Coronavirus Outbreak: Prithviraj, crew of Aadujeevitham return to India after being stranded in Jordan during lockdown

The 58-member crew of Aadujeevitham, including actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Blessy, who were stranded in Jordan for the last couple of months due to COVID-19 lockdown returned to India on Friday.

According to The Indian Express, the team arrived in Delhi from Jordan’s capital Amman this morning. They came in a special Air India flight which is being run under the Vande Bharat Mission of the government, to bring back citizens stranded abroad. The actor and the crew have been ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days.

After landing in Kochi, the actor posted a photograph of himself on social media wearing a mask and gloves.

The report mentions that Prithviraj was shooting at Wadi Rum desert in Jordan for Aadujeevitham when most parts of the world went into lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Since the crew was at an isolated location, the local government had given them permission to continue with the shooting, adhering all the safety measures in the place. They were asked to suspend the shooting around March-end until further notice.

Last week, Prithviraj took to social media to announce the schedule wrap of Aadujeevitham.

Before flying from Jordan, Embassy of India in Amman posted the pictures of crew at the airport.

Prithviraj's wife Supriya Menon posted a message on Instagram where she said, "Personally we would like to thank all the fans and well wishers who prayed for us and gave us strength during our time of separation."

On 1 April, the actor issued a statement of Twitter updating his fans and followers about the situation of Aadujeevitham crew in Jordan. He said that they were advised to return to India at the first opportunity.

Aadujeevitham, which also stars Amala Paul, Aparna Balamurali among others, is based on the best-selling novel by noted Malayalam writer Benyamin.

Updated Date: May 22, 2020 12:56:00 IST

