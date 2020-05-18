Prithviraj Sukumaran wraps up Jordon schedule shoot of Aadujeevitham, will reportedly return to India soon

Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with the crew of his upcoming Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, have been stranded in Jordan since March due to the coronavirus outbreak. The actor, on Sunday, took to social media, to announce the schedule wrap of his film.

Prithviraj took to Instagram to share a photo with his crew members and announced the schedule wrap.

In a Facebook post, Prithviraj wrote that the situation was continuing to get difficult for him and the crew as the Jordanian government revoked their permission to shoot in the Wadi Rum desert as a precautionary measure.

“We have now been told that an immediate permission for shoot to resume is unlikely due to the situation and hence, our next best option would be to return to India at the first available opportunity. As we had originally planned to stay and shoot in Wadi Rum till the 2nd week of April, our accommodation, food and supplies are taken care of for the immediate future,” he added.

According to a report in The Week, the Department of Non Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) had approached the Indian embassy in Jordan to enquire about the actor and director Blessy. The embassy had further assured the Kerala government that they will assist them in all manner possible.

However, things are looking up for the crew, who might return soon to India following an approval from the civil aviation ministry, writes Manorama.

Aadujeevitham is based on the best-selling novel by noted Malayalam writer Benyamin.

Updated Date: May 18, 2020 10:26:48 IST

