companies also provide assistance to their Indian partners. The Chinese people will stand firmly with the Indian people on the fight against COVID-19 and we'll get through hard times together."
23:33 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Delhi Police seeks action against 157 foreigners at Nizammudin event
The Delhi Police has written a letter to Delhi government seeking immediate action with regard to persons including 157 foreign nationals associated with Tablighi Jamaat meet in Nizamuddin and presently staying at various mosques and places in Delhi.
23:20 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rises to 4
Another COVID-19 death was reported in West Bengal on Tuesday, after which the toll in state rose to four, PTI quoted officials as saying.
23:16 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
New COVID-19 cases reported in Noida and Rajasthan
Three new coronavirus cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and 26 cases were reporting in Rajasthan's Bhilwara on Tuesday.
23:12 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Companies need not worry defaults impacting rating during lockdown: Crisil
Companies need not worry about missed payments impacting ratings if these are due to operational challenges in the lockdown, ratings agency Crisil said in a statement.
"Crisil may not recognise missed payments as defaults if they occurred because of temporary operational challenges caused by the lockdown," the agency said.
23:10 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Dombivali East placed under lockdown, entry-exit banned
The Dombivali East region in Thane district was placed under lockdown and entry and exit of people banned in view of some residents testing positive for the novel coronavirus there in the past few days, including two on Tuesday, PTI reported.
23:09 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Punjab residents returning to state to be screened
All residents of Punjab returning from other states will be screened for coronavirus upon entry, the state government said on Tuesday.
Directions in this regard have been issued by the state Health department.
"Persons who are bonafide residents of the state of Punjab and are travelling from other states to the state of Punjab would be screened," a government notification said.
(PTI)
23:07 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Delhi health bulletin today:
New positive cases - 23
Total positive cases - 120
Foreign travel cases - 49
Contacts history - 29
Markaz Masjid - 24
Under investigation - 18
Discharged/migrated - 06
Death - 02
22:55 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Global coronavirus toll crosses 40,000: AFP
22:48 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
COVID-19 death toll rises to 35, total cases 1,397
The number of novel coronavirus cases climbed to 1,397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 35, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The active cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) stands at 1,238, while three deaths — two in Punjab and one in Maharashtra — were reported, the ministry said in an updated data on Monday night.
22:44 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre asks states, UTs to 'immediately' trace Talibghi Jamaat workers
The Centre has asked all states and union territories to immediately trace and quarantine the estimated 2,000 foreign Tabligh-e-Jamaat workers present in India, as a number of them tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a religious gathering in Delhi and six died in Telangana.
The Home Ministry in a letter to all chief secretaries and police heads told them to deport all foreign Jamaat followers who test negative for the deadly virus to their countries "by the first available flights".
The directive comes as many participants of a huge religious gathering organised by the Jamaat this month in South Delhi's Nizamuddin West area complained that they have symptoms of COVID-19. At least 24 of them later tested positive in Delhi and another six died in Telangana due to the virus.
(PTI)
22:38 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
PM-CARES is now under 100% tax deduction, ED Lok Sabha officials donate
The Centre on Tuesday issued an ordinance directing that the PM-CARES fun will be under tax deduction.
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate said its officials will donate one day's salary to the PM-CARES in the fight against coronavirus. The Lok Sabha secretariat employees have decided to give one day salary in PM-CARES Fund.
"The total amount would be around Rs 45 lakhs. I am thankful for their contribution to fight Covid19 situation," the statement said.
22:32 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Total COVID-19 cases in UP stand at 103
The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 103 on Tuesday, with the highest number of cases reported in Noida with 39 cases.
22:27 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Kejriwal says Markaz gathering was 'highly irresponsible'
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the congregation at the Nizammudin Markaz in Delhi, which was attended by around 2,000 people, was "highly irresponsible" after several attendees across the country tested positive for coronavirus.
Giving a daily update on the situation of coronavirus in the Naitonal Capital, Kejriwal said that 3,000 centres to feed 10-12 lakh people will be started from Wednesday and each centre will have a capacity of feeding 500 people daily.
"Out of the 97 cases in Delhi, 24 cases are from Markaz, 41 from international level, 22 through local transmission and 10 are being detected. There is no community transmission in Delhi right now. Out of a total of 89 COVID-19 positive patients in our hospitals, only one is on a ventilator, two on oxygen, rest are safe and recovering," he added.
22:08 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Four more cases reported in Andhra Pradesh
According to reports, four more cases of coronavirus were reported in Andhra Pradesh and the patients were attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin. A total of 44 cases have been reported in the state so far.
22:01 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi
Twenty-three new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Delhi on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the National Capital to 120.
21:43 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
146 COVID-19 new cases reported in the last 24 hours
The Union health ministry said that there has been an increase of 146 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which takes the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 1,397 in India (including 1238 active cases, 124 cured/discharged/migrated people and 35 deaths).
