Ra.One and Chennai Express producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza tests positive for Coronavirus in Mumbai

Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani has tested positive for coronavirus. She has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

Karim Morani, who has been part of films such as Ra.One and Chennai Express, had sent a text message to his friends before admitting his daughter to the hospital."

“My daughter Shaza has not mingled with any foreign travellers and had no COVID-19 symptoms at all. It is my duty to inform you as we are law-abiding citizens. We are admitting her in Nanavati Hospital to be kept under isolation. The municipal authorities will be here tomorrow at 10:30 pm,” a report in SpotboyE had quoted him as saying.

The Moranis are in self-quarantine at their Juhu residence.

As per a report in PTI, Karim Morani said that his daughter Zoya was the one who was symptomatic and hence they got both her and Shaza tested. While Zoya tested negative for COVID-19, she too has been put in quarantine at Nanavati Hospital along with her sister Shaza.

The report quoted Karim as saying that Shaza returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March. Shaza is the second person from the Bollywood fraternity to have tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier, singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus on 20 March. The singer, however, has now been discharged from the Lucknow hospital where she was quarantined, following a test which showed her negative for the virus.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 4,000 people in India. Over 100 people have died from the disease in the country.

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2020 15:22:42 IST

