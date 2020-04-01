Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: India's COVID-19 toll rises to 35, positive cases climb to 1,397; Global casualties cross 40,000

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Migrants in Nagpur shelter allege lack of basic utilities Migrant workers staying in a shelter home in Nagpur allege that it lacks basic utilities.A worker says,"We don't have electricity and toilet facilities.We've to eat our meals near garbage. We were assured that we'll be fine but situation here is such that we can fall ill." Maharashtra:Migrant workers staying in a shelter home in Nagpur allege that it lacks basic utilities.A worker says,"We don't have electricity&toilet facilities.We've to eat our meals near garbage. We were assured that we'll be fine but situation here is such that we can fall ill" pic.twitter.com/CI5608r49G — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 23 COVID-19 testing labs approved in Maharashtra "Twenty-three laboratories in the Maharashtra (10 government and 13 private ones) have been approved by ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) for COVID-19 diagnosis. Reports from private laboratories are being evaluated before they are finalised," the state public health department said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 15,001 people under observation for COVID-19 in J&K At least 15,000 people are listed for observation for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, a media bulletin said on Tuesday. The bulletin also said that 9,895 people were being kept under home quarantine, while 350 were in hospital quarantine and 51 people were kept in hospital isolation. A total of 3,334 people were kept under home surveillance, while 1,371 had completed the surveillance period.

Coronavirus India Latest Updates US' COVID-19 toll crosses official China tally The United States' coronavirus toll on Tuesday exceeded the official China tally, according to Johns Hopkins, AFP reported.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Bihar, Odisha report new COVID-19 cases Five more COVID-19 cases from Bihar, including four from Siwan and one from Gopalganj have been reported on Tuesday. Total cases in the state are now at 21. Meanwhile, a fourth COVID-19 has been confirmed case in Odisha. Reportedly, the patient is a 29-year-old male from the Bhadrak district with a travel history to Dubai. Efforts are on to isolate him from his family and to bring him to the coronavirus ward at SCBMCH in Cuttack, the state's largest govt-run hospital. He was asymptomatic and quarantined at home. "With this, Odisha now has four positive cases. The previous three are in various stages of recovery," reports said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 2nd batch of donation from China arrive in India Sun Weidong, Chinese Envoy to India , said, "The 2nd batch of donation from Chinese charity organizations Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundations has arrived in Delhi today and been received by Indian Red Cross Society. Donation includes protective clothes, masks, respirators and ventilators. Chinese state-owned companies also provide assistance to their Indian partners. The Chinese people will stand firmly with the Indian people on the fight against COVID-19 and we'll get through hard times together."

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Delhi Police seeks action against 157 foreigners at Nizammudin event The Delhi Police has written a letter to Delhi government seeking immediate action with regard to persons including 157 foreign nationals associated with Tablighi Jamaat meet in Nizamuddin and presently staying at various mosques and places in Delhi.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rises to 4 Another COVID-19 death was reported in West Bengal on Tuesday, after which the toll in state rose to four, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates New COVID-19 cases reported in Noida and Rajasthan Three new coronavirus cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and 26 cases were reporting in Rajasthan's Bhilwara on Tuesday.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Companies need not worry defaults impacting rating during lockdown: Crisil Companies need not worry about missed payments impacting ratings if these are due to operational challenges in the lockdown, ratings agency Crisil said in a statement. "Crisil may not recognise missed payments as defaults if they occurred because of temporary operational challenges caused by the lockdown," the agency said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Dombivali East placed under lockdown, entry-exit banned The Dombivali East region in Thane district was placed under lockdown and entry and exit of people banned in view of some residents testing positive for the novel coronavirus there in the past few days, including two on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Punjab residents returning to state to be screened All residents of Punjab returning from other states will be screened for coronavirus upon entry, the state government said on Tuesday. Directions in this regard have been issued by the state Health department. "Persons who are bonafide residents of the state of Punjab and are travelling from other states to the state of Punjab would be screened," a government notification said. (PTI)

