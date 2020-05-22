Coronavirus Outbreak: Prithviraj, crew of Aadujeevitham return to India after being stranded in Jordan during lockdown
The 58-member crew of Aadujeevitham, including actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Blessy, who were stranded in Jordan for the last couple of months due to COVID-19 lockdown returned to India on Friday.
According to The Indian Express, the team arrived in Delhi from Jordan’s capital Amman this morning. They came in a special Air India flight which is being run under the Vande Bharat Mission of the government, to bring back citizens stranded abroad. The actor and the crew have been ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days.
(Click here for LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
After landing in Kochi, the actor posted a photograph of himself on social media wearing a mask and gloves.
Here is the post
BACK! #OffToQuarantineInStyle pic.twitter.com/eB0ZCfRAVw
— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) May 22, 2020
The report mentions that Prithviraj was shooting at Wadi Rum desert in Jordan for Aadujeevitham when most parts of the world went into lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.
Since the crew was at an isolated location, the local government had given them permission to continue with the shooting, adhering all the safety measures in the place. They were asked to suspend the shooting around March-end until further notice.
Last week, Prithviraj took to social media to announce the schedule wrap of Aadujeevitham.
Before flying from Jordan, Embassy of India in Amman posted the pictures of crew at the airport.
Prithviraj's wife Supriya Menon posted a message on Instagram where she said, "Personally we would like to thank all the fans and well wishers who prayed for us and gave us strength during our time of separation."
Here is her post
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Supriya Menon Prithviraj (@supriyamenonprithviraj) on
On 1 April, the actor issued a statement of Twitter updating his fans and followers about the situation of Aadujeevitham crew in Jordan. He said that they were advised to return to India at the first opportunity.
Aadujeevitham, which also stars Amala Paul, Aparna Balamurali among others, is based on the best-selling novel by noted Malayalam writer Benyamin.
Updated Date: May 22, 2020 12:56:00 IST
Tags : Aadujeevitham, Aadujeevitham Cast, Aadujeevitham Shooting, Air India, Amala Paul, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, Covid 19 India, COVID-19, Director Blessy, India, Jordan, Kerala, Kochi, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prithviraj Sukumaran Returns To India, South Indian Movies, SouthIndianMovies, Vande Bharat Mission
Trending
-
COVID-19: Potential neutralizing antibody against SARS-CoV-2 found in a SARS patient
-
What is multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and how is it linked to COVID-19?
-
COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Harvard studies show DNA vaccines provide partial immunity and antibodies prevent reinfection
-
Cyclone Amphan: Five major health impacts of a severe cyclone you should know about
-
COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Moderna vaccine initial test results hailed in media, but experts are skeptical
-
World Autoimmune Arthritis Day 2020: All you need to know about autoimmune arthritis diseases
Most Popular
-
Bangladesh medical team says Ivermectin with antibiotic Doxycycline works to treat COVID-19 patients
-
Narendra Modi Today on Coronavirus Updates: Information on 'new and improved' lockdown 4.0 will be given before 18 May, says PM
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Cases reach 3,232 in Maharashtra's Pune district, toll touches 175; cop tests positive in Delhi's Dwarka
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 366 new COVID-19 infections reported in Gujarat today, total number of cases rises to 11,746 in state
-
P Chidambaram mocks Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore package announcement, says PM gave us 'headline and blank page'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Rajasthan reports highest single-day spike in cases as 242 more test positive; case count climbs to 5,202, toll touches 131