21:40 (IST)
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
CNN anchor tests positive for COVID-19
CNN Anchor Christopher Cuomo tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, ANI reported.
21:34 (IST)
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
Theodore Roosevelt ship captain writes letter pleading for resources
The captain of the Theodore Roosevelt ship docked at the Guam island in the Pacific Ocean, wrote to the US government on Tuesday pleading for more resources as almost 200 sailors have tested positive for the coronavirus, reports said.
"The USS Theodore Roosevelt, a 5,000-person aircraft carrier meant to be patrolling the Pacific and South China Sea, is instead sitting dockside in Guam indefinitely as the number of infected sailors rises daily. Infections started cropping up after an early March port call in Vietnam, which Pentagon leaders say had about 16 known virus cases at the time," Bloomberg report said.
21:28 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
SpiceJet cuts 30% salary of employees in March, says report
SpiceJet airline is likely to cut 30 percent of its employees's salaries in March, The Indian Express quoted Chairman Ajay Singh as saying.
"Moreover, the employees will also be treated as "on leave without pay" for the March 25-31 phase due to the suspension of air passenger services during the period, said the airline, which offered its aircraft and crew to the government for any "humanitarian mission" last week," the report said.
21:23 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre says FIRs will be filed against those sending rumours about COVID-19
Union health secretary Ajay Bhalla said that FIRs will be registered against those spreading rumours about coronavirus, because misinformation is being generated about the infection.
"FIRs will be registered against those involved in spreading of these rumours and strict action will be taken under provisions of the Disaster Management Act," he said.
21:16 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Seven attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event quarantined in Shillong
Seven members of Shillong Markaz who attended Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi's Nizamuddin have not returned to Meghalaya, the Meghalaya Police said on Tuesday.
"Out of these, five are currently in Delhi and two are in Lucknow. Presence of these members in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh has been conveyed to respective police officials," the statement said.
21:04 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
MHA says 1,339 Tablighi Jamaat workers shifted to three quarantine facilities
The Ministry of External Affairs (MHA) said that so far, 1,339 workers of the Tablighi Jamaat organisation have been shifted to Narela, Sultanpuri and Bakkarwala quarantine facilities in Delhi.
The statement also said that some have also been admitted to the LNJP, RGSS, GTB, DDU hospitals and AllMS in Haryana's Jhajjar. Rest of them are being currently medically screened for COVID-19 infections.
"Usually, all foreigners visiting India as a part of Tablighi team come on tourist visas. MHA had already issued guidelines that they should not indulge in missionary work on a tourist visa. Police will examine and take further action in case of violation of visa conditions," the statement added.
20:53 (IST)
Coronavirus in Italy Latest Updates
Italy observes a minute of silence for 11,591 COVID-19 casualties
Italy on Tuesday observed a minute of silence and flags in the country were at half-mast in mourning for the 11,591 people who have died due to the coronavirus pandemic so far. Italy, one of the worst-affected countries, was declared as the epicentre of COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation (WHO) after the toll crossed that of China's.
20:49 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Tablighi Jamaat preacher booked for violation of COVID-19 guidelines
Reports on Tuesday said that the Tablighi Jamaat preacher Maulana Saad and other members of the organisation were booked under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and other sections of the IPC for "violation of government directions given to the management of Markaz of Basti Nizamuddin, regarding restrictions on gatherings," India Today reported.
20:44 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Delhi Police informs DM about 8 foreigners who attended Nizammudding event
The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that eight foreign nationals were found at Delhi's Bharat Nagar on Tuesday and on interrogation, it was learned that they had were staying at the Markaz Nizamuddin since 19 March. "We have informed District Magistrate about it," the statement added.
20:27 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
15 attendees of Nizammudin event test positive in Telangana
Reports said that 15 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin have tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana. The organisers of the event are being criticised for holding the event which had over 2,000 attendees on 13 March, after measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 were starting to be put in place in India.
The Telangana government has asked all the attendees have returned from Delhi to visit Gandhi hospital in the state immediately for a checkup, India Today said.
20:20 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre extends foreign trade police till March 2021
The Centre on Tuesday reportedly extended the foreign trade policy valid from 2015 to 2020 for one year till March 2021 in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown measure.
"The existing foreign trade policy 2015-20 which is valid up to March 31 this year is extended up to March 31, 2021. Various other changes are also made extending the date of exemptions by one year and extending validity of DFIA and EPCG authorisations for import purposes," a notification was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
20:16 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
36 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event quarantined in Madhya Pradesh
A total of 36 people have been identified in Bhopal who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in the Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz.
"They have been quarantined, their samples have been collected for tests," said Tarun Pithode, Collector Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "107 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi have entered Madhya Pradesh. I have ordered to identify them immediately. Police have identified some who are being taken to quarantine centres. Search for others is on."