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Delhi health bulletin today: New positive cases - 23 Total positive cases - 120 Foreign travel cases - 49 Contacts history - 29 Markaz Masjid - 24 Under investigation - 18 Discharged/migrated - 06 Death - 02

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates Global coronavirus toll crosses 40,000: AFP

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates COVID-19 death toll rises to 35, total cases 1,397 The number of novel coronavirus cases climbed to 1,397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 35, according to the Union Health Ministry. The active cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) stands at 1,238, while three deaths — two in Punjab and one in Maharashtra — were reported, the ministry said in an updated data on Monday night.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Centre asks states, UTs to 'immediately' trace Talibghi Jamaat workers The Centre has asked all states and union territories to immediately trace and quarantine the estimated 2,000 foreign Tabligh-e-Jamaat workers present in India, as a number of them tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a religious gathering in Delhi and six died in Telangana. The Home Ministry in a letter to all chief secretaries and police heads told them to deport all foreign Jamaat followers who test negative for the deadly virus to their countries "by the first available flights". The directive comes as many participants of a huge religious gathering organised by the Jamaat this month in South Delhi's Nizamuddin West area complained that they have symptoms of COVID-19. At least 24 of them later tested positive in Delhi and another six died in Telangana due to the virus. (PTI)

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates PM-CARES is now under 100% tax deduction, ED Lok Sabha officials donate The Centre on Tuesday issued an ordinance directing that the PM-CARES fun will be under tax deduction. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate said its officials will donate one day's salary to the PM-CARES in the fight against coronavirus. The Lok Sabha secretariat employees have decided to give one day salary in PM-CARES Fund. "The total amount would be around Rs 45 lakhs. I am thankful for their contribution to fight Covid19 situation," the statement said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Total COVID-19 cases in UP stand at 103 The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 103 on Tuesday, with the highest number of cases reported in Noida with 39 cases.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Kejriwal says Markaz gathering was 'highly irresponsible' Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the congregation at the Nizammudin Markaz in Delhi, which was attended by around 2,000 people, was "highly irresponsible" after several attendees across the country tested positive for coronavirus. Giving a daily update on the situation of coronavirus in the Naitonal Capital, Kejriwal said that 3,000 centres to feed 10-12 lakh people will be started from Wednesday and each centre will have a capacity of feeding 500 people daily. "Out of the 97 cases in Delhi, 24 cases are from Markaz, 41 from international level, 22 through local transmission and 10 are being detected. There is no community transmission in Delhi right now. Out of a total of 89 COVID-19 positive patients in our hospitals, only one is on a ventilator, two on oxygen, rest are safe and recovering," he added.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Four more cases reported in Andhra Pradesh According to reports, four more cases of coronavirus were reported in Andhra Pradesh and the patients were attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin. A total of 44 cases have been reported in the state so far.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi Twenty-three new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Delhi on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the National Capital to 120.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 146 COVID-19 new cases reported in the last 24 hours The Union health ministry said that there has been an increase of 146 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which takes the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 1,397 in India (including 1238 active cases, 124 cured/discharged/migrated people and 35 deaths).

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates CNN anchor tests positive for COVID-19 CNN Anchor Christopher Cuomo tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, ANI reported.

