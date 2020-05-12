Coronavirus Outbreak: James Cameron is hopeful Avatar 2 will release on scheduled date despite lockdown

Filmmaker James Cameron is optimistic that his much-anticipated sequel to his 2009 blockbuster Avatar will not be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The filmmaker is simultaneously working on multiple sequels to the film with the one first scheduled to release on 17 December, 2021.

Cameron told Empire Magazine that the pandemic, which has halted several productions and delayed many films in its wake, has put a "major crimp in our stride".

"I want to get back to work on Avatar, which right now we're not allowed to do under state emergency laws or rules. So it's all on hold right now. We were about to shoot down in New Zealand, so that got pushed. We're trying to get back to it as quick as we can," he said.

However, the 65-year-old filmmaker is confident that Avatar 2 will arrive on time as things have improved so much in New Zealand.

"On the bright side, New Zealand seems to have been very effective in controlling the virus and their goal is not mitigation, but eradication, which they believe that they can do with aggressive contact tracing and testing," Cameron said.

"So there's a very good chance that our shoot might be delayed a couple of months, but we can still do it. So that's good news," he added.

The director said the team has been working dedicatedly from home but the experience of it has not been "great" for him.

"We've got everybody everybody at Weta Digital and Lightstorm working from home to the extent that that is possible. But my work is on the stage doing the virtual cameras and so on, so I can do a bit of editing, but it's not great for me," Cameron added.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Giovanni Ribisi are all returning for the sequel.

They will be joined by newcomers Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis and Vin Diesel.

Updated Date: May 12, 2020 15:26:35 IST