20:11 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
50 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event test positive in Tamil Nadu
Fifty people from Tamil Nadu who attended the gathering at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, have been tested positive for coronavirus, Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh said.
The government also said that out of 1,131 people who returned to the state from Delhi, where the around 2,000-strong congregation was held, 515 have been traced while the remaining 616 are asked to self-report.
20:08 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Karnataka reports 13 more COVID-19 cases
Thirteen new cases of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka in the last 21 hours, reports said. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 101, including three deaths and eight discharged/cured cases.
Additionally, reports said that 88 COVID-19 patients (including one pregnant woman) are in isolation at
designated hospitals and are stable, while two are in the ICU.
20:03 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
'Strictest' punishment against those violating visa rules, says MHA
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said that the Centre will take "strictest" action against those who violated visa rules and travelled to India for the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin held on 13 March.
Several attendees of the congregation from across the country have tested positive for the coronavirus, and some have also died. The MHA also said that the foreigners will be blacklisted and FIRs will be filed against "those spreading false rumours on COVID-19 crisis".
19:57 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
27 total COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal
Reports said that there are a total of 27 positive cases of coronavirus in West Bengal, while a total of three people have succumbed to the infection. On the other hand, three people have recovered and nearly 1.5 lakh people have been kept in home isolation.
19:38 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Himachal Pradesh University to remain closed till 14 April
The Himachal Pradesh University to remain closed till 14 April. All the academic and administrative work shall remain shut in the university, Vice Chancellor Sikander Kumar said.
19:33 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Nirmala Sitharaman participates in virtual G20 meeting
19:28 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
COVID-19 cases rise to 66 in Madhya Pradesh
In Madhya Pradesh, the total number of coronavirus positive cases on Tuesday rose to 66 in the state, of which 44 positive cases have been reported in Indore. Five people have died due to the infection till now in the state.
19:18 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Turkmenistan bans use of 'coronavirus' word
Reports on Tuesday said that the Turkmenistan government has banned the use of the word 'coronavirus' by the local media or information brochures from the government, while authorities also deny the infection's presence in the country.
Quoting local media, The Independent reported, "Police are also detaining citizens just for discussing the pandemic, which has swept the globe. Radio Azatlyk reports that “special” agents in civilian clothing eavesdrop on public conversations to identify anyone talking about coronavirus."
19:05 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rise to 302, say reports
The cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, which is one of the worst-affected states by the pandemic, have gone up substantially, reports said on Tuesday adding that there are now 302 positive cases in the satte. News18 reported that there are 59 cases in Mumbai, two each in Pune, Thane, KDMC, Navi Mumbai, and Vashi.
18:50 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Assam reports first COVID-19 case
A 52-year-old person has been found positive for coronavirus in Assam, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, adding that it is Assam's first COVID-19 patient. He is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and his condition is stable, the minister said.
18:42 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
MHA says 2,100 foreigners attended Tablighi Jamaat event
The government on Tuesday said as many as 2100 foreigners visited India for Tablighi activities since 1 January and all of them first reported at its headquarters in Delhi's Nizamuddin, which has apparently become a coronavirus hotspot.
In a statement, the home ministry said while approximately 824 of them, as on 21 March, were dispersed in different parts of the country, 216 of them were staying at Nizamuddin Markaz, where several of them tested COVID-19 positive.
It is estimated that from January 1 onwards, approximately 2100 foreigners had visited India for Tabligh activities, the statement said.
18:38 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
NTA postpones JEE-Main exam
The National Testing Agency has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) scheduled to be held in the first week of April to the last week of May, a statement said. "The National Testing Agency has expressed hope that normalcy will be restored relatively soon; but for now, NTA is closely monitoring the scenario to evaluate if the situation may necessitate any change in the schedule," the statement added.
18:18 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Over 1,500 litres of milk thrown away in north Karnataka
Reports said that more than 1,500 litres of milk were thrown away in north Karnataka because it couldn't be distributed.
18:15 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
COVID-19 cases rise to 215 in Kerala, 1 death reported today
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that seven positive cases have been reported in the state, two each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod. He said that additionally, one each was reported in Kollam, Thrissur, and Kannur. The total active cases are now 215.
18:06 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
First COVID-19 case reported in Jharkhand
The first positive case of coronavirus was reported in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Tuesday, News18 reported. According to the report, the patient is a Malaysian lady and among those who were apprehended from Hindpiri locality on Monday.
17:59 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
CDS Bipin Rawat asks defence services chief to donate one day's salary
Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat on Tuesday wrote to the chiefs of the three defence services requesting them to contribute a day's salary to the efforts against the spread of coronavirus, India Today reported. "The three services chiefs agreed to the proposal and then it was decided that everybody would do it in a combined manner as part of the Defence Ministry," the report added.