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates Theodore Roosevelt ship captain writes letter pleading for resources The captain of the Theodore Roosevelt ship docked at the Guam island in the Pacific Ocean, wrote to the US government on Tuesday pleading for more resources as almost 200 sailors have tested positive for the coronavirus, reports said. "The USS Theodore Roosevelt, a 5,000-person aircraft carrier meant to be patrolling the Pacific and South China Sea, is instead sitting dockside in Guam indefinitely as the number of infected sailors rises daily. Infections started cropping up after an early March port call in Vietnam, which Pentagon leaders say had about 16 known virus cases at the time," Bloomberg report said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates SpiceJet cuts 30% salary of employees in March, says report SpiceJet airline is likely to cut 30 percent of its employees's salaries in March, The Indian Express quoted Chairman Ajay Singh as saying. "Moreover, the employees will also be treated as "on leave without pay" for the March 25-31 phase due to the suspension of air passenger services during the period, said the airline, which offered its aircraft and crew to the government for any "humanitarian mission" last week," the report said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Centre says FIRs will be filed against those sending rumours about COVID-19 Union health secretary Ajay Bhalla said that FIRs will be registered against those spreading rumours about coronavirus, because misinformation is being generated about the infection. "FIRs will be registered against those involved in spreading of these rumours and strict action will be taken under provisions of the Disaster Management Act," he said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Seven attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event quarantined in Shillong Seven members of Shillong Markaz who attended Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi's Nizamuddin have not returned to Meghalaya, the Meghalaya Police said on Tuesday. "Out of these, five are currently in Delhi and two are in Lucknow. Presence of these members in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh has been conveyed to respective police officials," the statement said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates MHA says 1,339 Tablighi Jamaat workers shifted to three quarantine facilities The Ministry of External Affairs (MHA) said that so far, 1,339 workers of the Tablighi Jamaat organisation have been shifted to Narela, Sultanpuri and Bakkarwala quarantine facilities in Delhi. The statement also said that some have also been admitted to the LNJP, RGSS, GTB, DDU hospitals and AllMS in Haryana's Jhajjar. Rest of them are being currently medically screened for COVID-19 infections. "Usually, all foreigners visiting India as a part of Tablighi team come on tourist visas. MHA had already issued guidelines that they should not indulge in missionary work on a tourist visa. Police will examine and take further action in case of violation of visa conditions," the statement added.

Coronavirus in Italy Latest Updates Italy observes a minute of silence for 11,591 COVID-19 casualties Italy on Tuesday observed a minute of silence and flags in the country were at half-mast in mourning for the 11,591 people who have died due to the coronavirus pandemic so far. Italy, one of the worst-affected countries, was declared as the epicentre of COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation (WHO) after the toll crossed that of China's.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Tablighi Jamaat preacher booked for violation of COVID-19 guidelines Reports on Tuesday said that the Tablighi Jamaat preacher Maulana Saad and other members of the organisation were booked under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and other sections of the IPC for "violation of government directions given to the management of Markaz of Basti Nizamuddin, regarding restrictions on gatherings," India Today reported.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Delhi Police informs DM about 8 foreigners who attended Nizammudding event The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that eight foreign nationals were found at Delhi's Bharat Nagar on Tuesday and on interrogation, it was learned that they had were staying at the Markaz Nizamuddin since 19 March. "We have informed District Magistrate about it," the statement added.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 15 attendees of Nizammudin event test positive in Telangana Reports said that 15 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin have tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana. The organisers of the event are being criticised for holding the event which had over 2,000 attendees on 13 March, after measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 were starting to be put in place in India. The Telangana government has asked all the attendees have returned from Delhi to visit Gandhi hospital in the state immediately for a checkup, India Today said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Centre extends foreign trade police till March 2021 The Centre on Tuesday reportedly extended the foreign trade policy valid from 2015 to 2020 for one year till March 2021 in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown measure. "The existing foreign trade policy 2015-20 which is valid up to March 31 this year is extended up to March 31, 2021. Various other changes are also made extending the date of exemptions by one year and extending validity of DFIA and EPCG authorisations for import purposes," a notification was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 36 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event quarantined in Madhya Pradesh A total of 36 people have been identified in Bhopal who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in the Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz. "They have been quarantined, their samples have been collected for tests," said Tarun Pithode, Collector Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "107 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi have entered Madhya Pradesh. I have ordered to identify them immediately. Police have identified some who are being taken to quarantine centres. Search for others is on."

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 50 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event test positive in Tamil Nadu Fifty people from Tamil Nadu who attended the gathering at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, have been tested positive for coronavirus, Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh said. The government also said that out of 1,131 people who returned to the state from Delhi, where the around 2,000-strong congregation was held, 515 have been traced while the remaining 616 are asked to self-report.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Karnataka reports 13 more COVID-19 cases Thirteen new cases of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka in the last 21 hours, reports said. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 101, including three deaths and eight discharged/cured cases. Additionally, reports said that 88 COVID-19 patients (including one pregnant woman) are in isolation at

designated hospitals and are stable, while two are in the ICU.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 'Strictest' punishment against those violating visa rules, says MHA The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said that the Centre will take "strictest" action against those who violated visa rules and travelled to India for the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin held on 13 March. Several attendees of the congregation from across the country have tested positive for the coronavirus, and some have also died. The MHA also said that the foreigners will be blacklisted and FIRs will be filed against "those spreading false rumours on COVID-19 crisis".

