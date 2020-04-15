Coronavirus Outbreak: Prasar Bharati makes it mandatory for staff to download and use Aarogya Setu app

Prasar Bharati has made it compulsory for its staff to download and use the Government of India’s COVID-19 tracking mobile application Aarogya Setu.

“The staff who is reporting to duty be it in the office premises or in the field (for reporting or other activities), mandatorily install the aforesaid app,” Prasar Bharati said in an office memorandum.

The national public service broadcaster has instructed the security in Prasar Bharati establishments to ensure that all those entering and leaving the premises should confirm that they have activated Aarogya Setu app on their smartphones.

Prasar Bharati has requested its staff to create general awareness regarding Aarogya Setu and encourage greater adoption and activation.

On 2 April, the government had launched AarogyaSetu app to enable people to themselves assess the risk of being infected by coronavirus.

The app calculates a person’s interaction with others using Bluetooth technology, algorithms, and artificial intelligence.

Aarogya Setu will help the government take the necessary and timely measures for assessing the risk of spread of novel coronavirus and ensuring isolation. The app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), a part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on 14 April had encouraged people to use the Aarogya Setu app and promote it.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2020 20:05:13 IST

Tags : Aarogya Setu, Aarogya Setu Download, AarogyaSetu App, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19, Prasar Bharati