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 27 total COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal Reports said that there are a total of 27 positive cases of coronavirus in West Bengal, while a total of three people have succumbed to the infection. On the other hand, three people have recovered and nearly 1.5 lakh people have been kept in home isolation.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Himachal Pradesh University to remain closed till 14 April The Himachal Pradesh University to remain closed till 14 April. All the academic and administrative work shall remain shut in the university, Vice Chancellor Sikander Kumar said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Nirmala Sitharaman participates in virtual G20 meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the second virtual meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers today to coordinate efforts to deal with #COVID19 pandemic: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Office pic.twitter.com/wMrBuxxCLC — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates COVID-19 cases rise to 66 in Madhya Pradesh In Madhya Pradesh, the total number of coronavirus positive cases on Tuesday rose to 66 in the state, of which 44 positive cases have been reported in Indore. Five people have died due to the infection till now in the state.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates Turkmenistan bans use of 'coronavirus' word Reports on Tuesday said that the Turkmenistan government has banned the use of the word 'coronavirus' by the local media or information brochures from the government, while authorities also deny the infection's presence in the country. Quoting local media, The Independent reported, "Police are also detaining citizens just for discussing the pandemic, which has swept the globe. Radio Azatlyk reports that “special” agents in civilian clothing eavesdrop on public conversations to identify anyone talking about coronavirus."

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rise to 302, say reports The cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, which is one of the worst-affected states by the pandemic, have gone up substantially, reports said on Tuesday adding that there are now 302 positive cases in the satte. News18 reported that there are 59 cases in Mumbai, two each in Pune, Thane, KDMC, Navi Mumbai, and Vashi.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Assam reports first COVID-19 case A 52-year-old person has been found positive for coronavirus in Assam, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, adding that it is Assam's first COVID-19 patient. He is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and his condition is stable, the minister said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates MHA says 2,100 foreigners attended Tablighi Jamaat event The government on Tuesday said as many as 2100 foreigners visited India for Tablighi activities since 1 January and all of them first reported at its headquarters in Delhi's Nizamuddin, which has apparently become a coronavirus hotspot. In a statement, the home ministry said while approximately 824 of them, as on 21 March, were dispersed in different parts of the country, 216 of them were staying at Nizamuddin Markaz, where several of them tested COVID-19 positive. It is estimated that from January 1 onwards, approximately 2100 foreigners had visited India for Tabligh activities, the statement said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates NTA postpones JEE-Main exam The National Testing Agency has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) scheduled to be held in the first week of April to the last week of May, a statement said. "The National Testing Agency has expressed hope that normalcy will be restored relatively soon; but for now, NTA is closely monitoring the scenario to evaluate if the situation may necessitate any change in the schedule," the statement added.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Over 1,500 litres of milk thrown away in north Karnataka Reports said that more than 1,500 litres of milk were thrown away in north Karnataka because it couldn't be distributed. Over 1500 litres of milk thrown in chikkodi in North karnataka as it couldn't be distributed.



Diaries which were buying at Rs 32 per litre now saying will pay only Rs 15. @deepab18 reports.



Will the Karnataka Govt intervene to protect its farmers?#Corona #21daysLockdownIndia pic.twitter.com/uId3a88sQt — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) March 31, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates COVID-19 cases rise to 215 in Kerala, 1 death reported today Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that seven positive cases have been reported in the state, two each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod. He said that additionally, one each was reported in Kollam, Thrissur, and Kannur. The total active cases are now 215.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates First COVID-19 case reported in Jharkhand The first positive case of coronavirus was reported in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Tuesday, News18 reported. According to the report, the patient is a Malaysian lady and among those who were apprehended from Hindpiri locality on Monday.



Coronavirus in India Latest Updates CDS Bipin Rawat asks defence services chief to donate one day's salary Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat on Tuesday wrote to the chiefs of the three defence services requesting them to contribute a day's salary to the efforts against the spread of coronavirus, India Today reported. "The three services chiefs agreed to the proposal and then it was decided that everybody would do it in a combined manner as part of the Defence Ministry," the report added.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST updates: The number of novel coronavirus cases climbed to 1,397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 35, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The active cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) stands at 1,238, while three deaths — two in Punjab and one in Maharashtra — were reported, the ministry said in an updated data on Monday night.

The Union health ministry said that there has been an increase of 146 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which takes the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 1,397 in India (including 1238 active cases, 124 cured/discharged/migrated people and 35 deaths).

The Ministry of External Affairs (MHA) said that so far, 1,339 workers of the Tablighi Jamaat organisation have been shifted to Narela, Sultanpuri and Bakkarwala quarantine facilities in Delhi.

The statement also said that some have also been admitted to the LNJP, RGSS, GTB, DDU hospitals and AllMS in Haryana's Jhajjar. Rest of them are being currently medically screened for COVID-19 infections.

"Usually, all foreigners visiting India as a part of Tablighi team come on tourist visas. MHA had already issued guidelines that they should not indulge in missionary work on a tourist visa. Police will examine and take further action in case of violation of visa conditions," the statement added.

Several attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin tested positive for the coronavirus in Tamil Nadu and Telangana, while 36 attendees were kept in quarantine in Madhya Pradesh, reports said on Tuesday.

50 people from Tamil Nadu who attended the gathering at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, have been tested positive for coronavirus, Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh said.

The government also said that out of 1,131 people who returned to the state from Delhi, where the around 2,000-strong congregation was held, 515 have been traced while the remaining 616 are asked to self-report.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said that the Centre will take "strictest" action against those who violated visa rules and travelled to India for the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin held on 13 March.

Several attendees of the congregation from across the country have tested positive for the coronavirus, and some have also died. The MHA also said that the foreigners will be blacklisted and FIRs will be filed against "those spreading false rumours on COVID-19 crisis".

A 52-year-old person has been found positive for coronavirus in Assam, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, adding that it is Assam's first COVID-19 patient. He is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and his condition is stable, the minister said.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that seven positive cases have been reported in the state, two each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod. He said that additionally, one each was reported in Kollam, Thrissur, and Kannur. The total active cases are now 215.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday, "Amid all this gloom and grief caused by the pandemic, we have a very heartening story to share. An elderly couple from Ranni, of age 93 and 82, have left the hospital after being successfully treated for COVID-19. Good work health department.

Keep Hope Alive, We Shall Overcome."

R Gangakhedkar of the ICMR, one of the nodal agencies on India's action against the spread of coronavirus, said in the daily briefing on Tuesday, "Till now we have tested 42,788 samples, including 4,346 samples that were tested yesterday. It represents 36 percent of our capacity. 123 labs have been made functional, 49 private labs have been given permission. Yesterday 399 patients were tested in private labs."

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said that people using hashtags like 'Tablighi virus' after the Tablighi Jammat organisation which hosted a congregation in Delhi's Nizammudin, were "more dangerous than any virus that nature could ever conjure".

Several attendees from states across India have tested positive for coronavirus and some have succumbed to the infection.

Over 500 migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar were stuck at the Shamlaji border town in Gujarat after the Rajasthan Police refused them entry, an official said on Tuesday.

With five more people testing positive for coronavirus in Bareilly on Tuesday, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 100 mark, said, officials. 'Five cases have been found positive in Bareilly. The samples of 6 members of a family of a youth, working in Noida and earlier found corona positive, were sent for testing and five of them, including his mother, father, brother, sister, and wife were found as positive,' Chief medical officer, Bareilly, Dr Vineet Shukla said on Tuesday.

A doctor of mohalla clinic in Babarpur has tested positive for coronavirus, reported ANI. A notice has been put up in the area asking patients who had visited the clinic between 12 to 20 March, should self-quarantine at home for the next 15 days.

The 65-year-old man from Nayagaon near Chandigarh, who had tested positive for coronavirus succumbed to his illness on Tuesday morning. The total number of coronavirus cases in Punjab stood at 41 with 4 deaths.

AAP MLA Atishi Marlena urges for 'strong action' against Nizamuddin event organisers, stating that the event which took place between 13 to 17 march was illegal considering the Delhi government had banned gathering of more 50 people on 13 March itself.

Karnataka health minister B Sriramul​u on Tuesday said that the government has information that around 45 people from Karnataka had taken part in the Nizamuddin congregation. The Tumkur resident (who died on March 27) is one of them, he said and added that 13 people have been traced so far.

Five more new cases have been reported in Maharashtra. Among the five, four cases were reported from Mumbai and one from Pune. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 230, said Maharashtra Health Department on Tuesday.

Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain told ANI that 24 people who were present at the Markaz building, Nizamuddin have tested positive for coronavirus, so far. He also said that around 1,500 to 1,700 people have been estimated by the government to have assembled at Markaz building.

Amid multiple reports which claim that the Markaz Nizamuddin had violated lockdown, the Markaz issued a detailed clarification into how they did not violate the lockdown announced by the government. With the help of the Health Department around 860 people have been shifted from Markaz building, in Nizamuddin to hospitals. Around 300 more people are yet to be evacuated, Delhi Police sources told ANI on Tuesday.

A 49-year-old woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 died in Madhya Pradesh, taking the number of coronavirus deaths in the state to five, an official said on Tuesday. She had no travel history and was already suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes, officials said.

A 68-year-old man from Thiruvananthapuram who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at Thiruvananthapuram medical college early Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed 87 coronavirus cases in Nizamuddin as area emerged as a hotspot after a religious meeting was held at Markaz by the Tableeghi Jamaat earlier this month.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region's COVID-19 count reached 170 on Monday with 47 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said. While 29 of the new infections are in Mumbai, the rest 18 are from other parts of MMR, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said.

Delhi Police cordon off Delhi's Nizamuddin area after six people from Telangana who attended a religious congregation in there died due to the novel coronavirus. The Delhi government has also asked the police to register an FIR against the Maulana of Markaz in Nizamuddin area as some people have shown symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering in Delhi.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 1,251 on Monday while the number of fatalities reached 32, said the Union health ministry.

The government said there was no immediate plan to extend the 21-day lockdown period, which entered its sixth day on Monday, while the Indian Army dismissed as "fake" social media posts about a possible emergency declaration next month.

At 227, this is the largest one-day increase in the number of cases for India. The highest number of cases was reported from Kerala (202) while Maharashtra has 198 cases, said the health ministry.

However, according to the latest figures given by the Maharashtra government, the case count rose to 220, with 17 persons testing positive. Out of these 17, eight are from Mumbai, five from Pune, two from Nagpur, while one each from Nashik and Kolhapur, PTI quotes a state health official as saying. The state also reported the death of two more persons due to the deadly infection, taking the total number of deaths in Maharashtra to 10. Of these, an 80-year-old man died in a private hospital of Mumbai on March 28, but his sample tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the official said. The city of Pune reported its first death after a COVID-19 patient who was on ventilator support died of multiple organ failure. The patient also suffered from diabetes and high BP, said the official.

Kerala reported 32 new positive cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of patients under treatment to 213 in the state with the worst affected Kasaragod district accounting for 17 fresh cases.The state also scripted history on Monday when an elderly couple was cured of the deadly virus.Thomas (93) and Mariyamma (88), from Ranni in Pathanamthitta district, admitted in Kottayam medical college were cured even as they battled with various age related complications.

With 25 new cases, the count of positive cases rose to 79 in Delhi.Karnataka reported five new cases taking the tally to 88 while Jammu and Kashmir reported 11 new cases taking the total to 49.24 people tested positive in Uttar Pradesh taking the total to 96. "Of the 24 new corona patients, 14 are from Meerut, seven from Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar), and one each from Agra, Lucknow and Bulandshahar," Joint Director-cum-State Surveillance Officer under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, said in a statement. "In Meerut, 13 cases have been reported, all of which are relatives and acquaintances of one infected person," said another state health official.

In Punjab, a 42-year-old coronavirus-positive woman died at a Patiala hospital taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to three, an official said. It is the second coronavirus-related death within 24 hours in the state where 41 people are confirmed so far to have been infected by the virus.The Ludhiana resident was admitted at the hospital on Sunday night, Patiala Civil Surgeon Harish Malhotra told PTI over the phone. “She was complaining of breathlessness and had acute respiratory distress syndrome,” he said, adding that she died around 1.30 pm on Monday, before the report of her samples confirming her as coronavirus positive arrived.

The state of Telangana also reported 1 death and 13 new cases taking the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 61. Details of the deceased person were not immediately known.

India in local transmission stage, says Union health ministry

Even as states reported a spike in numbers, the Union health ministry took a cautious approach and maintained that the country was in the local transmission stage. "It took 12 days for cases to rise from 100 to 1,000 in our country, whereas seven other developed nations having lesser population than us have seen multiple increase," Health ministry Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said while insisting that COVID-19 is still in the local transmission stage in India.

The ministry, however, in its Standard Operating Procedure issued on Sunday for transporting a COVID-19 case, had mentioned the current phase of the pandemic as "local transmission and limited community transmission".

"This SOP is applicable to current phase of COVID-19 pandemic in India (local transmission and limited community transmission), wherein as per plan of action, all suspect cases are admitted to isolation facilities. These procedures are meant to guide and be used for training ambulance drivers and technicians in transporting COVID19 patients," it read.

However, Agarwal attributed the slow pace of rise in cases in India to people's participation in strictly following the social-distancing guidelines and the collective preemptive actions taken by the Centre in tandem with state governments.

Speaking at the same press conference, Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research, said 38,442 tests have been conducted till now, out of which 3,501 were done on Sunday. He said 47 private laboratories have been given approval for conducting COVID-19 tests and in the last three days, 1,334 tests have been done in private labs, he said.

"It is still below 30 per cent of or testing capacity," he said.

On reports about death of doctors due to heart attack apparently after consumption of Hydroxychloroquine recommended by ICMR for healthcare workers taking care of COVID-19 patients, Gangakhedkar said they do not have details of the cases but added that two doses leading to death seemed difficult unless the doctor had underlying health issues. "It is difficult for me to say anything as I do not know the profile of the patient," he said.

Over several people being allegedly quarantined in a particular area in Delhi's Nizamuddin after they showed symptoms of coronavirus infection, Agarwal said they initiate action as per the protocol.

Be it in Nizamuddin or any part of the country healthcare teams go and take action as part of the containment strategy, he said, adding the government was focusing on hotpsots from where large number of cases are being reported and working in tandem with states to implement rigorous contact-tracing, community surveillance and other containment strategies to break the chain of transmission.

Responding to a question over a video on social media showing a group of migrant workers allegedly being sprayed with a chlorine solution by the Bareilly municipal corporation personnel, Agarwal said the district magistrate has clarified it was some "overzealous" employees who did something which was not required.

"This is an overzealous action done by field officers either out of fear or out of ignorance. There are no guidelines in terms of spraying disinfectants on people," he said.

The video which had gone viral on social media had evinced strong criticism from many, including Opposition leaders.

Government seeks to ramp up manufacture of ventilator, protective gear

The health ministry also said the government has asked automobile manufacturers to use their facilities to make ventilators and added that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will start manufacturing 20,000 N-95 masks daily from next week.

According to the health ministry, over 14,000 existing ventilators are earmarked for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals of the country, while there are 11.95 lakh N-95 masks in stock. and additional masks have been distributed over the past three days.

The ministry also said 3.34 lakh personal protection equipment (PPE) coveralls are available with hospitals in the country and another 3 lakh, which have been donated, will be received from abroad by 4 April.

Besides, the ministry has asked the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, to manufacture 30,000 ventilators in the next two months in collaboration with local manufacturers while private Agva Healthcare in Noida has been given an order to manufacture 10,000 ventilators within a month.

In the meantime, orders have been placed with international companies such as Hamilton, Mindray and Draeger to supply ventilators, it said. The Ministry of External Affairs is also approaching suppliers in China for sourcing 10,000 ventilators from them, it said in a statement.

Two domestic manufacturers are producing 50,000 N-95 masks per day. This is expected to go up to 1 lakh daily within the next week as they are ramping up their production capacities, the health ministry said.

SC seeks status report on migrant exodus

Seeking to contain mass spread of the deadly virus, several states effectively sealed their borders to stop movement of migrant workers rendered jobless due to a nationwide lockdown. Haryana police said they have completely sealed all inter-state borders to prevent the movement of migrant workers, while the Uttarakhand government withdrew its earlier decision of allowing inter-district movement of people within the state.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal warned district magistrates and deputy commissioners that strict action could taken against them for any laxity during lockdown. The lieutenant governor also told them to send anyone found roaming without an e-pass or a valid reason to district shelters set up by the administration.

Sources told PTI that Baijal wrote to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, expressing displeasure over the handling of the migrant workers crisis, after thousands of people gathered at Anand Vihar ISBT violating the lockdown. Intense patrolling was initiated in borders areas of Delhi on Monday.

Meanwhile a 35-year-old migrant worker placed in home quarantine after he returned to his native Dhamtari district in Chhattisgarh from

Tamil Nadu allegedly committed suicide on Monday, police said. "Local health officials had asked him to be in home quarantine as a precautionary measure. He was checked by doctors till 29 March and showed no symptoms like cold, cough etc. On Monday, however, he hanged himself,"a police official said.

The Supreme Court also observed that fear and panic becoming was becoming "a bigger problem than the coronavirus", but stopped short of passing any order and sought a report from the government by Tuesday. Hearing two separate PILs which sought relief, including food, water, medicines and proper medical facilities, for thousands of migrant workers who are rendered homeless and jobless due to the lockdown, a bench of Chief Justice Bobde and Justice L Nageswara Rao said said before passing any direction, it would like to wait for the status report from the centre.

The government also clarified that there was no immediate plan to extend the 21-day lockdown amid fears that shutdown of businesses across the country to counter the spread of the virus may trigger severe economic and social distress.

The worldwide tally of deaths crossed 35,900, with more than 26,000 people dying in Europe. Globally, more than 7,40,000 people have been detected positive so far, out of which nearly 1,42,300 have recovered, as per various reports. In UK, Prince Charles appeared recovering and moved out of self-isolation, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered quarantine after an aide tested positive for the deadly virus.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2020 07:21:04 IST

Tags : Corona Coronavirus In Maharashtra, Corona In Kerala, Corona In Mumbai, Corona Kerala, Corona Virus Bangalore, Corona Virus Kerala, Corona Virus Mumbai, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Bangalore, Coronavirus In Bangalore, Coronavirus In Bengal, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus In Karnataka, Coronavirus In Kerala, Coronavirus In Maharashtra, Coronavirus In Mumbai, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Italy, Coronavirus Karnataka, Coronavirus Kerala, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Update, Coronavirus Update Bangalore, Coronavirus Update In India, Coronavirus Update In Mumbai, Coronavirus Update India, Coronavirus Usa, COVID-19, Delhi, Delhi Corona, Delhi Corona Update, Delhi Covid 19 Case, Delhi Markaz, Delhi News Live Today, Delhi Nizamuddin, Hazrat Nizamuddin, India Lock Down, India Lockdown Corona, Modi Coronavirus, Narendra Modi, National Lockdown India, Nizamabad, Nizamuddin, Nizamuddin Dargah, Nizamuddin Delhi, Nizamuddin Latest News, Nizamuddin Markaz Latest News, Nizamuddin News Today, Tablighi Jamaat